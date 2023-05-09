Mahindra XUV300 Specifications

Mahindra XUV300 comes in eight petrol variant and eight diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The XUV300 measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,821 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The ground clearance of XUV300 is 180. A five-seat model, Mahindra XUV300 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less