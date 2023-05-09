Mahindra XUV300 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mahindra XUV300 comes in eight petrol variant and eight diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The XUV300 measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,821 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The ground clearance of XUV300 is 180. A five-seat model, Mahindra XUV300 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mahindra XUV300 price starts at ₹ 7.96 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.46 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra XUV300 comes in 16 variants. Mahindra XUV300 top variant price is ₹ 13.46 Lakhs.
₹7.96 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.1 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹9.88 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹10 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹10.64 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.14 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹11.83 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.84 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹11.98 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.49 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹12.64 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹12.64 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹12.79 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹13.31 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹13.46 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
