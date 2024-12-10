HT Auto
Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes
Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes
AFTEK MOTORS Aftek Zontes

Exp. Launch on 10 Dec 2024
4.0
1 Opinion
1.2 Lakhs* Onwards Expected price
Expected Key Specs
Engine

Segment Average: 164.82 cc

Aftek Zontes: 249.0 cc

Segment average
Mileage

Segment Average: 50.23 kmpl

Aftek Zontes: 31.25-50 kmpl

Segment average
Speed

Segment Average: 114.0 kmph

Aftek Zontes: 110.0 kmph

Segment average

About Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

Aftek Zontes Latest Update

  • Next-gen KTM 390 Adventure R confirmed for global debut at EICMA in November
  • Is this the all-new YZF-R9? Yamaha teases new sport bike ahead of October 9 debut

    • Aftek Zontes Launch DateThe Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes is expected to launch on 10th Dec 2024.Aftek Zontes Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.2 Lakhs* Onwards.Specs and FeaturesThe Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

    • Engine: 249.0 cc
    • Transmission: Manual
    • FuelType: Petrol
    Aftek Zontes RivalsTVS Apache RTR 160, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125, Hero Xtreme 160s, Yamaha FZS-FI V3 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V are sought to be the major rivals to Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes.

    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes Specifications and Features

    Body Type: Sports Naked Bikes
    Mileage: 50 kmpl
    Engine: 249.0 cc
    Max Speed: 110 Kmph

      Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes User Opinions & Ratings

      4
      Perfect highway cruiser with beast look
      Everything is good in this bike overall best for money, good suspension, seat cushion is also good l.
      By: Ankit Sharma (May 11, 2024)
      Read full Opinion
      News

      KTM has five new motorcycles planned for debut at EICMA 2024, which it returns to after a hiatus of five years
      Next-gen KTM 390 Adventure R confirmed for global debut at EICMA in November
      2 Oct 2024
      Yamaha has recently posted a new teaser on their social media platforms and it is potentially hinting at the YZF-R9.
      Is this the all-new YZF-R9? Yamaha teases new sport bike ahead of October 9 debut
      2 Oct 2024
      The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 has an edge over its rival KTM RC 390 in pricing, but where does it stand in terms of performance.
      2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM RC 390: Which road bike with track DNA to pick
      2 Oct 2024
      The engine on the Kawasaki Versys 1100 is larger because of the longer stroke.
      2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 launched in the global market. Will it come to India?
      1 Oct 2024
      The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets a new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch.
      Jawa 42 FJ 350 in mind? Everything you should know before deliveries begin tomorrow
      1 Oct 2024
      Videos

      The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 lineup starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.75 lakh for the Racing Red paint scheme without the quickshifter. However, adding the quickshifter takes the price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.92 lakh. The new Bomber Grey paint scheme is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.97 lakh.
      2024 TVS Apache RR 310 review: Track-ready bike in a budget? Look no further
      27 Sept 2024
      The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is now available with new paint schemes, winglets, a bi-directional quickshifter among other key updates.
      2024 TVS Apache RR 310 first look: Check out what has changed
      26 Sept 2024
      Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
      Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
      15 Jul 2024
      Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
      Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
      8 Jul 2024
      Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
      Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
      5 Jul 2024
      Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes FAQs

      The Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs.
      The Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes is expected to launch on 10th Dec 2024, introducing a new addition to the 249.0 cc segment.
      The Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes features a 249.0 cc engine. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 50 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
      The Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes faces competition from the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160 and Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 in the 249.0 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
      The Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes offers a mileage of 50 kmpl, ensuring an efficient fuel performance for riders.

       Popular Sports Naked Bikes