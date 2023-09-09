HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Apache Rtr 310 Launched: 5 Things To Know

TVS Apache RTR 310 launched: 5 things to know

TVS Motor Company has finally launched the much-awaited Apache RTR 310 in the Indian market. There was a lot of hype around the motorcycle when the teasers started rolling in. The Apache RTR 310 is the new naked flagship for the manufacturer. Here are five things that one should know about the new TVS Apache RTR 310.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Sep 2023, 10:34 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
TVS Motor Company has launched the Apache RTR 310 in the Indian market. The prices start at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.43 lakh ex-showroom. The manufacturer is offering three colour schemes and Built To Order kits as well. There are two BTO kits on offer - Dynamic Kit and Dynamic Pro Kit. 
There are Apache RTR 310 is the naked version of the Apache RR 310. So, the RTR 310 comes with a single-piece handlebar, a low-slung LED headlamp with a heat sync, the fuel tank is still quite muscular and the key hole is placed on the fuel tank. 
The design of the alloy wheels has been revised. They are wrapped in Michelin Road 5 rubber. There are petal disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear. Apart from dual-channel ABS, TVS is also offering Cornering ABS and SuperMoto ABS which disables the ABS on the rear wheel.
Despite the motorcycle being based on the RR 310, it comes with a revamped instrument cluster. It is a 5-inch TFT screen that is horizontally mounted. The instrument cluster supports GoPro Control, Music Control, Voice Assist, Smart Helmet Device Connectivity, Telephony and Navigation. There is Bluetooth connectivity as well. 
The suspension setup on the Apache RTR 310 is done by up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. TVS says that the suspension setup is tuned by KYB. If the rider gets the Dynamic kit then the front suspension is adjustable for preload, compression and rebound damping whereas the rear suspension is adjustable for preload and rebound damping.
The Dynamic kit also adds tyre pressure monitoring system to the Apache RTR 310. TVS is also offering Dynamic Pro kit which comes with Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control which includes Cornering ABS, Cornering traction control, Cornering Cruise control, wheelie control, slope dependent control and rear lift-off control. There is also a Climate Controlled seat on offer.
The motorcycle features first in segment smart lighting features – The all new Class D Dynamic LED Headlamp which has 3 levels of light intensity that changes basis the speed thus providing optimum lighting. The all new Dynamic Brake Lamp triggers rapid flashing of the brake lamp during hard braking.
The TVS Apache RTR 310 boasts of 12 freestyler accessories including knuckle guard, visor, pannier and top box kit and 14 safety gears. TVS is also offering 24x7 roadside assistance and annual maintenance contracts. There is also a Sepang Blue colour scheme which reflects 40 years of TVS Racing heritage. It is offered with the BTO kit. 
TVS Motor Company is using the same trellis frame for the Apache RTR 310 that is doing duty on the Apache RR 310. However, the sub-frame is different. It is made up of  lightweight aluminium. The handlebar is slightly tapered and the levers are 4-step adjustable.
Powering the Apache RTR 310 is a 312.2 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which produces a max power output of 35 bhp and a peak torque output of 28.7 Nm. The engine has been retuned to suit the RTR 310. TVS is claiming a 0-60 kmph time of 2.81 seconds.
TVS Apache RTR 310 shares its underpinnings with the Apache RR 310
View all Images
TVS Motor Company has launched the Apache RTR 310 in the Indian market. The prices start at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.43 lakh ex-showroom. The manufacturer is offering three colour schemes and Built To Order kits as well. There are two BTO kits on offer - Dynamic Kit and Dynamic Pro Kit. 
1/10
TVS Motor Company has launched the Apache RTR 310 in the Indian market. The prices start at 2.43 lakh ex-showroom. The manufacturer is offering three colour schemes and Built To Order kits as well. There are two BTO kits on offer - Dynamic Kit and Dynamic Pro Kit. 
There are Apache RTR 310 is the naked version of the Apache RR 310. So, the RTR 310 comes with a single-piece handlebar, a low-slung LED headlamp with a heat sync, the fuel tank is still quite muscular and the key hole is placed on the fuel tank. 
2/10
There are Apache RTR 310 is the naked version of the Apache RR 310. So, the RTR 310 comes with a single-piece handlebar, a low-slung LED headlamp with a heat sync, the fuel tank is still quite muscular and the key hole is placed on the fuel tank. 
The design of the alloy wheels has been revised. They are wrapped in Michelin Road 5 rubber. There are petal disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear. Apart from dual-channel ABS, TVS is also offering Cornering ABS and SuperMoto ABS which disables the ABS on the rear wheel.
3/10
The design of the alloy wheels has been revised. They are wrapped in Michelin Road 5 rubber. There are petal disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear. Apart from dual-channel ABS, TVS is also offering Cornering ABS and SuperMoto ABS which disables the ABS on the rear wheel.
Despite the motorcycle being based on the RR 310, it comes with a revamped instrument cluster. It is a 5-inch TFT screen that is horizontally mounted. The instrument cluster supports GoPro Control, Music Control, Voice Assist, Smart Helmet Device Connectivity, Telephony and Navigation. There is Bluetooth connectivity as well. 
4/10
Despite the motorcycle being based on the RR 310, it comes with a revamped instrument cluster. It is a 5-inch TFT screen that is horizontally mounted. The instrument cluster supports GoPro Control, Music Control, Voice Assist, Smart Helmet Device Connectivity, Telephony and Navigation. There is Bluetooth connectivity as well. 
The suspension setup on the Apache RTR 310 is done by up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. TVS says that the suspension setup is tuned by KYB. If the rider gets the Dynamic kit then the front suspension is adjustable for preload, compression and rebound damping whereas the rear suspension is adjustable for preload and rebound damping.
5/10
The suspension setup on the Apache RTR 310 is done by up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. TVS says that the suspension setup is tuned by KYB. If the rider gets the Dynamic kit then the front suspension is adjustable for preload, compression and rebound damping whereas the rear suspension is adjustable for preload and rebound damping.
The Dynamic kit also adds tyre pressure monitoring system to the Apache RTR 310. TVS is also offering Dynamic Pro kit which comes with Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control which includes Cornering ABS, Cornering traction control, Cornering Cruise control, wheelie control, slope dependent control and rear lift-off control. There is also a Climate Controlled seat on offer.
6/10
The Dynamic kit also adds tyre pressure monitoring system to the Apache RTR 310. TVS is also offering Dynamic Pro kit which comes with Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control which includes Cornering ABS, Cornering traction control, Cornering Cruise control, wheelie control, slope dependent control and rear lift-off control. There is also a Climate Controlled seat on offer.
The motorcycle features first in segment smart lighting features – The all new Class D Dynamic LED Headlamp which has 3 levels of light intensity that changes basis the speed thus providing optimum lighting. The all new Dynamic Brake Lamp triggers rapid flashing of the brake lamp during hard braking.
7/10
The motorcycle features first in segment smart lighting features – The all new Class D Dynamic LED Headlamp which has 3 levels of light intensity that changes basis the speed thus providing optimum lighting. The all new Dynamic Brake Lamp triggers rapid flashing of the brake lamp during hard braking.
The TVS Apache RTR 310 boasts of 12 freestyler accessories including knuckle guard, visor, pannier and top box kit and 14 safety gears. TVS is also offering 24x7 roadside assistance and annual maintenance contracts. There is also a Sepang Blue colour scheme which reflects 40 years of TVS Racing heritage. It is offered with the BTO kit. 
8/10
The TVS Apache RTR 310 boasts of 12 freestyler accessories including knuckle guard, visor, pannier and top box kit and 14 safety gears. TVS is also offering 24x7 roadside assistance and annual maintenance contracts. There is also a Sepang Blue colour scheme which reflects 40 years of TVS Racing heritage. It is offered with the BTO kit. 
TVS Motor Company is using the same trellis frame for the Apache RTR 310 that is doing duty on the Apache RR 310. However, the sub-frame is different. It is made up of  lightweight aluminium. The handlebar is slightly tapered and the levers are 4-step adjustable.
9/10
TVS Motor Company is using the same trellis frame for the Apache RTR 310 that is doing duty on the Apache RR 310. However, the sub-frame is different. It is made up of  lightweight aluminium. The handlebar is slightly tapered and the levers are 4-step adjustable.
Powering the Apache RTR 310 is a 312.2 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which produces a max power output of 35 bhp and a peak torque output of 28.7 Nm. The engine has been retuned to suit the RTR 310. TVS is claiming a 0-60 kmph time of 2.81 seconds.
10/10
Powering the Apache RTR 310 is a 312.2 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which produces a max power output of 35 bhp and a peak torque output of 28.7 Nm. The engine has been retuned to suit the RTR 310. TVS is claiming a 0-60 kmph time of 2.81 seconds.

