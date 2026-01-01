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DzirePriceMileageSpecifications
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Front Left Side
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Front View
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Grille
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Hands Free Boot Release
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Headlight
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi Plus

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10.09 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage24.7 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Dzire specs and features

Dzire ZXi Plus

Dzire ZXi Plus Prices

The Dzire ZXi Plus, equipped with a Z12E and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Dzire ZXi Plus Mileage

All variants of the Dzire deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 24.7 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Dzire ZXi Plus Colours

The Dzire ZXi Plus is available in 6 colour options: Alluring Blue, Bluish Black, Gallant Red, Magma Grey, Nutmeg Brown, Pearl Arctic White.

Dzire ZXi Plus Engine and Transmission

The Dzire ZXi Plus is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 80 bhp @ 5700 rpm and 111.7 Nm of torque.

Dzire ZXi Plus vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Dzire's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Amaze priced between ₹7.48 Lakhs - 10 Lakhs or the Hyundai Aura priced between ₹6 Lakhs - 8.54 Lakhs.

Dzire ZXi Plus Specs & Features

The Dzire ZXi Plus has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Cruise Control, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi Plus Price

Dzire ZXi Plus

₹10.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,91,300
RTO
66,991
Insurance
49,970
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,08,761
EMI@21,682/mo
Add to Compare
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi Plus Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Z12E
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Driving Range
917 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
111.7 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.7 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Ground Clearance
163 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1525 mm
Width
1735 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
382 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
One Touch -Down
Driver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver

Storage

Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
9 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi Plus EMI
EMI19,514 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,07,884
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,07,884
Interest Amount
2,62,954
Payable Amount
11,70,838

Maruti Suzuki Dzire other Variants

Dzire LXI

₹7.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,26,000
RTO
52,820
Insurance
37,061
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,16,381
EMI@15,398/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Dzire VXI

₹8.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,22,100
RTO
54,347
Insurance
43,300
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,20,247
EMI@17,630/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Dzire VXi AMT

₹8.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,67,100
RTO
57,697
Insurance
45,050
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,70,347
EMI@18,707/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Dzire VXi CNG

₹9.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,10,600
RTO
60,742
Insurance
42,550
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,14,392
EMI@19,654/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Dzire ZXi

₹9.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,22,700
RTO
61,589
Insurance
47,250
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,32,039
EMI@20,033/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Dzire ZXi AMT

₹9.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,67,700
RTO
64,739
Insurance
49,030
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,81,969
EMI@21,106/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Dzire ZXi CNG

₹10.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,11,200
RTO
67,784
Insurance
47,557
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,27,041
EMI@22,075/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Dzire ZXi Plus AMT

₹10.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,36,300
RTO
69,541
Insurance
51,950
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,58,291
EMI@22,747/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Alternatives

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

7.48 - 10 Lakhs
+1
DzirevsAmaze
Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

6 - 8.54 Lakhs
+1
DzirevsAura
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

5.55 - 8.84 Lakhs
DzirevsTigor

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