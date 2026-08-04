The TVS iQube stands out as a leading premium electric scooter designed for the modern urban commuter. As the flagship electric offering from TVS Motor Company, it expertly blends daily practical functionality with advanced technology, establishing itself as a top choice in India's expanding electric two-wheeler market. Built around proven manufacturing expertise, the iQube provides a highly reliable, safe, and premium alternative to conventional petrol scooters.

TVS iQube Price and Variants in 2026

The TVS iQube lineup offers multiple distinct variants to align with different daily commuting ranges, budgets, and feature preferences. The effective ex-showroom pricing structures reflect the current PM E-Drive framework and baseline market evaluations.

The breakdown below details the battery capacities and standard ex-showroom pricing across the available options:

TVS iQube 2.2 kWh (Base Variant): ₹ 94,434

94,434 TVS iQube 3.1 kWh (Standard Variant): ₹ 1,00,000

1,00,000 TVS iQube 3.5 kWh: ₹ 1,08,993

1,08,993 TVS iQube S 4.7 kWh: ₹ 1,17,642

1,17,642 TVS iQube ST 5.3 kWh (Top-End Variant): ₹ 1,58,834

Note: Final on-road prices fluctuate based on state-specific government subsidies, localised registration fees, and municipal insurance guidelines.

Technical Specifications and Range Overview

The product lineup is engineered to eliminate range anxiety by scaling battery sizes to fit distinct lifestyle demands. Each battery pack utilises advanced Lithium-ion chemistry enclosed in high-strength aluminium extrusion casings, ensuring robust thermal stability and structural durability.

1. Driving Range (IDC Certified)

2.2 kWh Variant: 94 km per charge

94 km per charge 3.1 kWh Variant: 123 km per charge

123 km per charge 3.5 kWh Variant: 145 km per charge

145 km per charge S 4.7 kWh Variant: 175 km per charge

175 km per charge ST 5.3 kWh Variant: 212 km per charge

2. Motor Power and Performance

Every variant is driven by a highly efficient, silent BLDC hub-mounted traction motor capable of delivering a peak power output of 4.4 kW (5.9 bhp) and a rated peak torque of 33 Nm (with a max hub torque response reaching up to 140 Nm). This hub-mounted architecture ensures zero transmission loss, supplying immediate acceleration directly to the rear wheel.

0 to 40 km/h Acceleration: Varies from 4.2 to 4.5 seconds depending on overall kerb weight.

Varies from 4.2 to 4.5 seconds depending on overall kerb weight. Top Speed: Maximised up to 82 km/h on premium variants (75 km/h on the 2.2 kWh model and 78 km/h on the 3.5 kWh model), providing optimal velocity for city flyovers and traffic management.

Maximised up to 82 km/h on premium variants (75 km/h on the 2.2 kWh model and 78 km/h on the 3.5 kWh model), providing optimal velocity for city flyovers and traffic management. Gradeability: Rated at 10 degrees to tackle steep parking ramps and flyover inclines comfortably.

3. Charging Times (0 to 80% SOC)

2.2 kWh Battery: 2 hours 45 minutes (950W portable charger)

2 hours 45 minutes (950W portable charger) 3.1 kWh Battery: 4 hours 03 minutes

4 hours 03 minutes S 4.7 kWh Battery: 4 hours (bundled with an optimised 950W fast-portable unit)

4 hours (bundled with an optimised 950W fast-portable unit) ST 5.3 kWh Battery: 4 hours 18 minutes

Design, Build Quality, and Comfort

The vehicle design centres around minimalistic, family-friendly styling with clean body lines and flat surfaces. Unlike overly aggressive or experimental electric designs, it maintains a conventional posture that appeals to multiple generations within a household.

Ergonomics: An upright riding posture complemented by a spacious, flat footboard provides substantial legroom and a secure area for carrying daily goods.

An upright riding posture complemented by a spacious, flat footboard provides substantial legroom and a secure area for carrying daily goods. Seating Comfort: A long, well-padded seat comfortably accommodates two adult riders over extended city commutes.

A long, well-padded seat comfortably accommodates two adult riders over extended city commutes. Suspension Architecture: Equipped with front telescopic forks and rear hydraulic twin-tube shock absorbers (adjustable on premium trims) tuned to absorb typical city potholes, delivering a stable and smooth ride quality.

Equipped with front telescopic forks and rear hydraulic twin-tube shock absorbers (adjustable on premium trims) tuned to absorb typical city potholes, delivering a stable and smooth ride quality. Chassis and Storage: Built on a heavy-duty tubular structure. The smart battery placement beneath the floorboard lowers the overall centre of gravity, improving handling dynamics. It features up to 32 litres of under-seat storage space, large enough to secure helmets or utility bags, alongside a built-in USB charging port.

Smart Technology and Connected Safety

TVS integrates its SmartXonnect platform across the product line, establishing a deeply connected riding environment through an onboard telematics unit, Bluetooth, and cellular server sync.

Interactive Displays: Lower-tier models come with a clear 12.7 cm TFT display, while higher-tier configurations feature an immersive 17.78 cm (7-inch) TFT touchscreen console controlled by a physical 5-way HMI joystick controller.