2023 TVS Apache RTR 310: Design

The design is one of the biggest stand-out elements for the Apache RTR 310. It is designed as a naked streetfighter motorcycle. There is a split LED headlamp in the front with a heat sync, a muscular fuel tank with tank shrouds and a slim rear section.

2023 TVS Apache RTR 310: BTO kits

TVS is offering two BTO or Built To Order kits with the Apache RTR 310. There is a Dynamic kit and a Dynamic Pro kit. The Dynamic Kit adds fully adjustable suspension, tyre pressure monitoring system and brass-coated chain. The Dynamic Pro kit adds a Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control and Climate Control seat. The RT-DSC is a 6D IMU that enables Cornering ABS, Cornering traction control, Cornering Cruise control, wheelie control, slope-dependent control and rear lift-off control.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Apache Rr 310 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rr 310
₹ 2.45 - 2.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Tvs Apache Rtr 310 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tvs Apache Rtr 310
₹2.6 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 180
₹ 1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 160
₹ 1 - 1.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
₹ 1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v
₹ 1.04 - 1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

2023 TVS Apache RTR 310: Underpinnings shared with RR 310

The main trellis frame on the Apache RTR 310 is shared with the RR 310. However, the sub-frame is different. The engine is also the same 312.2 cc engine with reverse inclined DOHC configuration. It puts out 35.11 bhp at 9,700 rpm and a peak torque output of 28.7 Nm at 6,650 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slipper clutch.

Also Read : TVS X high-performance electric scooter launched: 5 things to know

2023 TVS Apache RTR 310: Features

TVS has gone all out when it comes to features. The Apache RTR 310 comes with a new 5-inch horizontally mounted TFT screen that comes with telephony, music control, GoPro control, smart helmet connectivity, voice assist, race telemetry, turn-by-turn navigation with what3words, digi docs and crash alert. There is a dynamic LED headlamp, Dynamic brake lamp, Glide Through Technology, bi-directional quickshifter, cruise control and riding modes.

2023 TVS Apache RTR 310: Price and bookings

The price of the Apache RR 310 starts at 2.43 lakh ex-showroom. The bookings are already open for a token amount of 3,100. The Dynamic Kit costs 18,000 whereas the Dynamic Pro kit is priced at 22,000.

First Published Date: 09 Sep 2023, 10:34 AM IST
TAGS: TVS Apache RR 310 TVS Motor Company TVS Apache Apache RTR 310 Apache RR 310

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
30% OFF
Rylan Car Vacuum Powerful Portable & High Power 12V Car Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Car and Home Wet and Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner Multipurpose Vaccum Cleaner
Rs. 1,049 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.