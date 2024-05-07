HT Auto
Still looking to buy XUV300? Mahindra offers massive discount

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 May 2024, 19:25 PM
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra is offering heavy discounts on the XUV300 SUV which has been replaced by the new XUV 3XO in March.
Mahindra is offering heavy discounts on the XUV300 SUV which has been replaced by the new XUV 3XO in March.

Mahindra and Mahindra has revealed discounts on offer on its vehicles in May. Massive benefits have been announced on the outgoing XUV300 SUV for this month to clear inventories. Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO SUV on March 29 which is seen as the replacement model for the XUV300 in the sub-compact SUV segment. The discount on the Mahindra XUV300 is more than 1.50 lakh. Mahindra is also offering heavy discounts on some of its other models, including its only electric vehicle XUV400.

Here is a quick look at the discounts offered by Mahindra on its cars this month.

Mahindra XUV400

The sole electric SUV from the carmaker is also the one that gets maximum discount in May. Mahindra is offering the XUV400 electric SUV with benefits worth up to 4.4 lakh. The list also includes the latest version of the electric SUV which made its debut earlier this year with a discount of up to 1.4 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300

The XUV300 SUV, which is expected to be withdrawn soon, is offered with discounts of up to 1.79 lakh depending on the variant one chooses. The biggest beneficiary among the XUV300 variants is the W8 diesel. The petrol variant of the W8 trim comes with a discount of up to 1.59 lakh. The lowest benefit of 45,000 is offered with the W2 variant of the SUV.

Mahindra XUV700

The flagship SUV from Mahindra is offered with a flat discount of 1,50 lakh this month. The benefit includes only cash discount on XUV700 SUVs manufactured last year. Three other variants, which include the AX5 7-seater diesel manual and automatic as well as the AX5 7-seater petrol manual, are being offered with a cash discount of 1.3 lakh.

Also Read : Honda Elevate, Amaze and City get offers up to 1.15 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra's best-selling SUV in India is also offered with discounts of up to one lakh in May. The discount is available only on the models that have been manufactured in 2023. The Z8 and Z8L variants, which are offered in both petrol and diesel, are offered with benefits of up to 60,000. The variants which are not included in the list of beneficiaries are the top-spec Z8 and Z8L diesel variants.

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra's oldest existing SUV model is being offered with benefits of up to 82,000 this month. The benefits, which are offered only on models manufactured last year. The entry-level B4 variant gets benefits of up to 61,000 while the mid-spec B6 variants gets 48,000 benefit.

Also watch Mahindra XUV 3XO first drive review

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Bolero Neo SUV comes with discounts of up to 83,000 this month. The top--spec N10 variants get the maximum benefits which also include exchange bonus, corporate discount, free accessories and extended warranty. The N4 variant of the Bolero Neo get 56,000 discount while the N8 variant is offered with up to 64,000 discount.

First Published Date: 07 May 2024, 15:22 PM IST
TAGS: Scorpio-N Bolero Neo XUV300 XUV700 Mahindra XUV 3XO XUV300

