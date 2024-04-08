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HomeCompare BikesMT-15 V2 [2023-2025] vs R15 V4

Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2026 Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025] R15 v4
BrandYamahaYamaha
Price₹ 1.7 Lakhs₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Mileage56.87 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc155 cc
Power18.4 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
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Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L11 L
Length
2015 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1325 mm1325 mm
Height
1070 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
141 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm815 mm
Width
800 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Yes-
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
480 km495 km
Max Speed
122 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc155 cc
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valveLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multiple DiscWet, multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
Constant mesh 6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58.0 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mmTelescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Linked-type Monocross suspensionLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
No-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Y-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium SwingarmPosition light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
4.0 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,97,9231,98,494
Ex-Showroom Price
1,69,5501,73,050
RTO
15,02413,844
Insurance
13,34911,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2544,266
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

R15 V4 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

India Yamaha Motor has introduced updates to its MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR portfolios, aligning with its 'The Call of The Blue' brand campaign.
Yamaha unveils updates to MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR models. Check details
8 Apr 2024
The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 gets three new paint options in Japan including the all-black 'Black Metallic 12'
2024 Yamaha R15 V4 launched in Japan with new colours
26 Sept 2023
Yamaha has updated the motorcycles with new features and colour schemes.
Yamaha R15 V4, MT-15 V2 & R15S updated with new features: Details here
7 Apr 2023
The Yamaha XSR155 is based on the MT-15 V2's underpinnings
Yamaha XSR155 vs MT-15 V2: Which 155 cc Yamaha should you buy in 2025?
17 Nov 2025
The Pulsar N250 and the MT-15 V2 are two competing motorcycles in the Indian streetfighter segment that offer sporty styling with a range of features.
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