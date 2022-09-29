HT Auto
Suzuki's fan following has spanned from Shoguns and Samurais to Gixxers and Hayabusas ever since it entered the country in the 1980s. Although Suzuki's product range isn't as extensive as it is in the global market, the Japanese auto major is well known for making reliable products that will last for ...Read More

    Suzuki Burgman Street

    ₹79,581 - 93,758*Ex-showroom price
    55.89 kmpl Kmpl
    Suzuki Gixxer

    ₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    45.0 kmpl Kmpl
    Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

    ₹1.71 - 1.89 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    35.0 kmpl Kmpl
    Suzuki DR-Z50

    ₹2.55 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    70.0 kmpl Kmpl
    Expected Launch in Sep 22
    Suzuki GSX S750

    ₹7.46 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    20.0 kmpl Kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jul 22
    Suzuki GSX-S1000

    ₹12 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    20.0 kmpl Kmpl
    Expected Launch in Aug 22

    Suzuki SV650

    ₹6 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    30.0 kmpl Kmpl
    Expected Launch in May 23
    Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa

    ₹13.74 - 16.66 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    11.0 kmpl Kmpl
    Suzuki Gixxer 250

    ₹1.64 - 1.89 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    35.0 kmpl Kmpl
    Suzuki Intruder

    ₹1.21 - 1.34 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    45.0 kmpl Kmpl
    Latest Bikes in India 2022

    Kawasaki W175
    Kawasaki W1751.47 - 1.49 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Royal Enfield Hunter 3501.5 - 1.66 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin
    TVS Ronin1.49 - 1.71 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
    Suzuki Katana
    Suzuki Katana13.65 Lakhs Onwards Check Latest Offers

    Trending Bikes in India 2022

    Ktm 390 Duke
    Ktm 390 Duke2.9 Lakhs Onwards Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Royal Enfield Hunter 3501.5 - 1.66 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Royal Enfield Classic 3501.87 - 2.18 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider
    TVS Raider77,500 - 86,437 Check Latest Offers
    Kawasaki Ninja 650
    Kawasaki Ninja 6505.89 - 6.61 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2022

    Honda Vario 160
    Honda Vario 1601.3 Lakh Exp. Price* Check Details
    Honda ADV 350
    Honda ADV 3502.99 Lakh Exp. Price* Check Details
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 6503.25 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
    BMW F 750 GS
    BMW F 750 GS11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
    Emflux Motors Emflux Two
    Emflux Motors Emflux Two4 - 4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details