Maruti Suzuki Dzire Key Specs
- Engine1197 cc
- Mileage24.7-25.71 kmpl
- Power80 bhp
- FuelPetrol | CNG
- Boot Space382 litres
- NCAP Safety Rating5
- Max Torque111.7 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The compact sedan segment continues to attract buyers who want a perfect blend of three-box styling, premium comfort, and unmatched fuel economy. In 2026, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains the undisputed segment leader. Combining refreshed modern styling, advanced safety parameters, and a highly efficient engine lineup, it stands as the practical choice for personal buyers and city commuters.
The vehicle line features an accessible, value-driven pricing structure across its petrol and factory-fitted CNG options. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire ex-showroom price starts from ₹6,26,000 for the entry-level trim and goes up to ₹9,36,000 for the top-tier automatic variant.
(Note: On-road pricing varies across states depending on regional RTO registration fees, insurance policies, and local taxes.)
Equipped with a highly modern 1.2-litre Z-Series engine, the Dzire delivers exceptional thermal efficiency. The petrol version returns a certified mileage of up to 25.71 kmpl with the automated manual transmission (AMT). For consumers seeking the lowest-in-class running costs, the factory-fitted S-CNG variants offer an incredible mileage of 33.73 km/kg, keeping fuel costs manageable over long commutes.
Safety takes front seat with a structural architecture that has earned a 5-star safety rating in global crash testing parameters. The Dzire provides uncompromised protective hardware right from the base variant, including:
The Dzire offers an executive cabin layout dressed in a dual-tone black and beige theme. High-end variants are packed with modern amenities:
A distinct advantage it holds over standard hatchbacks is its dedicated, deep trunk space. Boasting a 382-litre boot capacity, the Dzire easily accommodates family luggage, weekend travel bags, or weekly grocery shipments without compromising rear-seat legroom.
A primary reason for the Dzire's enduring popularity is its excellent resale value and the reliable brand backing it enjoys. Owners benefit from affordable periodic maintenance costs alongside the largest car service network in India, ensuring prompt support and genuine spare parts availability even in remote towns.
For buyers looking for a safe, tech-loaded, and highly economical sedan under a ₹10 Lakh budget, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains an ideal package. Whether you prioritise its certified 5-star safety build, class-leading fuel economy, or standard 6 airbags, it delivers an all-round performance perfectly tuned for Indian families.
The ex-showroom price for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2025 starts at approximately ₹6.26 Lakh. The price range extends up to about ₹9.36 Lakh for the high-end variant. These prices are ex-showroom and may vary based on city, state taxes, and specific dealership offers.
The top model is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi+ AMT, which has an ex-showroom price of approximately ₹10.19 Lakh. This top-spec variant comes equipped with premium features, including a 360-degree camera and an electric sunroof.
The top variant available in the Dzire lineup is the ZXi+ AMT (Automatic Manual Transmission). This model includes the maximum feature set, such as the 9-inch infotainment display, electric sunroof, and 360-degree camera system.
The ZXi is superior to the VXi as it is a higher-spec trim that adds significant features. The ZXi variant introduces connected tech, LED lighting, alloy wheels, and safety equipment like a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). The VXi variant is a mid-level trim offering essential comfort features and rear AC vents.
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire offers excellent fuel efficiency. The petrol-manual variants have an ARAI-claimed mileage of 24.79 kmpl, while the petrol-AMT (Automatic) versions deliver an even higher ARAI-claimed mileage of 25.71 kmpl.
Yes, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is available with a factory-fitted S-CNG powertrain. The CNG option is offered on the mid-level VXi and ZXi trims and is paired exclusively with a manual transmission.
The Dzire CNG variants offer a highly efficient fuel economy, with an ARAI-claimed mileage of 33.73 km/kg. This makes it one of the most fuel-efficient cars in its segment, emphasising low running costs.
The Dzire CNG is highly worth buying for customers prioritising low running costs and safety. The vehicle delivers exceptional mileage of 33.73 km/kg and holds a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. While the 1.2-litre engine is tuned more for efficiency than spirited performance, it serves as a reliable and spacious family vehicle.
The waiting period for the Dzire CNG variants can vary significantly based on your city, dealership inventory, and current demand. Generally, the CNG versions and top-spec ZXi trims observe a longer waiting period, often ranging from 2 to 3 months from the time of booking. It is advisable to check with your nearest authorised Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership for the most accurate current waiting time.
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has secured an impressive safety rating, becoming the first Maruti model to achieve a five-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests for adult occupant protection. It also received a five-star rating for both adult and child occupancy in the Bharat NCAP tests.
Yes, the Dzire is equipped with a 360-degree camera system, enhancing parking safety and manoeuvrability. This feature, along with a high-definition reverse camera and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), is available only on the top-spec ZXi+ trims.
No, the standard ZXi variant does not include a sunroof. The feature list specifies that the electric sunroof is exclusively provided in the top-of-the-line ZXi+ (ZXi Plus) variant.
