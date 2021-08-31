



Almost two decades later, the brand launched India's first 2-seater 50cc moped, the TVS 50. This unassuming little two-wheeler really cemented the brand's reputation with its simplicity and reliability. This moped marked the beginning of TVS' eventful journey in the Indian automotive Industry.



Back in 1982, TVS dabbled in motorsports. The TVS 50 moped was stripped down and clocked insane speeds of 105kmph! In 2005, TVS Racing was created, which went on to compete in many motorsport events including rally, rallycross, and road racing. It was also TVS Racing that introduced one-make racing championships, which are attracting budding motorcycle racers from all over the country.



In 2001, TVS and Suzuki ended their partnership. In spite of the tightening emission norms and the entry of newer competitors, TVS was still unfazed and launched Victor, India's first fully indigenously developed motorcycle.



TVS Apache was released in 2005 in the Indian market. As a result of the Apache range, TVS' Racing genes became synonymous with the brand. Despite this, the Fiero and Fiero F2 were the ones that laid the groundwork for the Apache range. Bajaj Pulsar 150 and Hero Honda CBZ were meant to compete with these bikes.



To comply with the new emission standards, almost the entire two-wheeler range of TVS Motors has been upgraded. Norton Motorcycles, an iconic British brand, has also been acquired by the two-wheeler giant for Rs 153 crore. TVS Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India TVS Bike Models Ex-ShowRoom Price TVS Jupiter ₹ 63,511 - 79,350 TVS Raider ₹ 77,500 - 86,437 TVS Apache RTR 160 ₹ 1 - 1.11 Lakhs TVS NTORQ 125 ₹ 72,065 - 91,999 TVS Apache RTR 180 ₹ 1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs TVS Apachertr310 ₹ 2.59 Lakhs Tvs Fiero 125 ₹ 80,000 TVS Ronin ₹ 1.49 - 1.71 Lakh TVS iQube Electric ₹ 1.01 - 1.11 Lakhs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V ₹ 1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs

It all began with TV Sundaram Iyengar, a Tamil Nadu lawyer-turned-businessman who recognised motor vehicles' potential to change lives and founded the first bus service in Madurai in 1911. Throughout the years, he passed on the baton to his sons, and his company expanded into automotive components manufacturing. In 1962, it