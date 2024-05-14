HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Classic 650 Trademark Filed, Will Be The Most Affordable 650 Twin

Royal Enfield Classic 650 trademark filed, will be the most affordable 650 Twin

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 14 May 2024, 15:47 PM
Royal Enfield Classic 650 will use the same engine as the other 650 cc motorcycles. It is a 648 cc, parallel-twin unit that puts out 47 bhp and 52 Nm.
...
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to be the most affordable 650 cc motorcycle in the lineup. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/Motopilot_e)
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to be the most affordable 650 cc motorcycle in the lineup. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/Motopilot_e)

There is no hiding the fact that Royal Enfield is working on a slew of new motorcycles that will be launching in the near future. The most recent launch from the brand was the Shotgun 650, which is the fourth motorcycle to join the 650 cc lineup. We already know that the brand is also working on two other 650 cc motorcycles that will be launched soon in the Indian market. One of them will be the Classic 650 which will be the most affordable motorcycle in the manufacturer's lineup.

The name of the motorcycle will be “Classic 650 Twin" as the manufacturer has filed a new nameplate trademark for it. It can be expected that the Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin will be launched in the coming months.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Engine Icon648 cc Mileage Icon22 kmpl
₹ 3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Engine Icon647.95 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 3.19 - 3.45 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Zontes Gk350 (HT Auto photo)
Zontes GK350
Engine Icon348.0 cc Mileage Icon26.7 kmpl
₹ 3.37 - 3.47 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
View Details
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 (HT Auto photo)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
Engine Icon398.63 cc Mileage Icon29 kmpl
₹ 2.92 Lakhs
Compare
Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373 cc MaxSpeed Icon154 kmph
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare

The previous spy shots have confirmed that the styling would be similar to the current Classic 350 but the dimensions would be larger because the motorcycle will be based on the Shotgun 650's platform. However, there would be several changes to make the motorcycle more affordable. For instance, it uses telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Once launched, the new 650 cc motorcycle will be called Classic 650.
Once launched, the new 650 cc motorcycle will be called Classic 650.

The headlamp is the same LED unit that we have seen on the newer Royal Enfield motorcycles. It is not the brightest in the segment and most people would like to get additional lighting solutions for their motorcycles. However, there is a small cowl over the headlamp that we have seen on 350 cc motorcycles and halogen pilot lamps as well. The turn indicators were standard halogen units with orange lenses.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Classic 650 spotted ahead of launch. Check details

The exhaust looks similar to the ones found on the Shotgun 650 but is finished in chrome instead of being blacked out. The same is true for the engine as well. The black powder-coated casing has been replaced with chrome ones. It seems like the fenders are shared with the Super Meteor 650 but the rear number plate housing and the tail lamp are different. The motorcycle is running on spoked wheels with tube-type tyres which means fixing a puncture will be a pain. However, alloy wheels should be available on higher variants or as an official accessory.

First Published Date: 14 May 2024, 15:47 PM IST
TAGS: Shotgun 650 Super Classic 350 Royal Enfield Classic 650 Classic 350 Interceptor 650 Shotgun 650 Continental GT 650 Super Meteor 650

