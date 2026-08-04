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TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
4.1
462
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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The TVS iQube stands out as a leading premium electric scooter designed for the modern urban commuter. As the flagship electric offering from TVS Motor Company, it expertly blends daily practical functionality with advanced technology, establishing itself as a top choice in India's expanding electric two-wheeler market. Built around proven manufacturing expertise, the iQube provides a highly reliable, safe, and premium alternative to conventional petrol scooters.

TVS iQube Price and Variants in 2026

The TVS iQube lineup offers multiple distinct variants to align with different daily commuting ranges, budgets, and feature preferences. The effective ex-showroom pricing structures reflect the current PM E-Drive framework and baseline market evaluations.

The breakdown below details the battery capacities and standard ex-showroom pricing across the available options:

  • TVS iQube 2.2 kWh (Base Variant): 94,434
  • TVS iQube 3.1 kWh (Standard Variant): 1,00,000
  • TVS iQube 3.5 kWh: 1,08,993
  • TVS iQube S 4.7 kWh: 1,17,642
  • TVS iQube ST 5.3 kWh (Top-End Variant): 1,58,834

Note: Final on-road prices fluctuate based on state-specific government subsidies, localised registration fees, and municipal insurance guidelines.

Technical Specifications and Range Overview

The product lineup is engineered to eliminate range anxiety by scaling battery sizes to fit distinct lifestyle demands. Each battery pack utilises advanced Lithium-ion chemistry enclosed in high-strength aluminium extrusion casings, ensuring robust thermal stability and structural durability.

1. Driving Range (IDC Certified)

  • 2.2 kWh Variant: 94 km per charge
  • 3.1 kWh Variant: 123 km per charge
  • 3.5 kWh Variant: 145 km per charge
  • S 4.7 kWh Variant: 175 km per charge
  • ST 5.3 kWh Variant: 212 km per charge

2. Motor Power and Performance

Every variant is driven by a highly efficient, silent BLDC hub-mounted traction motor capable of delivering a peak power output of 4.4 kW (5.9 bhp) and a rated peak torque of 33 Nm (with a max hub torque response reaching up to 140 Nm). This hub-mounted architecture ensures zero transmission loss, supplying immediate acceleration directly to the rear wheel.

  • 0 to 40 km/h Acceleration: Varies from 4.2 to 4.5 seconds depending on overall kerb weight.
  • Top Speed: Maximised up to 82 km/h on premium variants (75 km/h on the 2.2 kWh model and 78 km/h on the 3.5 kWh model), providing optimal velocity for city flyovers and traffic management.
  • Gradeability: Rated at 10 degrees to tackle steep parking ramps and flyover inclines comfortably.

3. Charging Times (0 to 80% SOC)

  • 2.2 kWh Battery: 2 hours 45 minutes (950W portable charger)
  • 3.1 kWh Battery: 4 hours 03 minutes
  • S 4.7 kWh Battery: 4 hours (bundled with an optimised 950W fast-portable unit)
  • ST 5.3 kWh Battery: 4 hours 18 minutes

Design, Build Quality, and Comfort

The vehicle design centres around minimalistic, family-friendly styling with clean body lines and flat surfaces. Unlike overly aggressive or experimental electric designs, it maintains a conventional posture that appeals to multiple generations within a household.

  • Ergonomics: An upright riding posture complemented by a spacious, flat footboard provides substantial legroom and a secure area for carrying daily goods.
  • Seating Comfort: A long, well-padded seat comfortably accommodates two adult riders over extended city commutes.
  • Suspension Architecture: Equipped with front telescopic forks and rear hydraulic twin-tube shock absorbers (adjustable on premium trims) tuned to absorb typical city potholes, delivering a stable and smooth ride quality.
  • Chassis and Storage: Built on a heavy-duty tubular structure. The smart battery placement beneath the floorboard lowers the overall centre of gravity, improving handling dynamics. It features up to 32 litres of under-seat storage space, large enough to secure helmets or utility bags, alongside a built-in USB charging port.

