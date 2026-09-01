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AUDI S5 Sportback

₹80.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
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Introduction

The Audi S5 Sportback is a performance-oriented sedan that first graced the roads in 22nd Mar 2021. Known for its sleek design and powerful engines, the S5 Sportback appeals to drivers seeking a dynamic yet comfortable driving experience. With updated features and a focus on blending sportiness with practicality, the 2021 Audi S5 Sportback is an enticing option for enthusiasts. This model offers various trim options, with a range of 80.49 Lakhs, making it an appealing choice in its segment. It is worth noting that Audi India has recently delisted the model from its website, hinting at a possible discontinuation.

Audi S5 Sportback Price:

The Audi S5 Sportback is available in 1 variant, priced at 80.49 Lakhs.

When was the Audi S5 Sportback launched?

The Audi S5 Sportback was launched on 22nd Mar 2021. This model has since been a notable entry in the performance sedan market, attracting attention for its combination of style and performance.

How many variants and colour options of the Audi S5 Sportback are available?

The Audi S5 Sportback is available in 1 variant and offers a selection of colour options, including Chronos Grey Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, District Green Metallic and Navarra Blue Metallic. This variety allows customers to personalise their vehicles according to their aesthetic preferences.

What features are available in the Audi S5 Sportback?

The Audi S5 Sportback comes equipped with numerous features designed to enhance the driving experience. Noteworthy attributes include a 10.1-inch infotainment system that offers vivid displays and responsiveness, as well as an advanced virtual cockpit for the driver. The vehicle also includes a flat-bottomed steering wheel, three-zone climate control, and a premium Bang and Olufsen sound system. Connectivity features such as support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, further enhancing convenience for occupants.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Audi S5 Sportback?

Under the hood, the Audi S5 Sportback boasts a robust 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine, delivering a remarkable power output of 354 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. The vehicle features a smooth eight-speed Tiptronic transmission that optimises performance whether in Comfort or Dynamic mode. The S5 Sportback's sporty capabilities are complemented by Quattro all-wheel drive, ensuring excellent traction and control under various driving conditions. The model accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in under five seconds, showcasing its performance-oriented design.

What is the seating capacity of the Audi S5 Sportback?

The Audi S5 Sportback features a seating capacity of five, accommodating both driver and passengers in comfort. The interior is designed with high-quality materials and supportive sport seats, ensuring a pleasant experience for all occupants during drives.

What are the safety features of the Audi S5 Sportback?

Safety is paramount in the Audi S5 Sportback, which is equipped with a variety of features to protect its occupants. These include multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and advanced driver assistance systems designed to prevent accidents and enhance safety during driving maneuvers. The vehicle's robust construction further contributes to its safety credentials.

What cars does the Audi S5 Sportback rival in its segment?

In the competitive landscape of performance sedans, the Audi S5 Sportback faces tough competition from various brands. Its rivals include BMW M340i, BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, BMW i4, Lexus ES and Lexus ES 350h, making it essential for potential buyers to compare their choices carefully. The S5 Sportback holds its own in this segment, providing a blend of style and performance that is aimed at the discerning driver.With its strong performance credentials, luxury features, and practical design, the Audi S5 Sportback continues to appeal to those seeking a high-performance sedan. Whether navigating urban streets or open highways, this model promises a noteworthy driving experience.

Audi S5 Sportback Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2994 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    10.6 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    349 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    465 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    500 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1760 kg
View All S5 Sportback SpecsView specs icon

Audi S5 Sportback Variants

Audi S5 Sportback price starts at ₹ 80.49 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro
₹80.49 Lakhs*
2994 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

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Audi S5 Sportback Visual Comparison

