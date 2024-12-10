Segment Average: 164.82 cc
Aftek Zontes: 249.0 cc
Segment Average: 50.23 kmpl
Aftek Zontes: 31.25-50 kmpl
Segment Average: 114.0 kmph
Aftek Zontes: 110.0 kmph
Aftek Zontes Latest Update
Aftek Zontes Launch DateThe Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes is expected to launch on 10th Dec 2024.Aftek Zontes Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.2 Lakhs* Onwards.Specs and FeaturesThe Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
• Engine: 249.0 cc
• Transmission: Manual
• FuelType: Petrol
Aftek Zontes RivalsTVS Apache RTR 160, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125, Hero Xtreme 160s, Yamaha FZS-FI V3 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V are sought to be the major rivals to Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes.
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|Engine
|249.0 cc
|Max Speed
|110 Kmph
*Ex-showroom price
