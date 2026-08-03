The compact sedan segment continues to attract buyers who want a perfect blend of three-box styling, premium comfort, and unmatched fuel economy. In 2026, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains the undisputed segment leader. Combining refreshed modern styling, advanced safety parameters, and a highly efficient engine lineup, it stands as the practical choice for personal buyers and city commuters.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price in India

The vehicle line features an accessible, value-driven pricing structure across its petrol and factory-fitted CNG options. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire ex-showroom price starts from ₹6,26,000 for the entry-level trim and goes up to ₹9,36,000 for the top-tier automatic variant.

Variant-Wise Ex-Showroom Price List:

Dzire LXi (Petrol Manual): ₹ 6,26,000

6,26,000 Dzire VXi (Petrol Manual): ₹ 7,22,000

7,22,000 Dzire VXi AMT (Petrol Automatic): ₹ 7,67,000

7,67,000 Dzire VXi CNG (CNG Manual): ₹ 8,11,000

8,11,000 Dzire ZXi (Petrol Manual): ₹ 8,23,000

8,23,000 Dzire ZXi AMT (Petrol Automatic): Rs8,68,000

Rs8,68,000 Dzire ZXi Plus (Petrol Manual): ₹ 8,91,000

8,91,000 Dzire ZXi CNG (CNG Manual): ₹ 9,11,000

9,11,000 Dzire ZXi Plus AMT (Petrol Automatic): ₹ 9,36,000

(Note: On-road pricing varies across states depending on regional RTO registration fees, insurance policies, and local taxes.)

Key Technical Specifications

Engine Options: 1.2L Advanced Z-Series (Z12E) 3-Cylinder Petrol Engine

1.2L Advanced Z-Series (Z12E) 3-Cylinder Petrol Engine Engine Displacement: 1197 cc

1197 cc Maximum Power: 80 bhp @ 5700 rpm (Petrol) / 69.75 bhp (CNG)

80 bhp @ 5700 rpm (Petrol) / 69.75 bhp (CNG) Maximum Torque: 111.7 Nm @ 4300 rpm (Petrol) / 101.8 Nm (CNG)

111.7 Nm @ 4300 rpm (Petrol) / 101.8 Nm (CNG) Transmission Options: 5-Speed Manual / 5-Speed Auto Gear Shift (AMT)

5-Speed Manual / 5-Speed Auto Gear Shift (AMT) Petrol Fuel Efficiency (ARAI): 24.79 kmpl (Manual) / 25.71 kmpl (AMT)

24.79 kmpl (Manual) / 25.71 kmpl (AMT) CNG Fuel Efficiency (ARAI): 33.73 km/kg

33.73 km/kg Boot Space Capacity: 382 Litres

382 Litres Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 Litres

Essential Reasons to Choose the Maruti Suzuki Dzire

1. Unmatched Fuel Economy and Z-Series Engine Efficiency

Equipped with a highly modern 1.2-litre Z-Series engine, the Dzire delivers exceptional thermal efficiency. The petrol version returns a certified mileage of up to 25.71 kmpl with the automated manual transmission (AMT). For consumers seeking the lowest-in-class running costs, the factory-fitted S-CNG variants offer an incredible mileage of 33.73 km/kg, keeping fuel costs manageable over long commutes.

2. Top-Tier Safety Architecture

Safety takes front seat with a structural architecture that has earned a 5-star safety rating in global crash testing parameters. The Dzire provides uncompromised protective hardware right from the base variant, including:

6 Airbags as Standard: Comprehensive front, side, and curtain airbag protection across all trims.

Comprehensive front, side, and curtain airbag protection across all trims. Electronic Stability Program (ESP): Keeps the vehicle under control during quick manoeuvres.

Keeps the vehicle under control during quick manoeuvres. Hill Hold Assist: Prevents rollback on steep inclines, making city driving stress-free.

3. Premium Cabin Space and Next-Gen Features

The Dzire offers an executive cabin layout dressed in a dual-tone black and beige theme. High-end variants are packed with modern amenities:

Electric Sunroof: A highly sought-after single-pane sunroof that enhances cabin openness.

A highly sought-after single-pane sunroof that enhances cabin openness. 360-Degree View Camera: Provides a complete bird's-eye perspective to aid hassle-free parking in tight spaces.

Provides a complete bird's-eye perspective to aid hassle-free parking in tight spaces. SmartPlay Pro+ Touchscreen: A 9-inch high-definition infotainment console featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

A 9-inch high-definition infotainment console featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Convenience Hardware: Wireless smartphone charger, rear AC vents, fast-charging ports, and automatic climate control.