Smart Technology and Connected Safety

TVS integrates its SmartXonnect platform across the product line, establishing a deeply connected riding environment through an onboard telematics unit, Bluetooth, and cellular server sync.

  • Interactive Displays: Lower-tier models come with a clear 12.7 cm TFT display, while higher-tier configurations feature an immersive 17.78 cm (7-inch) TFT touchscreen console controlled by a physical 5-way HMI joystick controller.
  • Connected Ecosystem: Via the smartphone application or compatible smartwatches, users gain access to over 118 connected features, including turn-by-turn navigation, geo-fencing, anti-theft tracking, remote battery charge status monitoring, and over-the-air (OTA) system updates.
  • Safety Integration: Includes a built-in crash and fall alert mechanism, parking brake lever, incoming call notifications, and side-stand engine inhibitors.
  • Q-Park Assist: A dedicated forward and reverse parking assist system allows riders to manoeuvre out of tight, inclined spaces effortlessly.
  • Weatherproofing: Both the traction motor and the battery pack carry a stringent IP67 water and dust resistance rating, supporting a safe water-wading limit of up to 150 mm during monsoon seasons.

TVS iQube FAQ's

Is iQube better than Ola?

The choice between the TVS iQube and an Ola scooter depends on your priorities.

Performance: Ola S1 Pro generally has a higher top speed and faster acceleration than the iQube.

Range: The Ola S1 Pro has a claimed riding range of up to 176 km, compared to the TVS iQube, which offers up to 212 km on its top variant.

Features: Both scooters offer a range of smart features, including digital displays and Bluetooth connectivity. Ola has a larger touchscreen, while the iQube has joystick-enabled navigation.

User Reviews: User reviews show a mixed bag for both scooters, with some customers reporting issues with performance and service for the Ola, while some iQube owners have also noted issues with service and motor problems.

What is the life of the TVS iQube battery?

The TVS iQube's Lithium-ion battery is designed to last the lifetime of the scooter. The battery life is measured in cycles, with one full charge and discharge (providing approximately 100 km of range) counting as one cycle. The battery is rated for 800 cycles, which translates to about 75,000 km. After this, a 10-20% degradation in range is expected. The battery is covered by a warranty of 3 years or 50,000 km, whichever comes first.

Is it worth buying iQube?

The value of buying the iQube is subjective, but it is often considered a well-rounded and reliable electric scooter for city use. Its advantages include a comfortable ride, smooth performance, and decent range. However, some disadvantages cited by users include a smaller under-seat storage space, a lack of fast charging, and some reports of poor after-sales service.

Is iQube better than Ather?

Comparing the TVS iQube and Ather scooters, such as the Ather 450S, reveals key differences:

Range: The Ather 450S has a claimed range of up to 122 km, which is longer than the TVS iQube's 94 km (base variants).

Performance: Ather scooters are often praised for their sharp handling and performance.

Features: Both offer advanced connectivity features.

Price: The Ather 450S is generally priced higher than the TVS iQube.

Which is better, Activa or iQube?

The Honda Activa is a petrol scooter, while the TVS iQube is an electric scooter, making the comparison about choosing between an ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicle and an EV.

Maintenance & Running Costs: The iQube has lower running and maintenance costs due to the absence of petrol, engine oil, and other consumables.

Performance: The iQube's electric motor provides instant torque for quick acceleration, whereas the Activa offers reliable, consistent performance typical of a petrol scooter.

Features: The iQube offers more modern tech and connected features, while the Activa is a more traditional scooter with basic features.

Refueling/Recharging: Activa can be refuelled quickly at any petrol pump, while the iQube requires time to charge, which can be a limitation for long-distance travel.

What are the disadvantages of iQube?

