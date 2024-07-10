HT Auto
search icon
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid

MARUTI SUZUKI Swift Hybrid

UPCOMING
4.0
1 Opinion
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10 Lakhs* Onwards
Exp. Launch Date: 15 Jun 2027
Photos
Photos
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual

About Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid

Swift Hybrid Launch DateThe Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid is expected to launch in Jun 2027.Swift Hybrid Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹10 Lakhs* Onwards.Specs and FeaturesThe Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 1197 cc
• Transmission: Manual
• FuelType: Petrol
Swift Hybrid Seating CapacityThe Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid is expected to be a 5 seater model.Swift Hybrid RivalsTata Altroz Racer and Hyundai i20 N Line are sought to be the major rivals to Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid.

...Read More

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid Alternatives

Tata Altroz Racer

Tata Altroz Racer

9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Cars
Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line

9.99 - 12.47 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Cars
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Swift Hybrid.
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
Tata Altroz Racer
VS
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
Select model
Tata Altroz Racer
Select model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Vehicle Review Contest

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid Specifications and Features

Body TypeHatchback
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid User Opinions & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Opinions
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
1
5 ratingrating star
0
Write an Opinion
Very attractive Highway king
Very attractive design good looking best car in this segment give decent mileage best in service by its customers
By: Karunakaran (Jul 10, 2024)
Read full Opinion
Read Arrow

Maruti Suzuki News

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG comes re-energising the segment that has tough rivals like Tata Tiago iCNG and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo.
Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG: Which one to go for
15 Sept 2024
The Swift gets a regular CNG tank as opposed to the dual cylinder in the Tiago. The Swift S-CNG is only offered in VXi, VXi(O), and ZXi variants.
Swift CNG vs Tiago CNG: Specs, fuel efficiency, safety and prices compared. Check it out
13 Sept 2024
Maruti Suzuki's Swift CNG boasts 32.85 km/kg fuel efficiency and is offered in three variants priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.19 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.19 lakh. The hatchback includes safety features and a modified engine optimized for CNG use.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched: 5 things that you should know
13 Sept 2024
Maruti Suzuki launched the Swift CNG in India, focusing on CNG after discontinuing diesel models. With prices starting at Rs, the brand aims for six lakh CNG vehicle sales by FY 24-25, leveraging the Swift's popularity and offering a fuel efficiency of 32.85 km/kg
Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched at 8.19 lakh, delivers 32.85 km/kg
13 Sept 2024
New Maruti Suzuki Swift gets an all-new, three cylinder engine.
Auto recap, Sept 12: Swift CNG launched, Magnite facelift coming and more
13 Sept 2024
View all
  News

Maruti Suzuki Videos

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
View all
 
Explore Other Options

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid FAQs

The Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 10 Lakhs.
The Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid is expected to launch in Jun 2027, introducing a new addition to the 1197 cc segment.
The Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid features a 1197 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.
The Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid faces competition from the likes of Tata Altroz Racer and Hyundai i20 N Line in the 1197 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.41 Cr
Check Latest Offers
MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

9.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

14.99 - 21.55 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.25 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

9.99 - 19 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

11.14 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Nexon CNG

9.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Kia Carnival 2024

Kia Carnival 2024

35 - 39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Popular Hatchback Cars

UPCOMING
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ZE

Renault City K-ZE

6 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
MINI Cooper

MINI Cooper

38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Cooper Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
MG 5 Estate

MG 5 Estate

50 - 60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Tata Altroz CNG

Tata Altroz CNG

7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Altroz CNG Price in Delhi
View all
 Popular Hatchback Cars
Cars & BikesNew carsMaruti Suzuki carsMaruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid