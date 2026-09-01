Introduction

The Audi S5 Sportback is a performance-oriented sedan that first graced the roads in 22nd Mar 2021. Known for its sleek design and powerful engines, the S5 Sportback appeals to drivers seeking a dynamic yet comfortable driving experience. With updated features and a focus on blending sportiness with practicality, the 2021 Audi S5 Sportback is an enticing option for enthusiasts. This model offers various trim options, with a range of 80.49 Lakhs, making it an appealing choice in its segment. It is worth noting that Audi India has recently delisted the model from its website, hinting at a possible discontinuation.

Audi S5 Sportback Price:

The Audi S5 Sportback is available in 1 variant, priced at 80.49 Lakhs.

When was the Audi S5 Sportback launched?

The Audi S5 Sportback was launched on 22nd Mar 2021. This model has since been a notable entry in the performance sedan market, attracting attention for its combination of style and performance.

How many variants and colour options of the Audi S5 Sportback are available?

The Audi S5 Sportback is available in 1 variant and offers a selection of colour options, including Chronos Grey Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, District Green Metallic and Navarra Blue Metallic. This variety allows customers to personalise their vehicles according to their aesthetic preferences.

What features are available in the Audi S5 Sportback?

The Audi S5 Sportback comes equipped with numerous features designed to enhance the driving experience. Noteworthy attributes include a 10.1-inch infotainment system that offers vivid displays and responsiveness, as well as an advanced virtual cockpit for the driver. The vehicle also includes a flat-bottomed steering wheel, three-zone climate control, and a premium Bang and Olufsen sound system. Connectivity features such as support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, further enhancing convenience for occupants.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Audi S5 Sportback?

Under the hood, the Audi S5 Sportback boasts a robust 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine, delivering a remarkable power output of 354 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. The vehicle features a smooth eight-speed Tiptronic transmission that optimises performance whether in Comfort or Dynamic mode. The S5 Sportback's sporty capabilities are complemented by Quattro all-wheel drive, ensuring excellent traction and control under various driving conditions. The model accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in under five seconds, showcasing its performance-oriented design.

What is the seating capacity of the Audi S5 Sportback?

The Audi S5 Sportback features a seating capacity of five, accommodating both driver and passengers in comfort. The interior is designed with high-quality materials and supportive sport seats, ensuring a pleasant experience for all occupants during drives.

What are the safety features of the Audi S5 Sportback?

Safety is paramount in the Audi S5 Sportback, which is equipped with a variety of features to protect its occupants. These include multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and advanced driver assistance systems designed to prevent accidents and enhance safety during driving maneuvers. The vehicle's robust construction further contributes to its safety credentials.

What cars does the Audi S5 Sportback rival in its segment?

In the competitive landscape of performance sedans, the Audi S5 Sportback faces tough competition from various brands. Its rivals include BMW M340i, BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, BMW i4, Lexus ES and Lexus ES 350h, making it essential for potential buyers to compare their choices carefully. The S5 Sportback holds its own in this segment, providing a blend of style and performance that is aimed at the discerning driver.With its strong performance credentials, luxury features, and practical design, the Audi S5 Sportback continues to appeal to those seeking a high-performance sedan. Whether navigating urban streets or open highways, this model promises a noteworthy driving experience.