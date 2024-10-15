HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

MARUTI SUZUKI Dzire 2024

UPCOMING
4.0
1 Opinion
7 - 10 Lakhs*
Exp. Launch Date: 15 Oct 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth

About Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

Dzire 2024 Latest Update

  • Hyundai Aura CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Tigor: Which one is best for you
  • Tata Curvv ICE to new Maruti Suzuki Dzire: 6 Upcoming car launches in September

    • Dzire 2024 Launch DateThe Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 is expected to launch on 15th Oct 2024.Dzire 2024 Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹7 - 10 Lakhs*.Specs and FeaturesThe Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

    • Engine: 1197 cc
    • Transmission: Both
    • FuelType: Petrol
    Dzire 2024 Seating CapacityThe Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 is expected to be a 5 Seater model.Dzire 2024 RivalsHonda Amaze and Citroen C3X are sought to be the major rivals to Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024.

    ...Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 Alternatives

    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    7.2 - 9.92 Lakhs
    UPCOMING
    Citroen C3X

    Citroen C3X

    7 Lakhs Onwards
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeCompact Sedan
    Engine1197 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol

    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 User Opinions & Ratings

    4
    1 Ratings & Opinions
    1 & aboverating star
    0
    2 & aboverating star
    0
    3 & aboverating star
    0
    4 & aboverating star
    1
    5 ratingrating star
    0
    Perfect Highway sedan car with a great look.
    I think this car is dreams every middle class family as well as. it's mileage and looks is great wish Maruti Suzuki increase his safety features.
    By: Avinash singh (Jul 15, 2024)
    Read full Opinion
    Read Arrow

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 News

    Hyundai Aura now gets Hy CNG E variant priced at ₹7.48 lakh
    Hyundai Aura CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Tigor: Which one is best for you
    4 Sept 2024
    From the Tata Curvv ICE to the new-generation Maruti Dzire and Windsor EV, September will be an action-packed month full of new car launches
    Tata Curvv ICE to new Maruti Suzuki Dzire: 6 Upcoming car launches in September
    27 Aug 2024
    While Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the new generation Dzire sub-compact sedan, Honda is expected to introduce the new edition of Amaze by the end of this year. Hyundai too is expected to launch an N Line version of Verna while Skoda will drive in the Slavia facelift soon.
    Dzire to Slavia: 7 upcoming sedans expected to launch in India soon
    19 Jul 2024
    Maruti Suzuki is working on the next-generation Dzire sedan, which will be based on the fourth-generation Swift hatchback. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/theracemonkey)
    New-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire sedan to launch in late 2024. What to expect
    21 Apr 2024
    When launched in India, Maruti Suzuki will use a new three-cylinder engine.
    What are the updates expected to come to 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire?
    22 Mar 2024
    Maruti Suzuki Videos

    The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
    6 Jun 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of ₹7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of ₹24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of ₹24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
    5 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 FAQs

    The Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 7-10 Lakhs.
    The Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 is expected to launch on 15th Oct 2024, introducing a new addition to the 1197 cc segment.
    The Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 features a 1197 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.
    The Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 faces competition from the likes of Honda Amaze and Citroen C3X in the 1197 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

