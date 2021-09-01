In India, there are 21 TVS Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the TVS Raider, TVS Jupiter 125, TVS NTORQ 125, TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS iQube. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 78,100.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best TVS Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|TVS Raider
|₹ 82,860 - 98,550
|TVS Jupiter 125
|₹ 78,100 - 88,060
|TVS NTORQ 125
|₹ 82,500 - 1.01 Lakhs
|TVS Apache RTR 160
|₹ 1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs
|TVS iQube
|₹ 1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs