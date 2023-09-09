TVS Apache RTR 310 launched: 5 things to know

TVS Motor Company has finally launched the much-awaited Apache RTR 310 in the Indian market. There was a lot of hype around the motorcycle when the teasers started rolling in. The Apache RTR 310 is the new naked flagship for the manufacturer. Here are five things that one should know about the new TVS Apache RTR 310.

2023 TVS Apache RTR 310: Design

The design is one of the biggest stand-out elements for the Apache RTR 310. It is designed as a naked streetfighter motorcycle. There is a split LED headlamp in the front with a heat sync, a muscular fuel tank with tank shrouds and a slim rear section.

2023 TVS Apache RTR 310: BTO kits

TVS is offering two BTO or Built To Order kits with the Apache RTR 310. There is a Dynamic kit and a Dynamic Pro kit. The Dynamic Kit adds fully adjustable suspension, tyre pressure monitoring system and brass-coated chain. The Dynamic Pro kit adds a Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control and Climate Control seat. The RT-DSC is a 6D IMU that enables Cornering ABS, Cornering traction control, Cornering Cruise control, wheelie control, slope-dependent control and rear lift-off control.

2023 TVS Apache RTR 310: Underpinnings shared with RR 310

The main trellis frame on the Apache RTR 310 is shared with the RR 310. However, the sub-frame is different. The engine is also the same 312.2 cc engine with reverse inclined DOHC configuration. It puts out 35.11 bhp at 9,700 rpm and a peak torque output of 28.7 Nm at 6,650 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slipper clutch.

2023 TVS Apache RTR 310: Features

TVS has gone all out when it comes to features. The Apache RTR 310 comes with a new 5-inch horizontally mounted TFT screen that comes with telephony, music control, GoPro control, smart helmet connectivity, voice assist, race telemetry, turn-by-turn navigation with what3words, digi docs and crash alert. There is a dynamic LED headlamp, Dynamic brake lamp, Glide Through Technology, bi-directional quickshifter, cruise control and riding modes.

2023 TVS Apache RTR 310: Price and bookings

The price of the Apache RR 310 starts at ₹2.43 lakh ex-showroom. The bookings are already open for a token amount of ₹3,100. The Dynamic Kit costs ₹18,000 whereas the Dynamic Pro kit is priced at ₹22,000.