Based on user reviews and specifications, some of the disadvantages of the TVS iQube include:

Lack of Fast Charging: The scooter does not support fast charging, which can be a drawback for users who need quick turnaround times.

Limited Under-seat Storage: The boot space may not be large enough to fit a full-sized helmet.

Variable User Experience: Some user reviews mention issues with body vibrations, rough regenerative braking, and inconsistent customer service at some service centres.

Throttle Response: A few users have found the throttle response to be too sensitive.

Which company is better for electric scooters?

The best company depends on your specific needs. TVS is considered a reliable and well-established brand in the two-wheeler market with a broad service network. Other top players like Ola Electric and Ather are known for their performance and feature-rich products.

Is iQube waterproof?

Yes, the TVS iQube's battery is rated IP67 for water and dust resistance, which means it is protected from dust ingress and can withstand being submerged in water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

What is the maintenance cost of an electric scooter?

The maintenance cost of an electric scooter like the TVS iQube is significantly lower than that of a petrol scooter. It primarily involves checking and servicing components like brakes, tyres, and electrical systems. There is no need for engine oil changes, spark plugs, or fuel filters. Some users have reported initial service costs ranging from 1,375 to more than 500, with some complaining about high costs for tyre changes and other parts.

TVS iQube Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    78.5 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    74 - 212 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.2 - 5.3 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    4.4 kW
View All iQube SpecsView specs icon

TVS iQube Videos

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TVS iQube Variants

TVS iQube price starts at ₹ 1.15 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.71 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS iQube comes in 5 variants. TVS iQube's top variant is ST 5.3 kWh.
5 Variants Available
iQube 2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
77 kmph
94 km
iQube 3.1 kWh
₹1.25 Lakhs*
4.4 kW
82 kmph
123 km
iQube 3.5 kWh
₹1.35 Lakhs*
4.4 kW
78 kmph
145 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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TVS iQube Latest Updates

Calendar icon21 Jul 2026
The Indian electric two-wheeler market is booming, with TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak leading sales.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Jun 2026
Rising petrol prices in India boost electric scooter sales; EMI comparisons help buyers choose among popular models.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jun 2026
TVS iQube offers genuine accessories to enhance electric scooter practicality, personalization, and versatility for owners.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
TVS launched the iQube S electric scooter, offering a 175 km range and new color options, enhancing its product lineup.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Apr 2026
Hyundai and TVS Motor are collaborating to develop an electric three-wheeler tailored for the Indian market.Read Full Story

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TVS iQube comparison with similar Bikes

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TVS iQube Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
By: Paarth Khatri

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and rangePracticality

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

Electric two-wheelers make a lot of sense for people who will be using them only for city commutes and for performing their daily chores. Moreover, they are quite practical also. Electric two-wheelers are becoming more and more popular especially since legacy manufacturers such as Bajaj and TVS entered the segment.

TVS iQube S: Looks and build quality

In terms of design, all the variants of the iQube look identical apart from the variant badging and colour schemes. The iQube does not really stand out while riding in the city, it has a very conventional design, just like an ICE-powered scooter. There is a U-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamp on the handlebar while the headlamp and tail lamp are thin strips of LED units. The throw from the headlamp is quite good and is quite decent even on the highbeam. An interesting touch is the Electric badging on the rear left swingarm that glows blue while charging. The iQube is very well built, and there are absolutely no rattles from anywhere while going over bad roads.

TVS iQube S: Battery pack, range and charging

The ambient light sensor of the screen is quite slow. The rider needs to manually toggle between Day and Night modes.
The ambient light sensor of the screen is quite slow. The rider needs to manually toggle between Day and Night modes.

This is the area where there is quite a big difference when compared to the ST variant. The iQube S comes with a 3.04 kWh battery pack, TVS claims a riding range of 100 km in Eco mode and 75 km in Power mode. However, the screen would show a DTE read-out of 105 km at 100 per cent battery. On the other hand, the iQube ST has a larger 4.56 kWh battery pack that has a claimed range figure of 145 km in Eco mode and 110 km in Power mode. I found the range to be quite believable, there were no sudden range drops, the DTE was always very consistent and after a while, your confidence starts increasing as you start trusting the DTE more. This is when the range anxiety slowly starts going away. However, still, 105 km of range for some people might not be enough.

