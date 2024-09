Best sub 4 metre SUV in petrol in India.

Honda WRV is eagerly awaited in India in sub 4 metre category, and should come in 1200 cc NA petrol engine, and 1.1 litre turbo petrol version so that gst plus cess is 28%+1% as opposed to Honda Elevate which is 4.31 metres and has 1500 cc engine and is levied with 28%+17% gst and cess. Not only WRV has beautiful looks and Honda technology, it shall be cheaper too and shall give tough time to other sub 4 metre rivals.

By: Rajeev kumar ( Aug 28, 2024 )