Best Audi Cars

In India, there are 17 Audi Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Audi Q5, Audi A4, Audi Q3, Audi A6, Audi RS5. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 43.67 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Audi Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Audi Q5 ₹ 64.9 - 70.02 Lakhs
Audi A4 ₹ 46.41 - 55.27 Lakhs
Audi Q3 ₹ 43.67 - 53 Lakhs
Audi A6 ₹ 63.74 - 69.89 Lakhs
Audi RS5 ₹ 1.07 Cr

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17 New Audi Cars found

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Audi Q5 Front Left Side
1/22

Audi Q5

5.0
2
₹64.9 - 70.02 Lakhs
Engine
1984 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Audi A4 Front Left Side
1/17

Audi A4

₹46.41 - 55.27 Lakhs
Engine
1984 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Audi Q3 Front Right View
1/23

Audi Q3

₹43.67 - 53 Lakhs
Engine
1984 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
5 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Audi A6 Front Left Side
1/14

Audi A6

₹63.74 - 69.89 Lakhs
Engine
1984 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Both
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Audi RS5 Front Left Side
1/13

Audi RS5

5.0
1
₹1.07 Cr
Engine
2894 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Audi e-tron GT Front Left Side
1/21

Audi e-tron GT

₹1.72 - 1.95 Cr
Battery Capacity
93.4 kWh
Speed
250 kmph
Range
401 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Audi e-tron Front Left Side
1/11

Audi e-tron

₹1.02 - 1.25 Cr
Battery Capacity
95 kWh
Speed
200 kmph
Range
484 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Front Left Side
1/10

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

₹1.19 - 1.32 Cr
Battery Capacity
114 kWh
Speed
200 kmph
Range
600 Km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Audi Q3 Sportback Front Left View
1/18

Audi Q3 Sportback

3.0
1
₹53.55 - 53.86 Lakhs
Engine
1984 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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Automatic CarsManual Cars
Audi SQ8 Front Right View
1/2

Audi SQ8

₹1.78 Cr
Engine
3996 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Audi Q8 Front Left Side
1/21

Audi Q8

₹1.17 Cr
Engine
2995 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Audi Q7 Front Left Side
1/27

Audi Q7

4.2
100
₹90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Engine
2995 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Audi A8 L Front Left Side
1/13

Audi A8 L

₹1.34 - 1.63 Cr
Engine
2995 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Audi Q8 e-tron Front Left Side
1/9

Audi Q8 e-tron

₹1.15 - 1.27 Cr
Battery Capacity
114 kWh
Speed
200 kmph
Range
582 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Audi e-tron Sportback Front Left Side
1/16

Audi e-tron Sportback

₹1.2 - 1.26 Cr
Battery Capacity
95 kWh
Speed
200 kmph
Range
484 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Audi S5 Sportback Front Left Side
1/13

Audi S5 Sportback

4.0
110
₹80.49 Lakhs
Engine
2994 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Audi RS Q8 Front Left Side
1/21

Audi RS Q8

4.0
100
₹2.49 Cr
Engine
3996 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

2 Upcoming Audi Cars

Audi New A3 Front Left Side
1/3
UPCOMING

Audi New A3

4.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹39 - 45 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
1998.0 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
Check Details
Audi Q6 e-tron Front Left Side
1/20
UPCOMING

Audi Q6 e-tron

4.5
2
Expected Launch on 31st Dec 2026
₹1 - 1.1 Cr
Expected price
Battery Capacity
100 kWh
Charging Time
21 Minutes
Range
625 km
Check Details

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