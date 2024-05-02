Bajaj Pulsar 125 is getting a revamp with new features. Check details

While Bajaj Auto is on spree of launching new Pulsar models, it is also updating its existing Pulsar lineup, starting with the 2024 Pulsar 125, now arriving at dealerships with new features. Notably, it sports a fully digital console akin to the Pulsar N250. Additionally, a new left switch-cube hints at potential ABS modes.

Bajaj Auto is revamping its Pulsar lineup for 2024, beginning with the Pulsar 125, which now will feature a fully digital console and potential ABS mo

A recent instagram post shared by @autoholic_nation showcases that while design and hardware remain largely unchanged, familiar features like the muscular bodywork, halogen headlight with DRLs, split seat, and grab rail persist. The bike retains telescopic front forks, dual rear springs, and front disc with rear drum brakes.

Expectations suggest the 124.4cc single-cylinder engine will remain, delivering the same power and torque figures—11.64 bhp and 10.8 Nm, respectively—paired with a five-speed gearbox.

While the addition of new features may slightly raise the Pulsar 125's price from its current Rs. 90,003 (ex-showroom, Delhi), it could also stay unchanged, mirroring the N250's pricing. Competing in the 125cc segment, it faces off against rivals like the Honda SP 125, TVS Raider 125, and Hero Glamour.

Also Read : 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 teased, will launch on 3rd May

Meanwhile, Bajaj is gearing up to unveil the Pulsar 400, set to be the flagship of the range. The anticipated 2024 Pulsar NS400 is expected to share its underpinnings with the NS200 while borrowing the engine from the Dominar 400.

Bajaj Auto will equip the Pulsar NS400 with the Dominar 400's 373 cc liquid-cooled engine, heavily reworked for their iteration. Delivering around 40 bhp and 35 Nm, this engine, derived from KTM's previous-generation 390 Duke, is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

First Published Date: