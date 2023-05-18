HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto

Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto

Buying a car in India is a family affair. And well, most often than not - it all boils down to the BUDGET! Today, we’re here to help you with that dilemma. Presenting the most affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchback cars in 2023! Come, let’s have a look. 
By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 18 May 2023, 11:57 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 18 May 2023, 11:57 AM IST
TAGS: maruti suzuki suzuki maruti suzuki hatchback cars most affordable cars in india affordable cars maruti suzuki fronx 2023 best hatchback in 2023 best hatchback in india best entry level car in india top cars in 5 lakh cars under 6 lakhs in india best budget cars in India cheapest cars in India 2023 budget friendly cars in india car reviews new maruti suzuki maruti suzuki swift maruti suzuki cars maruti best maruti suzuki car maruti suzuki cars 2023 ht auto
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 297 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
31% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 599 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city