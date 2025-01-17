Best Suzuki Bikes

In India, there are 13 Suzuki Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Suzuki Access 125, Suzuki Gixxer SF, Suzuki Gixxer, Suzuki Avenis, Suzuki Gixxer 250. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 77,684. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Suzuki Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Suzuki Access 125 ₹ 77,684 - 98,378
Suzuki Gixxer SF ₹ 1.35 - 1.36 Lakhs
Suzuki Gixxer ₹ 1.26 - 1.27 Lakhs
Suzuki Avenis ₹ 83,793 - 86,177
Suzuki Gixxer 250 ₹ 1.82 Lakhs Onwards

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13 New Suzuki Bikes found

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Suzuki Access 125 Front Right View
1/20

Suzuki Access 125

4.2
199
₹77,684 - 98,378
Engine
124 cc
Speed
90 kmph
Mileage
45 kmpl
6 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Suzuki Gixxer SF Front Left View
1/25

Suzuki Gixxer SF

4.3
106
₹1.35 - 1.36 Lakhs
Engine
155 cc
Speed
125 kmph
Mileage
45.0 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Suzuki Gixxer Front Left View
1/15

Suzuki Gixxer

0.0
87
₹1.26 - 1.27 Lakhs
Engine
155 cc
Speed
115 kmph
Mileage
38 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Suzuki Avenis Front Left View
1/9

Suzuki Avenis

3.9
108
₹83,793 - 86,177
Engine
124 cc
Speed
90 kmph
Mileage
55 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Suzuki Gixxer 250 Front Left View
1/20

Suzuki Gixxer 250

4.5
90
₹1.82 Lakhs Onwards
Engine
250 cc
Speed
130 kmph
Mileage
38 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Front Left View
1/18

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

4.3
156
₹1.9 - 2.07 Lakhs
Engine
250 cc
Speed
150 kmph
Mileage
38 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Front Left View
1/10

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel

₹2.17 Lakhs
Engine
249 cc
Speed
150 kmph
Mileage
35 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Suzuki V-Strom SX Front Left View
1/11

Suzuki V-Strom SX

4.5
4
₹1.98 Lakhs
Engine
249 cc
Speed
140 kmph
Mileage
32 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Suzuki GSX-8R Right View
1/12

Suzuki GSX-8R

₹9.89 Lakhs Onwards
Engine
776 cc
Speed
130 kmph
Mileage
25 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Suzuki e Access Front Left View
1/18

Suzuki e Access

4.2
100
₹1.88 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.07 kWh
Speed
71 kmph
Range
95 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Suzuki Hayabusa Right View
1/14

Suzuki Hayabusa

₹18.06 Lakhs
Engine
1340 cc
Speed
300 kmph
Mileage
17 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Right View
1/12

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

4.4
100
₹11.01 Lakhs
Engine
776 cc
Speed
205 kmph
Mileage
22.7 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Suzuki Burgman Street Front Left View
1/15

Suzuki Burgman Street

₹1.02 - 1.13 Lakhs
Engine
124 cc
Speed
95 kmph
Mileage
48 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

11 Upcoming Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki Burgman Electric Right Side View
UPCOMING

Suzuki Burgman Electric

5.0
4
Expected Launch on 30th Aug 2026
₹1.2 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Battery Capacity
3.0 Ah
Charging Time
8 Hours
Check Details
Suzuki GSX S750 Front Right View
1/15
UPCOMING

Suzuki GSX S750

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹7.46 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
749.0 cc
Speed
140 Kmph
Mileage
20.0 kmpl
Check Details
Suzuki GSX R1000R Front Left View
1/11
UPCOMING

Suzuki GSX R1000R

Expected Launch on 30th Oct 2026
₹19.8 - 19.94 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
999.0 cc
Speed
300 Kmph
Mileage
35.0 kmpl
Check Details
Suzuki GSX-S1000 Front Right View
1/14
UPCOMING

Suzuki GSX-S1000

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹12 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
999.0 cc
Speed
241.4 Kmph
Mileage
20.0 kmpl
Check Details
Suzuki SV650 Front Right View
1/13
UPCOMING

Suzuki SV650

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹6 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
645.0 cc
Speed
130 Kmph
Mileage
30.0 kmpl
Check Details
Suzuki GSX-8S Front Right View
UPCOMING

Suzuki GSX-8S

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹10 - 11 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
776 cc
Check Details
Suzuki RM Z250 Front Right View
UPCOMING

Suzuki RM Z250

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹7.1 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
249.0 cc
Speed
72 Kmph
Mileage
30.0 kmpl
Check Details
Suzuki RM Z450 Front Right View
UPCOMING

Suzuki RM Z450

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹8.31 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
449.0 cc
Speed
113 Kmph
Mileage
25.0 kmpl
Check Details
Suzuki Intruder 250 Front Right View
UPCOMING

Suzuki Intruder 250

5.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
249.0 cc
Speed
150 Kmph
Mileage
38.5 kmpl
Check Details
Suzuki V-Strom 1050 Right View
UPCOMING

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

4.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹14.4 - 15 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
1037.0 cc
Speed
209 Kmph
Mileage
25.0 kmpl
Check Details
Suzuki DR-Z50 Right View
1/8
UPCOMING

Suzuki DR-Z50

5.0
3
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.55 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
49.0 cc
Speed
100 Kmph
Mileage
70.0 kmpl
Check Details

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