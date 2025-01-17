In India, there are 13 Suzuki Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Suzuki Access 125, Suzuki Gixxer SF, Suzuki Gixxer, Suzuki Avenis, Suzuki Gixxer 250. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 77,684.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Suzuki Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Suzuki Access 125
|₹ 77,684 - 98,378
|Suzuki Gixxer SF
|₹ 1.35 - 1.36 Lakhs
|Suzuki Gixxer
|₹ 1.26 - 1.27 Lakhs
|Suzuki Avenis
|₹ 83,793 - 86,177
|Suzuki Gixxer 250
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs Onwards