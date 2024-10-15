Dzire 2024 Latest Update

Dzire 2024 Launch DateThe Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 is expected to launch on 15th Oct 2024 .Dzire 2024 Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹ 7 - 10 Lakhs* .Specs and FeaturesThe Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:



• Engine: 1197 cc

• Transmission: Both

• FuelType: Petrol

Dzire 2024 Seating CapacityThe Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 is expected to be a 5 Seater model.Dzire 2024 RivalsHonda Amaze and Citroen C3X are sought to be the major rivals to Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 .

