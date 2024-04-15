Dzire is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 7 variants. The price of Dzire VXi AGS in Delhi is Rs. 8.71 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi Dzire is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 7 variants. The price of Dzire VXi AGS in Delhi is Rs. 8.71 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi AGS is 37 litres & AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L DualJet Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 BootSpace: 378 Mileage of VXi AGS is 24.12 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less