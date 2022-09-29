



A number of new two-wheeler products were being introduced in the 1980s to the Indian market, which Suzuki aspired to enter, like Honda and Yamaha. Almost all foreign brands partnered with local companies, and Suzuki was no exception. In 1982, the Japanese brand entered into an agreement with TVS in order to share technical know-how. As a result of this agreement, the brand was able to produce two-wheelers specifically for the Indian market.



TVS was showing quite a healthy growth at the time and had just entered the world of motorsports. It was a good choice for Suzuki since TVS offered accessible technology, and Suzuki helped gain a foothold in the Indian market. During the 90s, the marriage produced numerous two-stroke pocket rockets, like the Suzuki Shogun and Samurai, which were top choices for enthusiasts apart from the legendary Yamaha RX100. Motorcycles like these were light, fast, and relatively inexpensive. As a result of Suzuki's technical assistance, the Shogun was the first motorcycle in India to be equipped with a catalytic converter. The Suzuki Shaolin was India's first motorcycle with a 5-speed transmission.



Suzuki entered the quarter-litre segment with the Gixxer SF 250 a couple of months ago, following the Inazuma. Japanese brand Gixxer updated its 2019 edition of the Gixxer SF at the same time. Suzuki also gave the 2019 Gixxer a much-needed overhaul. Suzuki Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India Suzuki Bike Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Suzuki Burgman Street ₹ 79,581 - 93,758 Suzuki Gixxer ₹ 1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 ₹ 1.71 - 1.89 Lakhs Suzuki DR-Z50 ₹ 2.55 Lakhs Suzuki GSX S750 ₹ 7.46 Lakhs Suzuki GSX-S1000 ₹ 12 Lakhs Suzuki SV650 ₹ 6 Lakhs Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa ₹ 13.74 - 16.66 Lakhs Suzuki Gixxer 250 ₹ 1.64 - 1.89 Lakhs Suzuki Intruder ₹ 1.21 - 1.34 Lakhs

Suzuki's fan following has spanned from Shoguns and Samurais to Gixxers and Hayabusas ever since it entered the country in the 1980s. Although Suzuki's product range isn't as extensive as it is in the global market, the Japanese auto major is well known for making reliable products that will last for