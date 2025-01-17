Best Suzuki Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Suzuki Access 125 ₹ 77,684 - 98,378 Suzuki Gixxer SF ₹ 1.35 - 1.36 Lakhs Suzuki Gixxer ₹ 1.26 - 1.27 Lakhs Suzuki Avenis ₹ 83,793 - 86,177 Suzuki Gixxer 250 ₹ 1.82 Lakhs Onwards

In India, there are 13 Suzuki Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Suzuki Access 125, Suzuki Gixxer SF, Suzuki Gixxer, Suzuki Avenis, Suzuki Gixxer 250. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 77,684. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.