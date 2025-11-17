3 reasons to buy the Renault Triber and 2 to skip it

Renault ’s Triber facelift continues to position itself as one of India’s most accessible seven-seater cars, now updated with new features and a refreshed design. But affordability alone doesn’t seal the deal for most buyers. Based on our review and real-world testing, here are three clear reasons to consider the Triber facelift, and two reasons why you would think twice about it.

3 reasons to buy the Renault Triber

1. Most Affordable 7-Seater in India

With prices starting at ₹5.76 lakh (ex-showroom), the Triber continues to undercut every other MPV offering seven seats. Even the top-spec Emotion trim costs ₹8.12 lakh for the manual and ₹8.59 lakh for the AMT, making the model significantly more accessible than rivals.

Despite the budget pricing, the Triber still delivers the usability expected from a family MPV, seating for up to seven and a removable third row that frees up 625 litres of boot space.

2. Features offer strong value for money

The facelift adds modern touches without pushing the price envelope. Key highlights include:

Redesigned exterior with new LED headlamps

Updated interior with a dual-tone cabin

New driver’s display

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Ample cabin storage, including cooled compartments

Adjustable second and third-row seating

Light steering at low speeds, weighing up as speed builds

Front and rear parking sensors with a rear parking camera

While it lacks premium features like ventilated seats or auto climate control, its overall equipment-to-price ratio remains strong.

3. Improved and more contemporary design

The Renault Triber facelift offers a noticeable step up in design, giving the MPV a more contemporary, appealing presence on the road. The sculpted hood and revised front bumper add definition to the face. The new, slimmer LED headlamps improve its modern character without disrupting overall proportion. The dual-tone paint scheme helps visually integrate the stepped roof, making the Triber look more cohesive from the front. Along the sides, the new alloy-like wheel covers and blacked-out ORVMs with integrated indicators contribute to a sharper look. At the rear, the smoked LED tail lamps and updated ‘Triber’ lettering introduce subtle yet effective refinements, giving the MPV a fresher, more up-to-date appearance.

The Renault Triber facelift rivals models like the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Toyota Rumion in India,

2 reasons to skip the Renault Triber

1. Engine

The 1.0-litre, 71 bhp petrol engine is adequate only under light load. With more passengers, especially with all seven seats occupied, performance drops noticeably. Overtakes require planning, and the MPV feels strained at higher speeds. The situation becomes more evident on inclines, full-load driving, and highway runs, where the motor’s limitations come through clearly.

2. Fuel efficiency

According to HT Auto's recent city fuel-efficiency test, conducted under varying traffic conditions showed that the Triber AMT returned:

6 km/l in heavy congestion

7 km/l in slow-moving traffic

10 km/l in moderate traffic

14 km/l on smoother stretches

This results in an average city mileage of 9.25 km/l, which is modest for a compact 999cc engine. The AMT improves ease of driving but doesn’t deliver impressive efficiency in real-world use.

Bottom line

The Renault Triber facelift remains a practical and budget-friendly option for those looking for maximum seating capacity at a minimum price. However, buyers should be aware of the engine’s limitations and the city mileage, both of which may be dealbreakers depending on usage patterns.

However, if affordability, space, and practicality are top priorities, the Triber continues to stand out.

First Published Date: