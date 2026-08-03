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MARUTI SUZUKI Dzire

₹6.26 - 9.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.5Expert Score
4.1
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The compact sedan segment continues to attract buyers who want a perfect blend of three-box styling, premium comfort, and unmatched fuel economy. In 2026, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains the undisputed segment leader. Combining refreshed modern styling, advanced safety parameters, and a highly efficient engine lineup, it stands as the practical choice for personal buyers and city commuters.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price in India

The vehicle line features an accessible, value-driven pricing structure across its petrol and factory-fitted CNG options. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire ex-showroom price starts from 6,26,000 for the entry-level trim and goes up to 9,36,000 for the top-tier automatic variant.

Variant-Wise Ex-Showroom Price List:

  • Dzire LXi (Petrol Manual): 6,26,000
  • Dzire VXi (Petrol Manual): 7,22,000
  • Dzire VXi AMT (Petrol Automatic): 7,67,000
  • Dzire VXi CNG (CNG Manual): 8,11,000
  • Dzire ZXi (Petrol Manual): 8,23,000
  • Dzire ZXi AMT (Petrol Automatic): Rs8,68,000
  • Dzire ZXi Plus (Petrol Manual): 8,91,000
  • Dzire ZXi CNG (CNG Manual): 9,11,000
  • Dzire ZXi Plus AMT (Petrol Automatic): 9,36,000

(Note: On-road pricing varies across states depending on regional RTO registration fees, insurance policies, and local taxes.)

Key Technical Specifications

  • Engine Options: 1.2L Advanced Z-Series (Z12E) 3-Cylinder Petrol Engine
  • Engine Displacement: 1197 cc
  • Maximum Power: 80 bhp @ 5700 rpm (Petrol) / 69.75 bhp (CNG)
  • Maximum Torque: 111.7 Nm @ 4300 rpm (Petrol) / 101.8 Nm (CNG)
  • Transmission Options: 5-Speed Manual / 5-Speed Auto Gear Shift (AMT)
  • Petrol Fuel Efficiency (ARAI): 24.79 kmpl (Manual) / 25.71 kmpl (AMT)
  • CNG Fuel Efficiency (ARAI): 33.73 km/kg
  • Boot Space Capacity: 382 Litres
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 Litres

Essential Reasons to Choose the Maruti Suzuki Dzire

1. Unmatched Fuel Economy and Z-Series Engine Efficiency

Equipped with a highly modern 1.2-litre Z-Series engine, the Dzire delivers exceptional thermal efficiency. The petrol version returns a certified mileage of up to 25.71 kmpl with the automated manual transmission (AMT). For consumers seeking the lowest-in-class running costs, the factory-fitted S-CNG variants offer an incredible mileage of 33.73 km/kg, keeping fuel costs manageable over long commutes.

2. Top-Tier Safety Architecture

Safety takes front seat with a structural architecture that has earned a 5-star safety rating in global crash testing parameters. The Dzire provides uncompromised protective hardware right from the base variant, including:

  • 6 Airbags as Standard: Comprehensive front, side, and curtain airbag protection across all trims.
  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP): Keeps the vehicle under control during quick manoeuvres.
  • Hill Hold Assist: Prevents rollback on steep inclines, making city driving stress-free.

3. Premium Cabin Space and Next-Gen Features

The Dzire offers an executive cabin layout dressed in a dual-tone black and beige theme. High-end variants are packed with modern amenities:

  • Electric Sunroof: A highly sought-after single-pane sunroof that enhances cabin openness.
  • 360-Degree View Camera: Provides a complete bird's-eye perspective to aid hassle-free parking in tight spaces.
  • SmartPlay Pro+ Touchscreen: A 9-inch high-definition infotainment console featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
  • Convenience Hardware: Wireless smartphone charger, rear AC vents, fast-charging ports, and automatic climate control.

4. Generous Boot Capacity

A distinct advantage it holds over standard hatchbacks is its dedicated, deep trunk space. Boasting a 382-litre boot capacity, the Dzire easily accommodates family luggage, weekend travel bags, or weekly grocery shipments without compromising rear-seat legroom.

Hassle-Free Ownership and Countrywide Service Support

A primary reason for the Dzire's enduring popularity is its excellent resale value and the reliable brand backing it enjoys. Owners benefit from affordable periodic maintenance costs alongside the largest car service network in India, ensuring prompt support and genuine spare parts availability even in remote towns.

Final Verdict: Is it Worth Buying?

For buyers looking for a safe, tech-loaded, and highly economical sedan under a 10 Lakh budget, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains an ideal package. Whether you prioritise its certified 5-star safety build, class-leading fuel economy, or standard 6 airbags, it delivers an all-round performance perfectly tuned for Indian families.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2025 FAQs

What is the price of Dzire 2025?

The ex-showroom price for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2025 starts at approximately 6.26 Lakh. The price range extends up to about 9.36 Lakh for the high-end variant. These prices are ex-showroom and may vary based on city, state taxes, and specific dealership offers.

What is the top model price of Dzire?

The top model is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi+ AMT, which has an ex-showroom price of approximately 10.19 Lakh. This top-spec variant comes equipped with premium features, including a 360-degree camera and an electric sunroof.

Which is the Dzire top model?

The top variant available in the Dzire lineup is the ZXi+ AMT (Automatic Manual Transmission). This model includes the maximum feature set, such as the 9-inch infotainment display, electric sunroof, and 360-degree camera system.

Which is better, Dzire VXI or ZXI?

The ZXi is superior to the VXi as it is a higher-spec trim that adds significant features. The ZXi variant introduces connected tech, LED lighting, alloy wheels, and safety equipment like a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). The VXi variant is a mid-level trim offering essential comfort features and rear AC vents.

What is the mileage of Dzire 2025?

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire offers excellent fuel efficiency. The petrol-manual variants have an ARAI-claimed mileage of 24.79 kmpl, while the petrol-AMT (Automatic) versions deliver an even higher ARAI-claimed mileage of 25.71 kmpl.

Is Dzire available in CNG?

Yes, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is available with a factory-fitted S-CNG powertrain. The CNG option is offered on the mid-level VXi and ZXi trims and is paired exclusively with a manual transmission.

What is the mileage of Dzire CNG?

The Dzire CNG variants offer a highly efficient fuel economy, with an ARAI-claimed mileage of 33.73 km/kg. This makes it one of the most fuel-efficient cars in its segment, emphasising low running costs.

Is Dzire CNG worth buying?

The Dzire CNG is highly worth buying for customers prioritising low running costs and safety. The vehicle delivers exceptional mileage of 33.73 km/kg and holds a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. While the 1.2-litre engine is tuned more for efficiency than spirited performance, it serves as a reliable and spacious family vehicle.

What is the waiting period for CNG in Dzire?

The waiting period for the Dzire CNG variants can vary significantly based on your city, dealership inventory, and current demand. Generally, the CNG versions and top-spec ZXi trims observe a longer waiting period, often ranging from 2 to 3 months from the time of booking. It is advisable to check with your nearest authorised Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership for the most accurate current waiting time.

What is the star rating of Dzire 2025?

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has secured an impressive safety rating, becoming the first Maruti model to achieve a five-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests for adult occupant protection. It also received a five-star rating for both adult and child occupancy in the Bharat NCAP tests.

Does Dzire have a 360 camera?

Yes, the Dzire is equipped with a 360-degree camera system, enhancing parking safety and manoeuvrability. This feature, along with a high-definition reverse camera and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), is available only on the top-spec ZXi+ trims.

Is Dzire ZXI has sunroof?

No, the standard ZXi variant does not include a sunroof. The feature list specifies that the electric sunroof is exclusively provided in the top-of-the-line ZXi+ (ZXi Plus) variant.

Which category does Maruti Suzuki Dzire fall under?

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire falls under the subcompact sedan category, also known as the sub-four-metre sedan segment in India. It competes directly against models like the Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.

Is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire discontinued?

No, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has not been discontinued. The model is currently in its latest generation, which was launched recently on November 11, 2024, featuring a completely new design and engine.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1197 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    24.7-25.71 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    80 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    382 litres
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    5
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    111.7 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Dzire SpecsView specs icon

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Videos

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The 4th-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire sedan launched at a starting price of Rs 6.79 lakh.
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The 4th-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire sedan launched at a starting price of Rs 6.79 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Variants

Maruti Suzuki Dzire price starts at ₹ 6.26 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.36 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes in 9 variants. Maruti Suzuki Dzire's top variant is ZXi Plus AMT.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
9 Variants Available
Dzire LXI
₹6.26 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Dzire VXI
₹7.22 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Dzire VXi AMT
₹7.67 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
Passenger vehicle sales reached new highs in July due to GST cuts, lower repo rates, and tax relief.Read Full Story
Calendar icon31 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki's net profit declined by 9% this quarter, marking the second consecutive quarterly drop despite strong sales.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki shifts focus to premium features to regain market share after losing ground to Tata and Mahindra.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Jun 2026
In 2025, Maruti Suzuki Dzire sees up to ₹7,500 price hike, leading sales with 2.14 lakh units.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Jun 2026
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi MT offers a balanced mix of price, features, and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal budget-friendly sub-4m sedan choice.Read Full Story

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Maruti Suzuki Dzire comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire image
Rs. 6.26 LakhsOnwards
4.1642
80 bhp111.7 NmManual, Automatic6
5/5
163 mm382 litres3995 mm1735 mm1525 mm4.8 metres
Honda AmazeHonda Amaze imageRs. 7.48 LakhsOnwards
4.6108
89 bhp110 NmManual, Automatic6-172 mm416 litres3995 mm1733 mm1500 mm4.9 metresDzireVSAmaze
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura imageRs. 6 LakhsOnwards
4.1331
68 bhp95 NmManual, Automatic6--402 litres3995 mm1680 mm1520 mm-DzireVSAura
Tata TigorTata Tigor imageRs. 5.55 LakhsOnwards
4.63
72 bhp95 NmManual, Automatic2
4/5
--3993 mm1677 mm1532 mm-DzireVSTigor

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
By: Paarth Khatri

Pros

Handsome looks5-star crash test ratingExcellent fuel efficiency

Cons

Boomy 3-cylinder engineNVH levels

Back when Maruti Suzuki first launched the Swift, it became a huge hit in the Indian market. During that time, sedans were quite hot so it only made sense for them to spawn a compact sedan out of it. So, we got the Swift Dzire and then as we know, Dzire became the best-selling compact sedan in the country. The Swift and the Dzire have always shared everything but that finally changes now.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire review: Exterior

The latest Maruti Suzuki Dzire looks nothing like the latest Swift that was launched earlier in 2024. This is the first time ever that the sedan has taken an entirely different route, in terms of exterior styling, from the hatchback.
The latest Maruti Suzuki Dzire looks nothing like the latest Swift that was launched earlier in 2024. This is the first time ever that the sedan has taken an entirely different route, in terms of exterior styling, from the hatchback.

Till now, the Dzire always looked like an extension of the Swift and that is true because Maruti would just change up the rear end to incorporate a boot without any other major changes, however, for the fourth generation that is not the case. It gets an all-new design which is no longer shared with the Swift.

Up-front, there is a new set of headlamps and Daytime Running Lamps. On the higher variants, there are LED units while the lower ones get a projector setup. The LED DRLs integrate into the chrome strip that runs through the new grille and bumper. There are also LED fog lamps on the top-end variant. From the front, the the Dzire does have a strong road presence which is further aided by the flat bonnet.

The new Y-shaped LED tail lamps look quite nice and there is also a boot lid spoiler.
The new Y-shaped LED tail lamps look quite nice and there is also a boot lid spoiler.

