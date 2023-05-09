HT Auto
1/20
2/20
3/20
4/20
5/20
View all Images
6/20

Mahindra XUV300 Specifications

Mahindra XUV300 is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 7,95,963 in India. It is available in 16 variants, 1197.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic.
4 out of 5
7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
85 Offers Available
Check latest Offers

Mahindra XUV300 Specs

Mahindra XUV300 comes in eight petrol variant and eight diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The XUV300 measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,821 mm in width and has a wheelbase ...Read More

Mahindra XUV300 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
1.5 W8 (O) AMT Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.5 Turbo Diesel
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
AMT - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
115 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Ground Clearance
180
Length
3995
Wheelbase
2600
Height
1627
Width
1821
Bootspace
257
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
42
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Mahindra XUV300 Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
XUV300 vs Fronx
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
XUV300 vs Nexon
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs
Check latest offers
XUV300 vs Vitara Brezz...
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

7.53 - 12.72 Lakhs
Check latest offers
XUV300 vs Venue
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs
Check latest offers
XUV300 vs Sonet

Mahindra XUV300 News

The Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport is now dearer by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43,000, depending on the variant
Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport variants get more expensive. Check new prices here
9 May 2023
Mahindra and Mahindra has announced discounts on its flagship SUV models like Thar, XUV300 and Bolero for the month of April.
Mahindra Thar, XUV300, Bolero SUVs offered with heavy discounts. Check details
17 Apr 2023
The bumper and the LED tail lamps on the XUV300 facelift will be taken from the XUV400 EV.
Mahindra XUV300 Facelift spotted ahead of launch, inspired by XUV400 EV
5 Apr 2023
Mahindra and Mahindra has increased the price of its sub-compact SUV XUV300 from March.
Mahindra XUV300 updated with new engines, prices hiked by up to 22,000
8 Mar 2023
Tata Nexon (top) has extended its lead as the best-selling SUV in India in November, while the XUV300 (bottom) was the third best-seller from Mahindra and Mahindra after Bolero and Scorpio.
Nexon to XUV300: Top 10 SUVs sold in India in November
9 Dec 2022
View all
 

Mahindra XUV300 Variants & Price List

Mahindra XUV300 price starts at ₹ 7.96 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.46 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra XUV300 comes in 16 variants. Mahindra XUV300 top variant price is ₹ 13.46 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
1.2 W4
7.96 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
1.5 W4
9.1 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
1.2 W6
9.88 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
1.2 W6 AMT
10 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
1.5 W6
10 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
1.2 W8
10.64 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
1.5 W6 AMT
11.14 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
1.2 W8 (O)
11.83 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
1.5 W8
11.84 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
1.2 W8(O) Dual Tone
11.98 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
1.2 W8 (O) AMT
12.49 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
1.2 W8 (O) AMT Dual Tone
12.64 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
1.5 W8 (O)
12.64 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
1.5 W8(O) Dual Tone
12.79 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
1.5 W8 (O) AMT
13.31 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
1.5 W8 (O) AMT Dual Tone
13.46 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Mahindra Cars

Trending Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Mahindra Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details