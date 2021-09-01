Best TVS Bikes

In India, there are 21 TVS Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the TVS Raider, TVS Jupiter 125, TVS NTORQ 125, TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS iQube. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 78,100. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best TVS Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
TVS Raider ₹ 82,860 - 98,550
TVS Jupiter 125 ₹ 78,100 - 88,060
TVS NTORQ 125 ₹ 82,500 - 1.01 Lakhs
TVS Apache RTR 160 ₹ 1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs
TVS iQube ₹ 1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs

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21 New TVS Bikes found

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TVS Raider Front Left View
1/17

TVS Raider

4.3
738
₹82,860 - 98,550
Engine
124.8 cc
Speed
99 kmph
Mileage
71.94 kmpl
8 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
TVS Jupiter 125 Front View
1/16

TVS Jupiter 125

4.1
20
₹78,100 - 88,060
Engine
124.8 cc
Speed
95 kmph
Mileage
57.27 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
TVS NTORQ 125 Front Right View
1/5

TVS NTORQ 125

4.3
19
₹82,500 - 1.01 Lakhs
Engine
124.8 cc
Speed
95 kmph
Mileage
47 kmpl
5 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
TVS Apache RTR 160 Front Right View
1/12

TVS Apache RTR 160

4.2
951
₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs
Engine
159.7 cc
Speed
107 kmph
Mileage
47 kmpl
7 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
TVS iQube Front Right View
1/19

TVS iQube

4.0
462
₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
5.3 kWh
Speed
82 kmph
Range
212 km
5 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
TVS Ronin Front Right Side
1/17

TVS Ronin

4.1
316
₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs
Engine
225.9 cc
Speed
120 kmph
Mileage
42.95 kmpl
6 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Front Left View
1/18

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

4.8
6
₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs
Engine
159.7 cc
Speed
114 kmph
Mileage
41 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
TVS Jupiter Front Left View
1/13

TVS Jupiter

4.1
1080
₹72,400 - 85,400
Engine
113.3 cc
Speed
82 kmph
Mileage
48 kmpl
5 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
TVS Apache RTR 310 Front Left View
1/21

TVS Apache RTR 310

4.6
9
₹2.21 - 2.87 Lakhs
Engine
312.12 cc
Speed
150 kmph
Mileage
35 kmpl
12 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
TVS XL100 Front Left View
1/15

TVS XL100

4.7
6
₹43,900 - 59,800
Engine
99.7 cc
Speed
65 kmph
Mileage
65 kmpl
5 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
TVS Sport Front Left View
1/10

TVS Sport

4.1
103
₹55,100 - 57,100
Engine
109.7 cc
Speed
90 kmph
Mileage
70.0 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
TVS Radeon Front Left View
1/14

TVS Radeon

4.2
103
₹55,100 - 77,900
Engine
109.0 cc
Speed
90 kmph
Mileage
73.68 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
TVS Apache RTR 180 Front Right View
1/17

TVS Apache RTR 180

4.0
1
₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs
Engine
177.4 cc
Speed
113 kmph
Mileage
45 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
TVS Star City Plus Front Left View
1/18

TVS Star City Plus

4.1
101
₹72,200 - 74,900
Engine
109.0 cc
Speed
90 kmph
Mileage
83.09 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
TVS Zest 110 Front View
1/18

TVS Zest 110

4.3
63
₹70,600 - 75,500
Engine
109.0 cc
Speed
90 kmph
Mileage
48 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
TVS Orbiter Front Right View
1/20

TVS Orbiter

3.7
98
₹88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.1 kWh
Speed
68 kmph
Range
158 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
TVS X Front Right View
1/8

TVS X

₹2.64 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
4.44 kWh
Speed
105 kmph
Range
140 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Front Left View
1/14

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

5.0
1
₹1.42 - 1.5 Lakhs
Engine
197.75 cc
Speed
127 kmph
Mileage
37 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
TVS Apache RTX 300 Front Righ View
1/16

TVS Apache RTX 300

₹1.99 - 2.29 Lakhs
Engine
299.1 cc
Speed
140 kmph
Mileage
32 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
TVS Ntorq 150 Right View
1/25

TVS Ntorq 150

5.0
1
₹1.09 - 1.18 Lakhs
Engine
149.7 cc
Speed
104 kmph
Mileage
40 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
TVS Apache RR 310 Front Right View
1/12

TVS Apache RR 310

3.8
4
₹2.78 - 3.37 Lakhs
Engine
312.2 cc
Speed
215 kmph
Mileage
34 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

9 Upcoming TVS Bikes

TVS Creon Front View
1/11
UPCOMING

TVS Creon

4.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.2 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Battery Capacity
4.8 kWh
Speed
115 Kmph
Range
80 km
Check Details
TVS Zeppelin R Front Right View
1/8
UPCOMING

TVS Zeppelin R

4.7
38
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
220.0 cc
Speed
130 Kmph.
Mileage
44.0 kmpl
Check Details
TVS Fiero 125 Left View
UPCOMING

TVS Fiero 125

4.1
14
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹80,000 Onwards
Expected price
Engine
125 cc
Speed
104 Kmph
Mileage
67.0 kmpl
Check Details
TVS RTS X Front Right View
UPCOMING

TVS RTS X

Expected Launch on 30th Aug 2026
₹3 - 3.2 Lakhs
Expected price
Check Details
TVS Retron Front Right View
UPCOMING

TVS Retron

4.3
3
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
159.0 cc
Speed
95 Kmph
Mileage
73.68 kmpl
Check Details
TVS ADV Right View
UPCOMING

TVS ADV

5.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Speed
170 kmph
Mileage
30 kmpl
Check Details
TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 Front Right View
1/11
UPCOMING

TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.2 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
197.0 cc
Speed
129 Kmph
Mileage
42.0 kmpl
Check Details
TVS Jupiter CNG Front Right View
1/12
UPCOMING

TVS Jupiter CNG

4.6
12
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹95,000 - 1 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
124.8 cc
Speed
80 kmph
Check Details
TVS XL EV Right View
UPCOMING

TVS XL EV

4.3
3
Expected Launch on 15th Dec 2026
₹60,000 - 70,000
Expected price
Check Details

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