Electric Adjustable Seats
No
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Leatherite Steering and TGS Knob Inside Door Handles Chrome Instrument Cluster Mood Lighting Supervision Cluster (With TFT cluster) Front and Rear Skid Plates Silver Front Scuff Plate Black Soft Buns on Door Armrests Soft Buns on Door Armrests Soft-paint Dashboard & Piano-black Door Trims Mood Lamps (Front door trims and centre console) Grey Leather Key with remote
Outside Temperature Display
No
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
Airbag Curtain, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Rear Camera With Steering Adaptive Parking Guidelines Display, 3 Point Seat Belt For Middle 2nd Row, Auto Diing IRVMs, Tyre-position Display, Panic Braking Signal, 3-point Seatbelt for middle seat in 2nd Row, Corner Braking control (CBC), Side Intrusion Beam, seat belt reminder for co driver, Passenger Airbag deactivation switch, bluesense app, micro hybrid technology, tyre position display, Include Smart Steering System (First-in-segment)
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
Yes
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Side Body Cladding High Mount LED Stop Lamp Auto Wiper Upper Grille Chrome (Chips) Chrome Upper bar Lower Grille Chrome Body Coloured Door Handles and ORVMs A and C pillar Glossy Garnish Sill and Wheel Arch Cladding Door Cladding Electric Sunroof with anti-pinch
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
No
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
With Storage
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
No
Automatic Climate Control
2 Zone