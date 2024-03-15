Dzire is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Dzire VXi CNG in Delhi is Rs. 9.45 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi Dzire is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Dzire VXi CNG in Delhi is Rs. 9.45 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi CNG is 55 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Shift Indicator, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L DualJet Max Torque: 98.5 Nm @ 4300 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 55 litres Mileage of VXi CNG is 31.12 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less