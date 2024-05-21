MG Motor to launch Astor facelift soon? New SUV called VS spotted in India

MG Motor is gearing up to launch the facelift version of the Astor compact SUV soon in India. Ahead of the launch, a new SUV from the carmaker was spotted undisguised which resembles the Creta, Seltos rival. While there has been no official confirmation yet on the launch timeline of the Astor facelift SUV, the model spotted is the VS SUV sold in global markets. The SUV is essentially based on the Astor SUV but runs on hybrid powertrain. According to media reports, the upcoming Astor facelift SUV could have hybrid option too.

Images of the MG VS SUV have been shared widely across social media platforms. The SUV, sold in markets like Indonesia and Thailand, was launched two years ago. It is equipped with a 1.5-litre four cylinder petrol engine, as powerful as the one currently offered with the Astor in India. Combined with a 2.13 kWh lithium-ion battery, the engine can generate an output of around 175 bhp of power and 142 Nm of peak torque. The transmission job is handled by an e-CVT gearbox.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Astor 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.98 - 17.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Blackbird 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10 - 16.50 Lakhs View Details Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.25 - 17.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers

MG Motor had earlier announced that it plans to introduce plug-in hybrid vehicles in India. During an event where the carmaker officially entered into a joint venture with India's JSW Group, MG Motor said it plans to introduce its first plug-in hybrid car soon. JSW MG Motor India made its plans clear to concentrate more on new energy vehicles like electric cars and hybrid vehicles in coming days. The Astor facelift with hybrid powertrain could be one of the first steps towards that.

Also Read : Tata Nexon with panoramic sunroof caught on video. Mahindra XUV3XO effect?

In terms of design, the MG VS SUV comes with a sporty front face highlighted by sleek LED headlight and DRL units, a closed grille and large air intakes. At the sides, the alloy designs are different than the ones seen on Astor currently. Some of these design elements are expected to be carried forward on the Astor facelift too. The interior of the upcoming Astor facelift is also likely to undergo changes such as dual display, new gear lever, new steering wheel setup and added features.

Also watch: Mahindra XUV 3XO first drive review

MG Astor SUV is currently sold in India in two engine options and 13 variants. It is the first SUV in its segment in India to offer ADAS technology. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The price of the Astor SUV starts from ₹9.98 lakh and goes up to ₹17.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end version. The carmaker recently introduced the Astor Blackstorm Edition at a starting price of ₹14.48 lakh (ex-showroom). This version of the SUV comes with an all-black theme.

First Published Date: