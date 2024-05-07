Still looking to buy XUV300? Mahindra offers massive discount

Mahindra and Mahindra has revealed discounts on offer on its vehicles in May. Massive benefits have been announced on the outgoing XUV300 SUV for this month to clear inventories. Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO SUV on March 29 which is seen as the replacement model for the XUV300 in the sub-compact SUV segment. The discount on the Mahindra XUV300 is more than ₹1.50 lakh. Mahindra is also offering heavy discounts on some of its other models, including its only electric vehicle XUV400.

Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO SUV last month as the replacement model for the XUV300.Mahindra is offering heavy discount on the XUV300 to clear existi

Here is a quick look at the discounts offered by Mahindra on its cars this month.

Mahindra XUV400

The sole electric SUV from the carmaker is also the one that gets maximum discount in May. Mahindra is offering the XUV400 electric SUV with benefits worth up to ₹4.4 lakh. The list also includes the latest version of the electric SUV which made its debut earlier this year with a discount of up to ₹1.4 lakh.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra XUV300 1497.0 cc 1497.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.31 - 13.16 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda WR-V 2024 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs View Details Kia Sonet 1493.0 cc 1493.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Mahindra XUV300

The XUV300 SUV, which is expected to be withdrawn soon, is offered with discounts of up to ₹1.79 lakh depending on the variant one chooses. The biggest beneficiary among the XUV300 variants is the W8 diesel. The petrol variant of the W8 trim comes with a discount of up to ₹1.59 lakh. The lowest benefit of ₹45,000 is offered with the W2 variant of the SUV.

Mahindra XUV700

The flagship SUV from Mahindra is offered with a flat discount of ₹1,50 lakh this month. The benefit includes only cash discount on XUV700 SUVs manufactured last year. Three other variants, which include the AX5 7-seater diesel manual and automatic as well as the AX5 7-seater petrol manual, are being offered with a cash discount of ₹1.3 lakh.

Also Read : Honda Elevate, Amaze and City get offers up to ₹1.15 lakh

Mahindra's best-selling SUV in India is also offered with discounts of up to ₹one lakh in May. The discount is available only on the models that have been manufactured in 2023. The Z8 and Z8L variants, which are offered in both petrol and diesel, are offered with benefits of up to ₹60,000. The variants which are not included in the list of beneficiaries are the top-spec Z8 and Z8L diesel variants.

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra's oldest existing SUV model is being offered with benefits of up to ₹82,000 this month. The benefits, which are offered only on models manufactured last year. The entry-level B4 variant gets benefits of up to ₹61,000 while the mid-spec B6 variants gets ₹48,000 benefit.

Also watch Mahindra XUV 3XO first drive review

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Bolero Neo SUV comes with discounts of up to ₹83,000 this month. The top--spec N10 variants get the maximum benefits which also include exchange bonus, corporate discount, free accessories and extended warranty. The N4 variant of the Bolero Neo get ₹56,000 discount while the N8 variant is offered with up to ₹64,000 discount.

First Published Date: