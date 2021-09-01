Best TVS Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price TVS Raider ₹ 82,860 - 98,550 TVS Jupiter 125 ₹ 78,100 - 88,060 TVS NTORQ 125 ₹ 82,500 - 1.01 Lakhs TVS Apache RTR 160 ₹ 1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs TVS iQube ₹ 1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs

In India, there are 21 TVS Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the TVS Raider, TVS Jupiter 125, TVS NTORQ 125, TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS iQube. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 78,100. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.