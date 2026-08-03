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BAJAJ Pulsar N250

₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
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The Bajaj Pulsar N250 has solidified its position as a dominant force in the quarter-liter streetfighter segment. As we move into 2026, this motorcycle continues to redefine urban performance by blending a muscular aesthetic with advanced rider-centric technology. Designed for riders who demand both daily practicality and weekend thrills, the N250 remains a benchmark for value and engineering.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price and Variants

The 2026 lineup focuses on a feature-rich single variant that simplifies the buying process while maximizing value.

  • Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi): Starting from 1,34,166
  • On-Road Price (Delhi): Approximately 1,55,845 to 1,75,307 (varies based on insurance and accessories)
  • Booking Amount: 2,000 (Fully refundable)

For the most accurate local pricing, visit the official Bajaj Pulsar N250 Page.

Performance and Engine Specifications

At the heart of the Pulsar N250 is a refined 249.07cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is now BS6 Phase 2 compliant. This engine is tuned for a strong mid-range, making it perfect for quick city overtakes.

  • Maximum Power: 24.5 PS @ 8,750 rpm
  • Maximum Torque: 21.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
  • Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh with an Assist & Slipper Clutch
  • Top Speed: 132 kmph
  • Fuel System: Fuel Injection (FI)

Key Features and 2026 Updates

The latest 2026 updates have transformed the N250 from a mechanical powerhouse into a tech-savvy street machine.

  • Advanced Suspension: The motorcycle now features Champagne Gold USD (Upside Down) front forks (37mm) for superior handling and cornering stability.
  • Safety Tech: It comes equipped with a Traction Control System to prevent wheel slippage on loose or wet surfaces.
  • ABS Ride Modes: Riders can choose between three modes—Road, Rain, and Off-Road—to optimize braking intervention based on terrain.
  • Connectivity: A fully digital LCD console offers Bluetooth connectivity, providing turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alerts, and real-time mileage indicators.
  • Lighting: Signature LED projector headlamp with DRLs and crystalline LED tail lamps ensure maximum visibility.

Design and Ergonomics

The Pulsar N250 maintains its "un-fairing" naked look with aggressive, aerodynamic lines. The 2026 model features refreshed graphics and premium color options:

  • Brooklyn Black
  • Glossy Racing Red
  • Pearl Metallic White

The 795mm seat height and 164kg kerb weight make it accessible for a wide range of riders, offering a sporty yet upright riding posture that reduces fatigue during long commutes.

Efficiency and Maintenance

  • Mileage: Claimed 39–44 kmpl (Real-world city mileage averages around 35–40 kmpl)
  • Fuel Tank: 14-liter capacity for extended range.
  • Service Intervals: The first service is recommended at 750 km (or 30-45 days), ensuring the high-performance engine remains in peak condition.

Comparison: Why Choose the Pulsar N250?

When compared to rivals like the Suzuki Gixxer 250 or the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, the Pulsar N250 stands out by offering a dual-channel ABS system, traction control, and USD forks at a significantly more competitive price point. It strikes the ideal balance for a rider who wants a "big bike" feel without the high maintenance costs typically associated with the 300cc+ segment.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    249 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    39 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    24.5 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    132 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    21.5 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    164 kg
View All Pulsar N250 SpecsView specs icon

Bajaj Pulsar N250 Videos

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Bajaj Pulsar N250 Variants

Bajaj Pulsar N250 price starts at ₹ 1.53 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Pulsar N250 STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
249 cc
132 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
In 2025, over-speeding caused 82,124 road accidents in India, with Tamil Nadu leading incidents and Uttar Pradesh fatalities.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
The Zoji-La Tunnel project achieved a key milestone, enhancing year-round access between Kashmir and Ladakh, vital for defense and tourism.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 May 2026
Steelbird Helmets introduces the SB-120, a lightweight, multi-certified full-face helmet featuring advanced safety and comfort features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Mar 2026
Zero depreciation car insurance eliminates payout deductions due to depreciation, ensuring higher claims and lower out-of-pocket costs for policyholders.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Jan 2026
Bajaj Auto celebrates 25 years of Pulsar with ₹7,000 benefits on select models, including free services and financing offers.Read Full Story

Bajaj Pulsar N250 Visual Comparison

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Bajaj Pulsar N250 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Bajaj Pulsar N250
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 Expert Review

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor

When the Bajaj Pulsar 250 range first arrived in 2021, the bike fell short of expectations. The wow factor was missing and the Pulsar N250 and F250 seemed to be developed by people in suits rather than real motorcyclists. Nevertheless, Bajaj has been listening to feedback and has brought the 2024 Pulsar N250 with considerable updates. These changes are focused, and intended to improve the riding experience and give the customers what they’ve been looking for. Is the upgrade effective then? Here’s what we found out.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: What’s New?

