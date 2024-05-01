HT Auto
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 teased, will launch on 3rd May

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 May 2024, 09:50 AM
  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will be the most powerful Pulsar that the brand has ever made.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will use the same engine as the Dominar 400.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will use the same engine as the Dominar 400.

Bajaj Auto has released a new teaser of the Pulsar NS400 in which the silhouette of the motorcycle is clearly visible. The motorcycle will be launching in the Indian market on 3rd May. It will be the flagship model to sit in the Pulsar's lineup. The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 is expected to share its underpinnings with the Pulsar NS200 while the engine will be borrowed from the Dominar 400.

The new teaser reveals that the alloy wheels will be shared with the new Pulsars. The motorcycle can be seen in a white and black colour scheme. The fuel tank extensions would say ‘NS’ while the ‘400’ badging will be at the rear. The previous teasers have also revealed that the motorcycle will come with USD forks, dual-channel ABS and a new digital instrument cluster.

The USD forks provide a more sophisticated and composed ride quality to the motorcycle. There is dual-channel ABS on offer but there would also be ABS modes on offer namely, On/Off, Rain and Road. Then there is the new digital instrument cluster which will not be shared with the rest of the Pulsar lineup. It would come with Bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation. The Pulsar NS400 will also come with traction control which was recently introduced on the Pulsar NS200.

Also Read : 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F starts reaching dealerships. Check what's new

It is expected that Bajaj Auto will use the same engine for the Pulsar NS400 as the Dominar 400. It is a 373 cc liquid-cooled engine that KTM used for the previous generation 390 Duke. But Bajaj reworked it heavily to make their own iteration. In the Dominar 400, the engine produces around 40 bhp of max power and 35 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch.

First Published Date: 01 May 2024, 08:54 AM IST
TAGS: Dominar 400 390 Duke Bajaj Auto Bajaj Pulsar NS400 2024 Pulsar NS400