Lower-tier models come with a clear 12.7 cm TFT display, while higher-tier configurations feature an immersive 17.78 cm (7-inch) TFT touchscreen console controlled by a physical 5-way HMI joystick controller. Connected Ecosystem: Via the smartphone application or compatible smartwatches, users gain access to over 118 connected features, including turn-by-turn navigation, geo-fencing, anti-theft tracking, remote battery charge status monitoring, and over-the-air (OTA) system updates.

Via the smartphone application or compatible smartwatches, users gain access to over 118 connected features, including turn-by-turn navigation, geo-fencing, anti-theft tracking, remote battery charge status monitoring, and over-the-air (OTA) system updates. Safety Integration: Includes a built-in crash and fall alert mechanism, parking brake lever, incoming call notifications, and side-stand engine inhibitors.

Includes a built-in crash and fall alert mechanism, parking brake lever, incoming call notifications, and side-stand engine inhibitors. Q-Park Assist: A dedicated forward and reverse parking assist system allows riders to manoeuvre out of tight, inclined spaces effortlessly.

A dedicated forward and reverse parking assist system allows riders to manoeuvre out of tight, inclined spaces effortlessly. Weatherproofing: Both the traction motor and the battery pack carry a stringent IP67 water and dust resistance rating, supporting a safe water-wading limit of up to 150 mm during monsoon seasons.

TVS iQube FAQ's

Is iQube better than Ola?

The choice between the TVS iQube and an Ola scooter depends on your priorities.

Performance: Ola S1 Pro generally has a higher top speed and faster acceleration than the iQube.

Range: The Ola S1 Pro has a claimed riding range of up to 176 km, compared to the TVS iQube, which offers up to 212 km on its top variant.

Features: Both scooters offer a range of smart features, including digital displays and Bluetooth connectivity. Ola has a larger touchscreen, while the iQube has joystick-enabled navigation.

User Reviews: User reviews show a mixed bag for both scooters, with some customers reporting issues with performance and service for the Ola, while some iQube owners have also noted issues with service and motor problems.

What is the life of the TVS iQube battery?

The TVS iQube's Lithium-ion battery is designed to last the lifetime of the scooter. The battery life is measured in cycles, with one full charge and discharge (providing approximately 100 km of range) counting as one cycle. The battery is rated for 800 cycles, which translates to about 75,000 km. After this, a 10-20% degradation in range is expected. The battery is covered by a warranty of 3 years or 50,000 km, whichever comes first.

Is it worth buying iQube?

The value of buying the iQube is subjective, but it is often considered a well-rounded and reliable electric scooter for city use. Its advantages include a comfortable ride, smooth performance, and decent range. However, some disadvantages cited by users include a smaller under-seat storage space, a lack of fast charging, and some reports of poor after-sales service.

Is iQube better than Ather?

Comparing the TVS iQube and Ather scooters, such as the Ather 450S, reveals key differences:

Range: The Ather 450S has a claimed range of up to 122 km, which is longer than the TVS iQube's 94 km (base variants).

Performance: Ather scooters are often praised for their sharp handling and performance.

Features: Both offer advanced connectivity features.

Price: The Ather 450S is generally priced higher than the TVS iQube.

Which is better, Activa or iQube?

The Honda Activa is a petrol scooter, while the TVS iQube is an electric scooter, making the comparison about choosing between an ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicle and an EV.

Maintenance & Running Costs: The iQube has lower running and maintenance costs due to the absence of petrol, engine oil, and other consumables.

Performance: The iQube's electric motor provides instant torque for quick acceleration, whereas the Activa offers reliable, consistent performance typical of a petrol scooter.

Features: The iQube offers more modern tech and connected features, while the Activa is a more traditional scooter with basic features.

Refueling/Recharging: Activa can be refuelled quickly at any petrol pump, while the iQube requires time to charge, which can be a limitation for long-distance travel.

What are the disadvantages of iQube?

Based on user reviews and specifications, some of the disadvantages of the TVS iQube include:

Lack of Fast Charging: The scooter does not support fast charging, which can be a drawback for users who need quick turnaround times.

Limited Under-seat Storage: The boot space may not be large enough to fit a full-sized helmet.

Variable User Experience: Some user reviews mention issues with body vibrations, rough regenerative braking, and inconsistent customer service at some service centres.

Throttle Response: A few users have found the throttle response to be too sensitive.

Which company is better for electric scooters?

The best company depends on your specific needs. TVS is considered a reliable and well-established brand in the two-wheeler market with a broad service network. Other top players like Ola Electric and Ather are known for their performance and feature-rich products.

Is iQube waterproof?

Yes, the TVS iQube's battery is rated IP67 for water and dust resistance, which means it is protected from dust ingress and can withstand being submerged in water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

What is the maintenance cost of an electric scooter?

The maintenance cost of an electric scooter like the TVS iQube is significantly lower than that of a petrol scooter. It primarily involves checking and servicing components like brakes, tyres, and electrical systems. There is no need for engine oil changes, spark plugs, or fuel filters. Some users have reported initial service costs ranging from ₹1,375 to more than ₹500, with some complaining about high costs for tyre changes and other parts.