The 2024 Pulsar N250 does not get a design upgrade but Bajaj has made subtle changes to bring more visual mass to the motorcycle. It still uses the same styling complete with the twin LED DRLs, and a projector lens LED headlamp, while the tank shrouds and splits seats are carried over and add to a sporty look. The overall design is proportional and now more imposing with the new colours - Glossy Red and Pearl Metallic White - in addition to Gloss Black. There are new graphics on the fuel tank as well, all of which lend a striking look to the streetfighter.

The intent, Bajaj says, was to bring more visual heft to the motorcycle, which customers like in this segment and was sort of missing on the bike. The colours do liven up the bike quite a bit and doing the rest of the work are the new gold-finished front forks in the Red and White colours. The Black shade continues with blacked-out forks. Bajaj has also added some heft with a wider rear tyre, further improving the bike’s road presence and rideability.

(Also read: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched with new console, USD forks. Check prices)

The new LCD screen is simple and effective but a bit overloaded with information. The addition of turn-by-turn navigation is a big welcome
The new LCD screen is simple and effective but a bit overloaded with information. The addition of turn-by-turn navigation is a big welcome
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: New Tech, Finally!

The N250 finally gets a fully digital instrument console replacing the semi-analogue unit on the predecessor. The console gets an LCD screen with a negative backlit and is a fairly simple unit. The fairly simple unit is packed with information, more so, with the smartphone connectivity feature onboard via Bluetooth. The new unit brings crucial features including call and SMS alerts, as well as turn-by-turn navigation to the motorcycle via the Bajaj app.

There’s also a new dedicated button on the left switchgear to select between riding modes and also accept or reject calls. The screen is relatively simple but is loaded on information and can take some time to get used to. Reading the screen under direct sunlight isn’t much of an issue but it does feel too cluttered with an overload of information at times. We recommend you stop and switch between settings because doing so on the fly feels distracting at times.

Bajaj should’ve opted for a two-button setup for accessing the controls, considering the single unit is doing much of the heavy lifting. You need to constantly press the same to go between riding modes, traction control and other settings, which quickly begins to feel tedious. The button itself could’ve been of better quality for a more tactile feel.

The USD forks bring a more pliant ride quality to the N250. The front feels more confident and ready to dive in and out of bad roads with ease
The USD forks bring a more pliant ride quality to the N250. The front feels more confident and ready to dive in and out of bad roads with ease
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Bigger Suspension, Better Ride Quality

The other big update on the Pulsar N 250 is the addition of USD front forks. These replace the telescopic units on the older version and are still 37 mm in diameter. The big change is the ride quality. This one is a lot more supple, a lot more pliant and a lot more confident at the front. The suspension tuning at the front and rear with the monoshock is just right. The ride quality is fantastic right now and gobbles up all the undulations well. It gives you a lot more confidence as a rider to go over bad stretches of roads at the same time the confidence to go at higher speeds. The feedback that you get from the front suspension is noteworthy to mention.

We were doing good speeds in and around Pune and that meant a good use of highway, city roads and bad roads in general, and in that sense, the bike has been extremely comfortable for this writer. The new wider 140-section rear tyre also makes for a wider contact patch and better stability overall on the bike. Holding on to higher speeds feels more seamless than before.

(Also read: Confirmed: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 set for launch on May 3)

 

Performance from the 249 cc motor is impressive with a strong low and mid-range. Power tapers off after 7,000 rpm
Performance from the 249 cc motor is impressive with a strong low and mid-range. Power tapers off after 7,000 rpm
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Performance

There’s no change in performance numbers and the Pulsar N250 continues to draw power from the 249 cc air-and-oil-cooled single-cylinder engine tuned for 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. It continues to be paired with a 5-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Performance is linear with a strong low and mid-range but power tends to fade at the top-end. The 250 cc motor is torque-friendly allowing for fewer gear changes. You can pull cleanly from 30 kmph in the 5th gear… The gears slot in quite well and the clutch is light and easy to use.

The bike sits comfortably between 90-100 kmph and the motor is impressive with its vibe-free operation. You find some buzz around the footpegs at 6,000 rpm, while the mild vibrations kick in on the handlebar at around 7,000 rpm. However, none of it is a dealbreaker. The kerb weight has gone up by 2 kg at 164 kg but you don’t feel it on the move. That said, it’ll feel slightly heavy when moving around the bike in the parking lot.

This is one of the most refined engines from Bajaj and will keep you comfortable during in-city rides. At the same time, it loses some of its aggression when compared to the older generation Pulsars, a slightly brash charm, if you will. In comparison, the Pulsar N250 is a more mature product overall and its performance also reflects the same.

Handling remains easy and the Pulsar N250 is flick-able. The ergonomics are on-point and so is the cushioning. The bike is accommodating for most body frames with a seat height of 800 mm but taller riders would feel a tad cramped. Anyone above 5’10” would find the ergonomics to be just right. The cushioning also feels great on the bike and further adds to the comfortable riding experience.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: New Riding Modes

The Pulsar N250 also gets three ABS riding modes - Road, Rain and Off-road. We understand road and rain, which translates to standard intervention and a step above in case of a wet surface. However, the off-road mode will seem out of place at first. It essentially reduces the ABS intervention allowing the rear to lock up a bit. This would come in handy over gravel patches or sandy surfaces, where the rider may need a little more power to get out of a tricky situation. Trying out the off-road mode, the rear tends to lock up, letting the rear slide a bit, while giving you more control. This, by no means, if an off-roader but the feature will surely be handy when going through our “under construction” roads.