4. Generous Boot Capacity

A distinct advantage it holds over standard hatchbacks is its dedicated, deep trunk space. Boasting a 382-litre boot capacity, the Dzire easily accommodates family luggage, weekend travel bags, or weekly grocery shipments without compromising rear-seat legroom.

Hassle-Free Ownership and Countrywide Service Support

A primary reason for the Dzire's enduring popularity is its excellent resale value and the reliable brand backing it enjoys. Owners benefit from affordable periodic maintenance costs alongside the largest car service network in India, ensuring prompt support and genuine spare parts availability even in remote towns.

Final Verdict: Is it Worth Buying?

For buyers looking for a safe, tech-loaded, and highly economical sedan under a ₹10 Lakh budget, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains an ideal package. Whether you prioritise its certified 5-star safety build, class-leading fuel economy, or standard 6 airbags, it delivers an all-round performance perfectly tuned for Indian families.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2025 FAQs

What is the price of Dzire 2025?

The ex-showroom price for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2025 starts at approximately ₹6.26 Lakh. The price range extends up to about ₹9.36 Lakh for the high-end variant. These prices are ex-showroom and may vary based on city, state taxes, and specific dealership offers.

What is the top model price of Dzire?

The top model is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi+ AMT, which has an ex-showroom price of approximately ₹10.19 Lakh. This top-spec variant comes equipped with premium features, including a 360-degree camera and an electric sunroof.

Which is the Dzire top model?

The top variant available in the Dzire lineup is the ZXi+ AMT (Automatic Manual Transmission). This model includes the maximum feature set, such as the 9-inch infotainment display, electric sunroof, and 360-degree camera system.

Which is better, Dzire VXI or ZXI?

The ZXi is superior to the VXi as it is a higher-spec trim that adds significant features. The ZXi variant introduces connected tech, LED lighting, alloy wheels, and safety equipment like a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). The VXi variant is a mid-level trim offering essential comfort features and rear AC vents.

What is the mileage of Dzire 2025?

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire offers excellent fuel efficiency. The petrol-manual variants have an ARAI-claimed mileage of 24.79 kmpl, while the petrol-AMT (Automatic) versions deliver an even higher ARAI-claimed mileage of 25.71 kmpl.

Is Dzire available in CNG?

Yes, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is available with a factory-fitted S-CNG powertrain. The CNG option is offered on the mid-level VXi and ZXi trims and is paired exclusively with a manual transmission.

What is the mileage of Dzire CNG?

The Dzire CNG variants offer a highly efficient fuel economy, with an ARAI-claimed mileage of 33.73 km/kg. This makes it one of the most fuel-efficient cars in its segment, emphasising low running costs.

Is Dzire CNG worth buying?

The Dzire CNG is highly worth buying for customers prioritising low running costs and safety. The vehicle delivers exceptional mileage of 33.73 km/kg and holds a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. While the 1.2-litre engine is tuned more for efficiency than spirited performance, it serves as a reliable and spacious family vehicle.

What is the waiting period for CNG in Dzire?

The waiting period for the Dzire CNG variants can vary significantly based on your city, dealership inventory, and current demand. Generally, the CNG versions and top-spec ZXi trims observe a longer waiting period, often ranging from 2 to 3 months from the time of booking. It is advisable to check with your nearest authorised Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership for the most accurate current waiting time.

What is the star rating of Dzire 2025?

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has secured an impressive safety rating, becoming the first Maruti model to achieve a five-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests for adult occupant protection. It also received a five-star rating for both adult and child occupancy in the Bharat NCAP tests.

Does Dzire have a 360 camera?

Yes, the Dzire is equipped with a 360-degree camera system, enhancing parking safety and manoeuvrability. This feature, along with a high-definition reverse camera and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), is available only on the top-spec ZXi+ trims.

Is Dzire ZXI has sunroof?

No, the standard ZXi variant does not include a sunroof. The feature list specifies that the electric sunroof is exclusively provided in the top-of-the-line ZXi+ (ZXi Plus) variant.

Which category does Maruti Suzuki Dzire fall under?

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire falls under the subcompact sedan category, also known as the sub-four-metre sedan segment in India. It competes directly against models like the Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.

Is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire discontinued?

No, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has not been discontinued. The model is currently in its latest generation, which was launched recently on November 11, 2024, featuring a completely new design and engine.