For my use case scenario, I used to plug in the scooter whenever I returned home, then use the scooter in the evening and plug it in again when I returned home. I didn't have to charge the scooter overnight as I used to turn off the charger before sleeping and the scooter would often be around 100 per cent, always ready for the next day. In terms of charging times, TVS says that the scooter takes 4 hours and 30 minutes to fully charge but that is the thing, for my use case, I never had to fully charge it so charging times were not as long and this might be true for many other people as well. A special mention goes to the way the charger is designed, it is long and there is a dedicated handle that can be used to pick up the charger. Having said that, a charging case would have been nice and it does take some time to get used to the way the charger clicks into the charging socket.

It feels like the charging flap should have been hinged on the top instead of the bottom.
It feels like the charging flap should have been hinged on the top instead of the bottom.

Speaking of charging, the iQube ST comes with a faster 950 W charger that takes 4 hours and 6 minutes to fully charge and there is an optional 1500 W charger as well that takes just 2 hours and 30 minutes. There is regenerative braking also that helps in preserving the battery and it is quite strong but once you get used to it, the usage of traditional brakes decreases quite a lot.

TVS iQube S: Ride and handling

The ride quality of the iQube is very good, it is subtle and comfortable. The suspension setup absorbs most of the bad patches and only the sharpest bumps are transferred to the rider because the suspension starts bottoming out. Now, the handling part, iQube S feels nimble, it maintains its line while cornering but the front-end does feel a bit heavy in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

TVS iQube S: Performance

All the variants of the iQube are powered by a BLDC hub-mounted motor that produces 4.4 kW of peak power, 140 Nm of peak torque and 33 Nm of rated torque output. A special mention goes to how smooth and silent the scooter is.

As mentioned above, the scooter has two riding modes, there is Eco and Power. The Eco mode packs in enough performance that one can ride the scooter in the city without any issues but the top speed is limited. Then there is the Power mode, in which the increase in power delivery can be felt instantly. The scooter starts pulling strongly and hits its speedo-indicated top speed of 86 kmph. The scooter does not limit its performance even after using it in Power mode for long durations. However, one thing that I did notice is that the instrument cluster would show an error but there would be no error in the system which is quite weird.

TVS iQube S: Braking

The braking duties on the iQube S are done by a disc in the front and a drum at the rear. The brakes have a good bite but they come with CBS and there is no ABS on offer. While it is useful in most cases, white riding on gravel roads, the wheels seem to lock-up because of the CBS. It would have been nice if TVS offered ABS or maybe they can add it to the iQube ST.

TVS iQube S: Features

TVS has equipped with iQube with all LED lighting.
TVS has equipped with iQube with all LED lighting.

In terms of features, the iQube S is equipped with a digital screen that shows all the vital information. It does come with day/night themes but they don't change automatically. What does change automatically is the brightness but it is quite slow to respond. The screen is not a touchscreen unit, that is reserved for the ST trim. To operate the screen on the iQube S, there is a joystick but it is quite finicky to use. There is also connected tech and its application is quite slick for the most part. However, connecting it to show music and navigation details is quite finicky. There is also a USB port under the seat that can be used to charge mobile devices. Apart from this, there is LED lighting, a hazard switch and reverse mode but it is a bit awkward to use. One important thing to note is that the scooter does not make any sound which is good for an electric vehicle but this means that often other people can't hear it.