The N250 also gets traction control this time and that is a nice safety feature to have. It is switchable, so you can switch it off with the off-road mode and let that tail out a little. At the same time, it modulates itself in other riding modes and makes sure that you have a nice safety net when you go out riding.

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 rounds up as an effective upgrade, especially at a delectable price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) undercutting several rivals
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 rounds up as an effective upgrade, especially at a delectable price tag of 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) undercutting several rivals
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Verdict

Bajaj seemed to be targeting only fans or purists of the brand when the 250 range first came out. The company has changed its stance since then and the upgrades signify that the brand has been listening. While the addition of USD front forks brings a sizeable update, features like Bluetooth connectivity are now complying with what the customer likes to see on the motorcycle. Its rivals including the Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha MT-15, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, and more are already way ahead on this front.

But what will seal the deal for many will be the delectable price tag of 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) on the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250. That’s an 800 increment over the predecessor and shows a more genuine effort from the company to push the 250 range. The N250 then brings more usability along with decent performance and we do find it more compelling than before as a product. If you are looking for a quarter-litre offering, the Pulsar N250 should be on your consideration list.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 Images

Bajaj Pulsar N250 Image 1
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Image 2
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Image 3
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Image 4
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Image 5
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Image 6

Bajaj Pulsar N250 Colours

Bajaj Pulsar N250 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Brooklyn Black
Pearl Metallic White
Glossy Racing Red
Brooklyn black

Bajaj Pulsar N250 Alternatives

Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.45 Lakhs
Pulsar N250vsHornet 2.0
Honda NX200

Honda NX200

1.56 Lakhs
Pulsar N250vsNX200
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
Pulsar N250vsFerrato Disruptor
Hero Xtreme 250R

Hero Xtreme 250R

1.66 Lakhs
Pulsar N250vsXtreme 250R
Bajaj Dominar 250

Bajaj Dominar 250

1.77 Lakhs
Pulsar N250vsDominar 250
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F

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Pulsar N250vsPulsar 220 F

Bajaj Pulsar N250 User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.2Features
4.3Safety
4.5Design
4.6Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the bike's stylish design, powerful engine, refined performance, and helpful features like gear position indicator, while note some concerns with stiff seating and mirror visibility at high speeds.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconPowerful engine for exciting rides
  • check circle iconStylish design and appearance
  • check circle iconGood mileage for a 250cc bike
  • check circle iconRefined performance with minimal vibrations
  • check circle iconUseful features like gear position indicator

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconPillion seat feels stiff
  • warning iconMirrors vibrate at high speeds
  • warning iconRear brake feels a bit wooden
  • warning iconTurn-by-turn navigation occasionally lags
  • warning iconPaint quality could be improved

User Reviews

Best in Segment
The gear position indicator on the new console is very helpful, especially for a new rider like me who often forgets which gear they are in.
By: Keshav Mittal (Apr 24, 2026)
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Affordable Service
The mirrors are a bit small and vibrate at high speeds, making it hard to see what's behind me. I had to replace them with bar-end mirrors.
By: Rituraj Pathak (Apr 24, 2026)
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Gear Indicator
Haven't scraped the underbelly even on the tallest speed breakers in my locality. 165mm clearance is more than enough for our Indian roads.
By: Mahesh Rawat (Apr 24, 2026)
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Amazing Torque
The riding posture is slightly aggressive but still comfortable for the city. It gives you a sporty feel without putting too much pressure on your wrists.
By: Chandan Khatri (Apr 24, 2026)
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Good Ground Clearance
The front brake is excellent but the rear brake feels a bit wooden. I wish it had more bite for better combined stopping power in emergency situations.
By: Shyam Jha (Apr 24, 2026)
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 Related News

The 2024 Pulsar N250 gets new body graphics, which help accentuate the lines and add to the road presence of the motorcycle
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: 5 things to know
18 Apr 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets new USD forks, more colours and body graphics, as well as the much-needed digital console
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 first ride review - More wholesome, better value
13 Apr 2024
Bajaj Pulsar N250 in new red and white colour scheme
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched with new console, USD forks; priced at 1.51 lakh
10 Apr 2024
The only cosmetic change expected to the 2024 Pulsar N250 will be new colour schemes along with new graphics.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 teased ahead of April 10th launch
9 Apr 2024
The Bajaj Pulsar N250 is set for a comprehensive upgrade and will get new hardware, more tech and possibly new graphics as well
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launch confirmed on April 10
2 Apr 2024
View all
 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Related News

Bajaj Pulsar N250 Specifications and Features

Max Power24.5 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Max Torque21.5 Nm
Charging PointYes
Mileage39.0 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityNo
HeadlightLED
Engine249 cc
Max Speed132 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Pulsar N250 specs and features

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