Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition launched at 81.57 lakh

German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Monday launched the S5 Sportback Platinum Edition in India for the festive season. The limited edition model costs 81.57 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be offered in two colour options - District Green and Mythos Black. The model offers exclusivity combined with luxury and performance to thrill seekers and enthusiasts. This is the brand's third special edition this festive season, after the special edition Q8 and Q5.

By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 16 Oct 2023, 13:28 PM
Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition is being offered in limited units for the festive season.
Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition is being offered in limited units for the festive season.

Exterior highlights:

The special edition model sports Matrix LED headlights with laser light technology that adds a touch of sophistication to the front fascia. The Black Styling Package with black accents on the grille, air intakes, Audi rings and window trim enhances the sporty appeal of the car. Red Brake Calipers with ‘S’ lettering and LED rear lights with dynamic turn signals further enhance the look.

Interior highlights:

On the inside, the Platinum Edition model get Sports Seats Plus with massage functionality for comfort and luxury. Fine Nappa leather upholstery in Magma Red elevates the premium feel in the cabin while decorative inserts in carbon Atlas emphasize the sporty character of the vehicle. There are LED sills with S logo projection on the entrance of the front doors that illuminate the path when entering or exiting the vehicle.

Feature highlights:

There is an MMI system onboard the S5 Sportback Platinum Edition that offers intelligent free-text search and voice recognition functions. There is a fully digital 31.24-cm instrument cluster in full HD resolution. It comes with three customizable view modes: Sport, S performance and Dynamic. The MMI touch display allows easy integration of phone for navigation, music and third-party apps.

Engine highlights:

The car makes use of a 3.0-litre, TFSI V6 petrol engine with turbocharging and a combination of direct injection and indirect injection. It produces an output of 354 hp (260 kW) and 500 Nm of torque available between 1,370 and 4,500 rpm.

First Published Date: 16 Oct 2023, 13:06 PM IST
TAGS: S5 Sportback Audi S5 Sportback Audi India

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