On the sides, there are new 15-inch alloy wheels on the higher variant whereas the lower variants get steel wheels. Now, the boot is also neatly integrated into the C-pillar and it does not look like an afterthought. At the rear, there are new Y-shaped LED tail lamps that come as standard, a boot lid spoiler and a shark fin antenna.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire review: Interior

If you have ever sat in any other Maruti Suzuki cars then the cabin of the 2024 Dzire will be a familiar place for you. The dashboard has the same layered design as the Swift but it gets a faux wood finish and cream and beige elements. The highlight of the dashboard is the freestanding 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It is the same screen that we have seen on the recent Maruti vehicles. What surprised me was the sound quality of the speakers, it is quite nice and is aided by Arkamys.

The interior gets a black and beige colour scheme which can get dirty quite easily.
The interior gets a black and beige colour scheme which can get dirty quite easily.

There are two cup holders in the centre console, a space for the mobile phone which doubles up as a wireless charger. Maruti also offers a 12V socket and a USB port for the front occupants but the front armrest is missing which would have been a nice addition, especially on the automatic variants. There is also no heads-up display but what is big for Dzire is that it now offers an electric sunroof.

At the rear, there is a decent amount of space for the occupants in terms of knee room and headroom. What can be improved is the under-thigh support. The space here is best suited for two adults and a child only. Thankfully, Maruti does offer a centre armrest, rear AC vents, a USB A port and a USB C port for charging mobile devices. The only concern is that the beige colour scheme that Maruti is using for the cabin gets dirty quite easily.

The rear occupants get rear AC vents, USB ports to charge mobile devices and a centre armrest.
The rear occupants get rear AC vents, USB ports to charge mobile devices and a centre armrest.

Then there is the boot space which is rated for 382 litres and is quite decent for the segment. It should be able to take a couple of suitcases along with other bags quite easily. Brownie points to Maruti Suzuki for adding a high-quality 360-degree parking camera and tyre pressure monitoring system.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire review: Drive

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire now gets the same engine as the new-gen Swift. It is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that is naturally aspirated. It puts out 80 bhp of max power and peak torque output is rated for 111 Nm. So, the figures have dropped when compared to the earlier K Series engine.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be offered with a petrol and a CNG powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be offered with a petrol and a CNG powertrain.

In search of better efficiency, the spirited character has been lost. The claimed fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we saw the fuel efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark. However, we will have to do a proper fuel efficiency test to further comment on how much the Dzire will deliver in real-world conditions.

The new engine feels groans while accelerating and it does take a fair amount of throttle input to get going so building speeds can take some time. So, if you consider yourself an enthusiast, this might not be the engine for you. Another thing that Maruti could have improved is the NVH levels.

The 5-speed manual gearbox has short throws but could feel a bit rubbery sometimes. Then there is the 5-speed AMT which did surprise me with how smooth it is with very few head jerks. Obviously, do not expect it to be as smooth as a DCT, CVT or torque converter. However, it will get the job done without any fuss, especially in the city. Out on the highway, while overtaking, the driver will have to do some planning.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire puts on a more handsome looking face when compared to other compact sedans that are on sale in India currently.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire puts on a more handsome looking face when compared to other compact sedans that are on sale in India currently.

The suspension setup has been substantially improved over the previous generation of Dzire. It absorbs the bumps better and the body roll is quite controlled as well while pushing through the corners. The steering provides a good feel, and feedback and inspires confidence at high speed by weighing up nicely.

Maruti will also be offering a CNG powertrain with the Dzire. While running on CNG, the power and torque output will fall to 69 bhp and 101 Nm. It will be offered only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 33.73 km/kg.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire review: Verdict

With its updated design, the Dzire will definitely be able to turn heads and even find new takers. The 2024 Dzire comes with safety enhancements, a fuel-efficient engine and more features. Yes, the engine is not as enthusiastic as the previous version but people who are looking for the Dzire are mostly looking for good fuel efficiency and decent space for family. The Dzire also benefits from the strong support from the vast service network of Maruti Suzuki and the cherry on top is that the Dzire has scored 5 stars in a crash test done by Global NCAP. However, if you are in the market for something with a bit more space, and refinement and still want to be with Maruti Suzuki then you can take a look at Baleno and Fronx.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts at 6.79 lakh and go up to 10.14 lakh. The prices are ex-showroom and introductory. The 2024 Dzire will be offered in four variants and seven colour options. It will be competing against the Hyundai Aura and the upcoming Honda Amaze.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Images

