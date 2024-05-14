Royal Enfield Classic 650 trademark filed, will be the most affordable 650 Twin

There is no hiding the fact that Royal Enfield is working on a slew of new motorcycles that will be launching in the near future. The most recent launch from the brand was the Shotgun 650, which is the fourth motorcycle to join the 650 cc lineup. We already know that the brand is also working on two other 650 cc motorcycles that will be launched soon in the Indian market. One of them will be the Classic 650 which will be the most affordable motorcycle in the manufacturer's lineup.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 will use the same engine as the other 650 cc motorcycles. It is a 648 cc, parallel-twin unit that puts out 47 bhp and 52 Nm.

The name of the motorcycle will be “Classic 650 Twin" as the manufacturer has filed a new nameplate trademark for it. It can be expected that the Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin will be launched in the coming months.

The previous spy shots have confirmed that the styling would be similar to the current Classic 350 but the dimensions would be larger because the motorcycle will be based on the Shotgun 650's platform. However, there would be several changes to make the motorcycle more affordable. For instance, it uses telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Once launched, the new 650 cc motorcycle will be called Classic 650.

The headlamp is the same LED unit that we have seen on the newer Royal Enfield motorcycles. It is not the brightest in the segment and most people would like to get additional lighting solutions for their motorcycles. However, there is a small cowl over the headlamp that we have seen on 350 cc motorcycles and halogen pilot lamps as well. The turn indicators were standard halogen units with orange lenses.

The exhaust looks similar to the ones found on the Shotgun 650 but is finished in chrome instead of being blacked out. The same is true for the engine as well. The black powder-coated casing has been replaced with chrome ones. It seems like the fenders are shared with the Super Meteor 650 but the rear number plate housing and the tail lamp are different. The motorcycle is running on spoked wheels with tube-type tyres which means fixing a puncture will be a pain. However, alloy wheels should be available on higher variants or as an official accessory.