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire falls under the subcompact sedan category, also known as the sub-four-metre sedan segment in India. It competes directly against models like the Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
No, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has not been discontinued. The model is currently in its latest generation, which was launched recently on November 11, 2024, featuring a completely new design and engine.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|Rs. 6.26 LakhsOnwards
|80 bhp
|111.7 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|163 mm
|382 litres
|3995 mm
|1735 mm
|1525 mm
|4.8 metres
|Honda Amaze
|Rs. 7.48 LakhsOnwards
|89 bhp
|110 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|172 mm
|416 litres
|3995 mm
|1733 mm
|1500 mm
|4.9 metres
|DzireVSAmaze
|Hyundai Aura
|Rs. 6 LakhsOnwards
|68 bhp
|95 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|-
|402 litres
|3995 mm
|1680 mm
|1520 mm
|-
|DzireVSAura
|Tata Tigor
|Rs. 5.55 LakhsOnwards
|72 bhp
|95 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|-
|-
|3993 mm
|1677 mm
|1532 mm
|-
|DzireVSTigor
Back when Maruti Suzuki first launched the Swift, it became a huge hit in the Indian market. During that time, sedans were quite hot so it only made sense for them to spawn a compact sedan out of it. So, we got the Swift Dzire and then as we know, Dzire became the best-selling compact sedan in the country. The Swift and the Dzire have always shared everything but that finally changes now.
Till now, the Dzire always looked like an extension of the Swift and that is true because Maruti would just change up the rear end to incorporate a boot without any other major changes, however, for the fourth generation that is not the case. It gets an all-new design which is no longer shared with the Swift.
Up-front, there is a new set of headlamps and Daytime Running Lamps. On the higher variants, there are LED units while the lower ones get a projector setup. The LED DRLs integrate into the chrome strip that runs through the new grille and bumper. There are also LED fog lamps on the top-end variant. From the front, the the Dzire does have a strong road presence which is further aided by the flat bonnet.
On the sides, there are new 15-inch alloy wheels on the higher variant whereas the lower variants get steel wheels. Now, the boot is also neatly integrated into the C-pillar and it does not look like an afterthought. At the rear, there are new Y-shaped LED tail lamps that come as standard, a boot lid spoiler and a shark fin antenna.
If you have ever sat in any other Maruti Suzuki cars then the cabin of the 2024 Dzire will be a familiar place for you. The dashboard has the same layered design as the Swift but it gets a faux wood finish and cream and beige elements. The highlight of the dashboard is the freestanding 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It is the same screen that we have seen on the recent Maruti vehicles. What surprised me was the sound quality of the speakers, it is quite nice and is aided by Arkamys.
There are two cup holders in the centre console, a space for the mobile phone which doubles up as a wireless charger. Maruti also offers a 12V socket and a USB port for the front occupants but the front armrest is missing which would have been a nice addition, especially on the automatic variants. There is also no heads-up display but what is big for Dzire is that it now offers an electric sunroof.
At the rear, there is a decent amount of space for the occupants in terms of knee room and headroom. What can be improved is the under-thigh support. The space here is best suited for two adults and a child only. Thankfully, Maruti does offer a centre armrest, rear AC vents, a USB A port and a USB C port for charging mobile devices. The only concern is that the beige colour scheme that Maruti is using for the cabin gets dirty quite easily.
Then there is the boot space which is rated for 382 litres and is quite decent for the segment. It should be able to take a couple of suitcases along with other bags quite easily. Brownie points to Maruti Suzuki for adding a high-quality 360-degree parking camera and tyre pressure monitoring system.
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire now gets the same engine as the new-gen Swift. It is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that is naturally aspirated. It puts out 80 bhp of max power and peak torque output is rated for 111 Nm. So, the figures have dropped when compared to the earlier K Series engine.
In search of better efficiency, the spirited character has been lost. The claimed fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we saw the fuel efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark. However, we will have to do a proper fuel efficiency test to further comment on how much the Dzire will deliver in real-world conditions.
The new engine feels groans while accelerating and it does take a fair amount of throttle input to get going so building speeds can take some time. So, if you consider yourself an enthusiast, this might not be the engine for you. Another thing that Maruti could have improved is the NVH levels.
The 5-speed manual gearbox has short throws but could feel a bit rubbery sometimes. Then there is the 5-speed AMT which did surprise me with how smooth it is with very few head jerks. Obviously, do not expect it to be as smooth as a DCT, CVT or torque converter. However, it will get the job done without any fuss, especially in the city. Out on the highway, while overtaking, the driver will have to do some planning.
The suspension setup has been substantially improved over the previous generation of Dzire. It absorbs the bumps better and the body roll is quite controlled as well while pushing through the corners. The steering provides a good feel, and feedback and inspires confidence at high speed by weighing up nicely.
Maruti will also be offering a CNG powertrain with the Dzire. While running on CNG, the power and torque output will fall to 69 bhp and 101 Nm. It will be offered only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 33.73 km/kg.
With its updated design, the Dzire will definitely be able to turn heads and even find new takers. The 2024 Dzire comes with safety enhancements, a fuel-efficient engine and more features. Yes, the engine is not as enthusiastic as the previous version but people who are looking for the Dzire are mostly looking for good fuel efficiency and decent space for family. The Dzire also benefits from the strong support from the vast service network of Maruti Suzuki and the cherry on top is that the Dzire has scored 5 stars in a crash test done by Global NCAP. However, if you are in the market for something with a bit more space, and refinement and still want to be with Maruti Suzuki then you can take a look at Baleno and Fronx.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire is available in the 6 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Maruti Suzuki Dzire for its fuel efficiency, spaciousness, and reliability, making it an ideal family sedan. However, concerns regarding build quality and underwhelming engine power at high speeds persist.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|80 bhp
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|111.7 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|25.71 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Engine
|1197 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol, CNG
Maruti Suzuki Dzire in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Dzire's petrol variant is 24.79 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXI comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.
Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Sedan Cars