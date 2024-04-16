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XUV300MileageUser ReviewsImages
Mahindra XUV300 Front Left Side
1/20
Mahindra XUV300 Front Right View
2/20
Mahindra XUV300 Front View
3/20
Mahindra XUV300 Grille
4/20
Mahindra XUV300 Headlight
5/20

Mahindra XUV300 Specifications

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Mahindra XUV300is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Mahindra XUV300 Specs

Mahindra XUV300 comes in ten petrol variant and nine diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17.0 - 20.0 kmpl kmpl, ...Read More