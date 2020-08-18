Mahindra XUV300

₹ 8.3 to 12.69 Lakhs*

Ex showroom price
Mileage 17 to 20 kmpl
Engine 1,197 to 1,497 cc
Transmission Manual and Automatic
Fuel type Petrol and Diesel

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

W4 (Petrol) BS VI, 1197 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 8.3 Lakhs

W4 Diesel (Diesel) BS VI, 1497 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 8.69 Lakhs

W6 (Petrol) BS VI, 1197 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 9.15 Lakhs

W6 Diesel (Diesel) BS VI, 1497 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 9.5 Lakhs

W6 AMT Diesel (Diesel) BS VI, 1497 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 9.99 Lakhs

W8 (Petrol) BS VI, 1197 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 10.6 Lakhs

W8 Diesel (Diesel) BS VI, 1497 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 10.95 Lakhs

W8 AMT Diesel (Diesel) BS VI, 1497 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 11.49 Lakhs

W8 Option (Petrol) BS VI, 1197 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 11.84 Lakhs

W8 Option Dual Tone (Petrol) BS VI, 1197 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 11.99 Lakhs

W8 Option Diesel (Diesel) BS VI, 1497 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 12.14 Lakhs

W8 Option Dual Tone Diesel (Diesel) BS VI, 1497 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 12.29 Lakhs

W8 AMT Optional Diesel (Diesel) BS VI, 1497 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 12.69 Lakhs