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Image 1
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Image 2
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Image 3
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Image 4
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Image 5
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Image 6

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Colours

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Alluring blue

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Alternatives

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

7.48 - 10 Lakhs
DzirevsAmaze
Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

6 - 8.54 Lakhs
DzirevsAura
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

5.55 - 8.84 Lakhs
DzirevsTigor

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Safety Ratings

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 4 stars in child occupancy.
In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 5 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire User Reviews & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
4Features
4.2Safety
4Design
4.4Value For Money
4.1Comfort
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Maruti Suzuki Dzire for its fuel efficiency, spaciousness, and reliability, making it an ideal family sedan. However, concerns regarding build quality and underwhelming engine power at high speeds persist.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExcellent fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconSpacious interior and boot
  • check circle iconLow maintenance costs
  • check circle iconUser-friendly AMT
  • check circle iconHigh safety rating (5-star)

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconBuild quality feels flimsy
  • warning iconUnderpowered engine for highways
  • warning iconAMT can be jerky
  • warning iconLimited rear legroom for tall passengers
  • warning iconCheap plastic interior materials

User Reviews

Spacious Cabin, Good Luggage Capacity
The beige interiors make the cabin feel very spacious. The boot capacity of 378L is actually quite useful for my family's road trips. The engine is refined but feels slightly underpowered when fully loaded. Overall, great practicality for the price.
By: Saurav Patil (Dec 22, 2025)
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Smooth Gearbox and Great Ride
The manual gearbox is buttery smooth. No resistance at all, even after hours of driving. The ride quality is excellent for both front and rear passengers. Maruti has really worked on the interior quality. The plastics feel better than before. A truly comfortable ride.
By: Lokesh Tuli (Dec 22, 2025)
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A Reliable Workhorse for the Family
This car has been a faithful companion. It handles the load of the family well. The boot is big enough. The car is very light, so you have to be careful when doing high speeds on the highway; the steering can feel a little too light. Otherwise, a very reliable choice.
By: Sunil Menon (Dec 22, 2025)
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Excellent Visibility & Comfort
The large windows and slim pillars provide great visibility all around. The height-adjustable driver seat is a nice touch. The suspension is great for absorbing potholes. My only concern is the 2-star Global NCAP rating of the older model, hope the new one is better.
By: Karan Tandon (Dec 22, 2025)
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Stylish New Design, Same Old Reliability
I was hesitant about the new look but it's really grown on me. It looks modern now. The biggest factor is still the Maruti reliability and cheap parts. The engine is quiet, and the gear shifts are smooth. A great overall package for city and occasional highway trips.
By: Rashmi Yadav (Dec 22, 2025)
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Related News

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The Dzire is offered with a petrol and a CNG powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire crosses 3 million sales milestone in India
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The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is built with stronger materials as compared to its predecessor.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Bharat NCAP vs Global NCAP crash test results comparison. How are they different?
16 Jun 2025
The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is built with stronger materials as compared to its predecessor.
Check out what makes the Maruti Suzuki Dzire a 5-star Bharat NCAP-rated sedan
12 Jun 2025
Maruti Suzuki Dzire was recently tested by the Bharat NCAP, in which it scored 5 stars.
Auto recap, June 11: Maruti Baleno and Dzire undegoes BNCAP crash test, MG Windsor EV crosses a milestone and more
12 Jun 2025
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 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Related News

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power80 bhp
Body TypeSedan
AirbagsYes
Max Torque111.7 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage25.71 kmpl
TransmissionManual, Automatic
Engine1197 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol, CNG
View all Dzire specs and features

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Dzire in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Dzire's petrol variant is 24.79 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXI comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
LXI
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
24.79 kmpl

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