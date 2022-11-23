In India, there are 17 Audi Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Audi Q5, Audi A4, Audi Q3, Audi A6, Audi RS5. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 43.67 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Audi Cars Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Audi Q5
|₹ 64.9 - 70.02 Lakhs
|Audi A4
|₹ 46.41 - 55.27 Lakhs
|Audi Q3
|₹ 43.67 - 53 Lakhs
|Audi A6
|₹ 63.74 - 69.89 Lakhs
|Audi RS5
|₹ 1.07 Cr