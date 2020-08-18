Additional Features

Leatherite Steering and TGS Knob Inside Door Handles Chrome Instrument Cluster Mood Lighting Supervision Cluster (With TFT cluster) Front and Rear Skid Plates Silver Front Scuff Plate Black Soft Buns on Door Armrests Soft-paint Dashboard and Piano-black Door Trims Mood Lamps (Front door trims and centre console) black plush fabric Key with remote