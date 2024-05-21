Actor Naga Chaitanya gets the Porsche 911 GT3 RS worth over 3.5 crore

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is a massive petrolhead and the star has now added his very first Porsche to an expansive car collection. The ‘Custody’ actor recently acquired the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS sports car, which is a road-biased track machine based on the standard 911. The new 911 GT3 RS starts from ₹3.5 crore (ex-showroom) before options and is the ultimate track tool from the manufacturer.

Notably, Naga Chaitanya had to wait over a year and a half since he placed the order for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. The track-bred machine is built in limited quantities, which makes it all the more difficult to get your hands on one. Naga Chaitanya’s 911 GT3 RS is finished in the GT metallic silver shade bringing an understated look to the offering.

Powering the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is the 4.0-litre flat-six engine tuned for 518 bhp and 465 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an improved 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with shorter gear ratios. The car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds with an electronically restricted top speed of 296 kmph.

The 911 GT3 RS gets several upgrades to make it more potent on the track. This includes the radiator positioned centrally in its nose. It also gets the “swan neck" rear wing that measures over six feet wide and is taller than the car’s roof. It is also the largest rear wing ever to grace a road-going Porsche 911. The German automaker has also added new side blades, wing inlets and a rear splitter, all intended to improve downforce on the car. The upgrades bring 409 kg of downforce at 200 kmph, which goes up to 806 kg at 284 kmph. There are three driving modes - Normal, Sport and Track.

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds with a top speed of 296 kmph (Instagram/Porsche Centre Chennai)

Other upgrades include the new drag reduction system (DRS), which flattens the wings to reduce drag to improve straight-line speed and braking. The Porsche also gets bigger front brakes with 36 mm thick pistons that are 32 mm wide in diameter. The 911 GT3 RS tips the scales at just 1,450 kg.

Naga Chaitanya is a massive petrolhead and the actor’s garage has had a bunch of exotics over the years. This includes more humble cars like the Mitsubishi Lancer and Maruti Suzuki Swift to the Nissan GT-R, Ferrari F430, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen and more. Apart from the Porsche, the actor currently owns the Ferrari 488 GTB, Toyota Vellfire, Land Rover Defender V8, and more.

