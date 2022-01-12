



Farokh K Irani and Rustom S Irani brought Jawa to India and their factory manufacturing Jawa bikes launched the brand Yezdi in the year 1973. With powerful engines and superb handling, Yezdi became a cult unto itself with the arrival of their bike Yezdi Roadking in 1978. The design of the Road King was based on a CZ250 motocross ridden by Jaroslav Falta that secured the runner-up spot in the 1974 motocross world championship. The 250 cc engine with a two-stroke engine won the hearts of Indians.



Ideal Jawa had to shut shop in 1996 following labour issues and stricter pollution norms that made two-stroke engines illegal. The production of Jawa and Yezdi ceased while the market was taken over by lighter motorcycles and many more brands coming into the Indian market by then.



Like Jawa was revived, Mahindra & Mahindra backed Classic Legends Private Limited decided to bring back Yezdi on Indian roads. With the tag, ‘not for the faint hearted’ Yezdi was launched again in 2022 by Classic Legends. Three variants namely Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure are launched. The prices range from Rs 1.98 lakh to Rs 2.18 lakh ex.showroom depending on the variant. The motorcycle has a dealer presence in 194 cities. motorcycle history.Farokh K Irani and Rustom S Irani brought Jawa to India and their factory manufacturing Jawa bikes launched the brand Yezdi in the year 1973. With powerful engines and superb handling, Yezdi became a cult unto itself with the arrival of their bike Yezdi Roadking in 1978. The design of the Road King was based on a CZ250 motocross ridden by Jaroslav Falta that secured the runner-up spot in the 1974 motocross world championship. The 250 cc engine with a two-stroke engine won the hearts of Indians.Ideal Jawa had to shut shop in 1996 following labour issues and stricter pollution norms that made two-stroke engines illegal. The production of Jawa and Yezdi ceased while the market was taken over by lighter motorcycles and many more brands coming into the Indian market by then.Like Jawa was revived, Mahindra & Mahindra backed Classic Legends Private Limited decided to bring back Yezdi on Indian roads. With the tag, ‘not for the faint hearted’ Yezdi was launched again in 2022 by Classic Legends. Three variants namely Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure are launched. The prices range from Rs 1.98 lakh to Rs 2.18 lakh ex.showroom depending on the variant. The motorcycle has a dealer presence in 194 cities. Yezdi Motorcycles Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India Yezdi Motorcycles Bike Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure ₹ 2.18 - 2.1 Lakhs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster ₹ 1.98 - 2.06 Lakhs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi 300 ₹ 1.05 Lakhs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler ₹ 2.05 - 2.11 Lakhs

...Read More

Read Less

If Jawa was a Czech origin brand, Yezdi which came from the same stable was more Indian. Produced at Ideal Jawa factory in Mysore, Yezdi with its rugged looks and dual exhausts was a pride to own in those days. The story of Jawa and Yezdi is so intertwined in Indian