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Audi S5 Sportback comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Audi S5 Sportback
Audi S5 Sportback image
Rs. 80.49 LakhsOnwards
4.5110
349 bhp500 NmAutomatic101174654765184513905.8
BMW M340iBMW M340i imageRs. 74.9 LakhsOnwards
4.5101
369 bhp500 NmAutomatic6--4713 mm1827 mm1440 mm6 metresS5 SportbackVSM340i
BMW 5 SeriesBMW 5 Series imageRs. 75.8 LakhsOnwards
4.0100
255 bhp400 NmAutomatic6--5165 mm2156 mm1518 mm-S5 SportbackVS5 Series
Mercedes-Benz E-ClassMercedes-Benz E-Class imageRs. 80 LakhsOnwards
4.5102
375 bhp500 NmAutomatic---5092 mm-1493 mm-S5 SportbackVSE-Class
Audi A6Audi A6 imageRs. 64.81 LakhsOnwards-241 bhp370 NmManual, Automatic6-5304939188614575.5S5 SportbackVSA6
BMW i4BMW i4 imageRs. 72.5 LakhsOnwards
4.5200
---8125 mm470 litres4783 mm1852 mm1448 mm6.25 metresS5 SportbackVSi4

Audi S5 Sportback Images

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Audi S5 Sportback Image 3
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Audi S5 Sportback Image 6

Audi S5 Sportback Colours

Audi S5 Sportback is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Chronos Grey Metallic
Glacier White Metallic
Mythos Black Metallic
District Green Metallic
Navarra Blue Metallic
Chronos grey metallic

Audi S5 Sportback Alternatives

BMW M340i

BMW M340i

74.9 Lakhs
S5 SportbackvsM340i
BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

75.8 Lakhs Onwards
S5 Sportbackvs5 Series
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

80 - 93.5 Lakhs
S5 SportbackvsE-Class
Audi A6

Audi A6

64.81 - 71.66 Lakhs
S5 SportbackvsA6
BMW i4

BMW i4

72.5 - 77.5 Lakhs
S5 Sportbackvsi4
Lexus ES

Lexus ES

89.99 Lakhs
S5 SportbackvsES

Audi S5 Sportback User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.7Safety
4.8Design
4Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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Audi S5 Sportback User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Audi S5 Sportback offers exceptional performance, luxury, and practicality, but faces criticism for high costs, brake dust, limited storage, and stiff suspension over bumps.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconPhenomenal interior quality and luxury features
  • check circle iconIncredible V6 engine and acceleration
  • check circle iconExcellent handling with Quattro traction
  • check circle iconAudi virtual cockpit and infotainment
  • check circle iconSport differential enhances cornering

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh fuel and maintenance costs
  • warning iconStiff suspension reveals potholes
  • warning iconLimited rear seat space for tall passengers
  • warning iconGenerates messy black brake dust
  • warning iconSmall storage spaces in cabin
Limited central armrest bin
The storage storage space under the front center armrest console is quite shallow. The V6 mechanical drivetrain performance is flawless.
By: Karan Mehta (Jul 27, 2026)
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Savage acceleration burst
Under 5 seconds to hit hundred feels absolutely electric. The build structural rigidity provides immense security. Unbelievable car.
By: Rahul Yadav (Jul 27, 2026)
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Low highway range
Small fuel tank capacity limits the overall highway driving range when pushing the powerful turbocharged engine hard. Drive feel is sublime.
By: Nikhil Joshi (Jul 27, 2026)
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Premium highway machine
Three zone automatic cooling performance cools the interior cabin in minutes during hot conditions. The sound stage clarity is elite.
By: Aman Kumar (Jul 27, 2026)
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King of sportbacks
Flawless blending of aggressive V6 performance dynamics and high class premium styling. Audi S5 Sportback is an unparalleled masterpiece.
By: Saurabh Mishra (Jul 27, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

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 Audi S5 Sportback Related News

Audi S5 Sportback Specifications and Features

Max Power349 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSedan
AirbagsYes
Max Torque500 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage10.6 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2994 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofYes
View all S5 Sportback specs and features

Audi S5 Sportback Mileage

Audi S5 Sportback in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Audi S5 Sportback's petrol variant is 10.6 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro comes with a 58 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
3.0 TFSI Quattro
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
10.6

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