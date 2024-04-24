Brixton Motorcycles announces India entry; to launch 4 bikes, production plant

Austrian motorcycle maker, Brixton Motorcycles has announced its foray into the Indian market. The company has partnered with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. (KVMPL) for manufacturing and distribution of a new range of motorcycles “tailored for the Indian audience." Brixton Motorcycles is owned by the KSR Group, which also owns motorcycle brands like Motron and Malaguti. The company retails a range of motorcycles in Europe and other parts of Asia.

Austrian bike maker Brixton Motorcycles will introduce four motorcycles tailor-made for Indian customers and will setup its manufacturing facility in

Brixton says its India entry has been announced after two years of planning with KVMPL. The manufacturer plans to launch four motorcycles in the country this year. The bikes are being developed at Brixton’s Austrian design centre with production set at the company’s new manufacturing facility in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. That said, it’s unclear if the bikes will be fully produced in India or will be brought as Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits and then locally assembled. China's Chongqing Gaokin Industries Co. appears to be manufacturing select bikes for Brixton.

Brixton says its entry will be distinctive with a diverse range of motorcycles comprising a global adventure motorcycle, developed specifically for Indian customers. The launch timeline is said to be around the festive season.

Brixton retails a range of offerings between 125 cc to 1,222 cc in Europe. The company has confirmed it is developing an ADV for India scheduled for launch this year

Speaking about Brixton’s foray in India, Tushar Shelke, Managing Director - KVMPL, said, "We are thrilled to bring this esteemed brand to the Indian motorcycling community," said Shelke. "With the launch confirmed, stay tuned for more exciting news soon! As Brixton Motorcycles gears up for a dynamic future in India, it promises not only to meet but exceed expectations, setting new benchmarks in the motorcycle industry with a commitment to excellence and innovation."

Brixton also plans to set up a research and development (R&D) centre in India, which will help make the country a strategic export hub for Southeast Asian and African markets. The company will begin operations by launching 15 dealerships by the end of 2024 and will expand to 50 outlets next year.

In Europe, Brixton primarily retails retro-themed motorcycles, which would make Royal Enfield its biggest rival in India. The company has about 14 motorcycles on sale internationally ranging from 125 cc to 1,222 cc. More details on Brixton Motorcycles’ plans for India should unfold in the coming days.

