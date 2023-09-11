HT Auto
Special edition Audi Q8 launched ahead of festive season at 1.18 crore

Audi India on Monday launched a special edition Q8 model in order to boost sales as the festive season approaches. The model will be available in the market for limited period and has been priced at 1,18,46,000 (ex-showroom). The SUV's appeal has been enhanced by the S-line exterior package and Black styling package. It will be available in three colour options - Mythos Black, Glacier White and Daytona Gray.

By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 11 Sep 2023, 11:59 AM
The limited-edition Audi Q8 SUV will be available in three colour options.
The limited-edition Audi Q8 SUV will be available in three colour options.

Exterior highlights

The special edition Audi Q8 gets a sporty design language thanks to an imposing single-frame grille in octagonal design, finished in Black. It sports a standard HD Matrix LED technology and a continuous running LED strip with dynamic indicators. It gets black roof rails and rides on R21 five-spoke graphite grey diamond finish alloy wheels. A panoramic sunroof and frameless doors enhance its premium quotient.

Interior highlights

On the inside, the special edition Audi Q8 gets a wrap around design, cabin ‘Aero-acoustics’, a driver-focused cockpit design with button-less MMI Navigation touchscreen system. The primary screen measures 25.65-cm and the secondary one measures 21.84-cm. Four-zone air conditioning and B&O sound system enhance the luxury quotient.

Also Read : 2024 Audi Q8 facelift makes global debut with new tech

Other features include an Audi phone box light with wireless charging and Audi music and smartphone interface. The primary screen allows natural language interaction with speed dialogue system, advanced handwriting recognition and provision for shortcuts in the secondary screen.

Safety highlights

In terms of driver and passenger safety, the SUV comes equipped with Audi Pre-Sense basic, eight airbags, park assist with parking aid plus, rear view camera and electronic stabilization program.

Engine highlights

The model sources power from a 3.0-litre, TFSI, 48V mild hybrid unit which is BS 6-compliant and churns out 340 hp and 500 Nm. The model can accelerate from 0-100 in 5.9 seconds and gets a top speed of 250km/h. The engine is mated to an eight-speed tiptronic transmission. It gets a quattro permanent all-wheel drive system and suspension with damper control. It features an electromechanical power steering and seven driving modes.