TVS iQube S: Verdict

The iQube is one of the most sorted electric scooters that a person can buy in the Indian market. A person who will be using the scooter only for city duties can opt for the S trim and if he or she is on a budget, even the Standard trim should be fine. The ST trim makes sense for those who need that extra bit of riding range, touchscreen, fast charging and more features. The Standard trim of the iQube is priced at 99,130 whereas the iQube S costs 1.04 lakh. Both these prices are ex-showroom, Delhi and include Fame II subsidy. The iQube has to compete against other electric scooters such as Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and Ola S1.

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TVS iQube Images

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TVS iQube Colours

TVS iQube is available in the 11 Colours in India.

Pearl White
Mint Blue
Walnut Brown
Titanium Grey
Mercury Grey
Starlight Blue Beige
Copper Brown Beige
Titanium Grey Matte
Celebration Orange
Harliquine Blue Beige
Magnifecence Purple Beige
Pearl white

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TVS iQube User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4Features
3.9Safety
4Design
4.1Value For Money
4.1Comfort
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TVS iQube User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users commend the TVS iQube for its style, comfort, and low running costs but express concerns over battery range, service issues, and build quality.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and modern design
  • check circle iconComfortable and smooth ride
  • check circle iconLow running costs
  • check circle iconAmple storage space
  • check circle iconGood safety features

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconDisappointing real-world range
  • warning iconPoor after-sales service
  • warning iconBuild quality concerns
  • warning iconSoftware issues with the app
  • warning iconLong charging time

User Reviews

Best quality
I have been using this product for the past two years, and I am very satisfied with its performance. The battery life is excellent, the build quality is good, and the speed is outstanding. Overall, it offers great value for money.
By: Pawan (Aug 2, 2026)
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Comfortable to drive on the Highway
The TVS iQube electric two-wheeler delivers excellent performance compared to other electric vehicles like Ather, Bajaj, and Ola.
By: Sudharshan (Jul 25, 2026)
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Perfectly fine bike
This TVS vehicle offers excellent performance and is very easy to ride. It provides great value for money in its price range, with impressive reliability and durability. Overall, it is a smart choice for anyone looking for a dependable and budget-friendly two-wheeler.
By: Debasish Behera (Jul 10, 2026)
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Perfectly Balanced EV Scooter in Its Segment
This is one of the best EV scooters in this price range. Compared to others like Chetak, which feels less performance-oriented, and Ather, which is not the best value for money, the TVS iQube stands out as the perfect balance of performance, features, and affordability.
By: Dev (Jun 1, 2026)
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Perfect highway cruiser with beast looks
The TVS iQube offers excellent styling and impressive performance. Its modern design looks attractive, and the scooter provides a smooth and comfortable riding experience. It also comes with ample storage space, making it practical for daily use. The comfortable seating and easy handling make it suitable for both city commutes and longer rides. Overall, the TVS iQube is a well-rounded electric scooter that combines style, comfort, performance, and practicality.
By: Ravindra Singh khangarot (May 30, 2026)
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TVS iQube Related News

Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube come as two of the bestselling electric scooters in the Indian market.
Bajaj Chetak vs TVS iQube: Monthly EMI comparison
21 Jul 2026
If you are planning to buy an electric scooter and have shortlisted the models like TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, and Vida VX2, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI that every model and their respective variants will command.
TVS iQube vs Ather Rizta vs Vida VX2: Monthly EMI comparison
29 Jun 2026
Since its launch, the iQube has not got any cosmetic changes.
TVS iQube crosses one million production milestone in India
25 Jun 2026
This could be the design of the TVS Orbiter.
TVS Orbiter electric scooter to launch in India on August 28, likely to sit below iQube
24 Aug 2025
Kinetic DX competes with Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube.
Kinetic DX vs Bajaj Chetak vs TVS iQube: Which is the most value-for-money electric scooter?
31 Jul 2025
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 TVS iQube Related News
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TVS iQube Specifications and Features

Max Power4400 W
Battery Capacity2.2-5.3 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Max Torque140 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range74-212 km
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Max Speed75-82 kmph
View all iQube specs and features

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