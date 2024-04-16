Mahindra XUV300 Specifications

Mahindra XUV300 comes in ten petrol variant and nine diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17.0 - 20.0 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The XUV300 measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,821 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The ground clearance of XUV300 is 180 mm. A five-seat model, Mahindra XUV300 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less