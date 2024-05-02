2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to launch tomorrow: What to expect

Bajaj Auto is gearing up for the launch of its biggest Pulsar ever. It will be the Pulsar NS400 and will go on sale tomorrow. Being a Bajaj product, it is expected that the Pulsar NS400 will be the most affordable 400 cc motorcycle in the Indian market. Here is what to expect from the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 when it launches tomorrow.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400: Design

The design of the Pulsar NS400 will be all-new but it will still retain some of the iconic silhouette of the Pulsar NS200. So, there will be a slim tail section, a wolf-eye inspired headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamps, a split seat setup and a muscular fuel tank with tank shrouds.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400: Engine

The engine on the Pulsar NS400 will be the same unit as the Dominar 400. It is a 373 cc, liquid-cooled unit that is derived from the previous generation KTM 390 Duke. However, Bajaj has heavily reworked it. In Dominar 400, the engine puts out 40 bhp of max power and 35 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch. It is expected that Bajaj will retune the engine to suit the Pulsar NS400's characteristics.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400: Hardware

Bajaj will use the same perimeter frame on the Pulsar NS400 as the Pulsar NS200. It will be suspended by a pair of upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties will be performed by disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear. There will be dual-channel ABS on offer.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400: Features

There would be ABS modes on offer namely, On/Off, Rain and Road. Then there is the new digital instrument cluster which will not be shared with the rest of the Pulsar lineup. It would come with Bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation. The Pulsar NS400 will also come with traction control which was recently introduced on the Pulsar NS200.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400: Price

Currently, the Dominar 400 costs ₹2.17 lakh ex-showroom so it is expected that the Pulsar NS400 will start from around ₹2 lakh ex-showroom.

