TVS iQube helps two-wheeler manufacturer to register 6 per cent growth

TVS Motor, one of India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer, has seen a growth of about six per cent in sales last month. The company has announced that the sale of its electric scooter iQube has gone up by four times compared to September last year. TVS has sold 4.02 lakh units of bikes and scooters last month compared to 3.79 lakh units in September last year. In domestic market, TVS delivered 3.86 lakh units last month while the rest of it was exported. TVS Motor has also clocked an increase of 8 per cent in exports last month.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Oct 2023, 13:27 PM
TVS iQube Electric scooter
TVS iQube Electric scooter has clocked more than 20,000 units in September, up from 4,923 units during the same month last year.
TVS Motor's motorcycles continue to dominate the two-wheeler manufacturer's sales in India contributing three lakh units last month. The manufacturer sold 1.86 lakh units of motorcycles with a growth of 10 per cent.TVS recently launched the Apache RTR 310 motorcycle at a starting price of 2.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The 312.2 cc engine, mated to a 6-speed unit with a slipper clutch, can churn out 35.11 bhp of power and 28.7 Nm of peak torque.

TVS Motor's scooters have also clocked an eight per cent growth last month with 1.55 lakh units sold across India. The company recently launched the X high performance electric scooter in Dubai at a price of 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The delivery of the electric scooter is expected to start soon in India. Powered by a 4.44 kWh battery pack, the electric scooter offers a range of around 140 kms, sprint 0-40 kmph in 2.6 seconds and has top speed of 105 kmph.

The highlight of TVS Motor's sales in September is its only electric scooter on sale currently. The iQube Electric scooter has clocked 20,356 units last month. Compared to September last year, when TVS could sell only 4,923 units of the iQube. the sale of this electric scooter has jumped four times this year.

Watch: TVS X launches in Dubai

In terms of exports, TVS Motor has registered a growth of eight per cent in September. The manufacturer said its sales has gone up to a little over one lakh units from 92,975 units in September 2022. Two-wheelers have contributed 86,462 units in exports, a growth of 11 per cent compared to the same month last year.

Between July and September, TVS Motor has clocked a growth of six per cent with sales of more than 10 lakh units. With launch of new models, TVS expects its sales to increase further during the festive period.

First Published Date: 02 Oct 2023, 13:27 PM IST
It's either expired or it's incorrect.