Audi S5 Sportback Key Specs
- Engine2994 cc
- Mileage10.6 kmpl
- Power349 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space465 litres
- Max Torque500 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
- Kerb Weight1760 kg
The Audi S5 Sportback is a performance-oriented sedan that first graced the roads in 22nd Mar 2021. Known for its sleek design and powerful engines, the S5 Sportback appeals to drivers seeking a dynamic yet comfortable driving experience. With updated features and a focus on blending sportiness with practicality, the 2021 Audi S5 Sportback is an enticing option for enthusiasts. This model offers various trim options, with a range of 80.49 Lakhs, making it an appealing choice in its segment. It is worth noting that Audi India has recently delisted the model from its website, hinting at a possible discontinuation.
The Audi S5 Sportback is available in 1 variant, priced at 80.49 Lakhs.
The Audi S5 Sportback was launched on 22nd Mar 2021. This model has since been a notable entry in the performance sedan market, attracting attention for its combination of style and performance.
The Audi S5 Sportback is available in 1 variant and offers a selection of colour options, including Chronos Grey Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, District Green Metallic and Navarra Blue Metallic. This variety allows customers to personalise their vehicles according to their aesthetic preferences.
The Audi S5 Sportback comes equipped with numerous features designed to enhance the driving experience. Noteworthy attributes include a 10.1-inch infotainment system that offers vivid displays and responsiveness, as well as an advanced virtual cockpit for the driver. The vehicle also includes a flat-bottomed steering wheel, three-zone climate control, and a premium Bang and Olufsen sound system. Connectivity features such as support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, further enhancing convenience for occupants.
Under the hood, the Audi S5 Sportback boasts a robust 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine, delivering a remarkable power output of 354 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. The vehicle features a smooth eight-speed Tiptronic transmission that optimises performance whether in Comfort or Dynamic mode. The S5 Sportback's sporty capabilities are complemented by Quattro all-wheel drive, ensuring excellent traction and control under various driving conditions. The model accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in under five seconds, showcasing its performance-oriented design.
The Audi S5 Sportback features a seating capacity of five, accommodating both driver and passengers in comfort. The interior is designed with high-quality materials and supportive sport seats, ensuring a pleasant experience for all occupants during drives.
Safety is paramount in the Audi S5 Sportback, which is equipped with a variety of features to protect its occupants. These include multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and advanced driver assistance systems designed to prevent accidents and enhance safety during driving maneuvers. The vehicle's robust construction further contributes to its safety credentials.
In the competitive landscape of performance sedans, the Audi S5 Sportback faces tough competition from various brands. Its rivals include BMW M340i, BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, BMW i4, Lexus ES and Lexus ES 350h, making it essential for potential buyers to compare their choices carefully. The S5 Sportback holds its own in this segment, providing a blend of style and performance that is aimed at the discerning driver.With its strong performance credentials, luxury features, and practical design, the Audi S5 Sportback continues to appeal to those seeking a high-performance sedan. Whether navigating urban streets or open highways, this model promises a noteworthy driving experience.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Audi S5 Sportback
|Rs. 80.49 LakhsOnwards
|349 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|10
|117
|465
|4765
|1845
|1390
|5.8
|BMW M340i
|Rs. 74.9 LakhsOnwards
|369 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|6
|-
|-
|4713 mm
|1827 mm
|1440 mm
|6 metres
|S5 SportbackVSM340i
|BMW 5 Series
|Rs. 75.8 LakhsOnwards
|255 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|6
|-
|-
|5165 mm
|2156 mm
|1518 mm
|-
|S5 SportbackVS5 Series
|Mercedes-Benz E-Class
|Rs. 80 LakhsOnwards
|375 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|-
|-
|-
|5092 mm
|-
|1493 mm
|-
|S5 SportbackVSE-Class
|Audi A6
|Rs. 64.81 LakhsOnwards
|-
|241 bhp
|370 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|530
|4939
|1886
|1457
|5.5
|S5 SportbackVSA6
|BMW i4
|Rs. 72.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|8
|125 mm
|470 litres
|4783 mm
|1852 mm
|1448 mm
|6.25 metres
|S5 SportbackVSi4
Audi S5 Sportback is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Audi S5 Sportback offers exceptional performance, luxury, and practicality, but faces criticism for high costs, brake dust, limited storage, and stiff suspension over bumps.
|Max Power
|349 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|500 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|2994 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Sunroof
|Yes
Audi S5 Sportback in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Audi S5 Sportback's petrol variant is 10.6 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro comes with a 58 litres fuel tank.
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