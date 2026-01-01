|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|33.73 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Dzire VXi CNG, equipped with a Z12E and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹9.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Dzire deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 33.73 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Dzire VXi CNG is available in 6 colour options: Alluring Blue, Bluish Black, Gallant Red, Magma Grey, Nutmeg Brown, Pearl Arctic White.
The Dzire VXi CNG is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 69 bhp @ 5700 rpm and 101.8 Nm of torque.
In the Dzire's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Amaze priced between ₹7.48 Lakhs - 10 Lakhs or the Hyundai Aura priced between ₹6 Lakhs - 8.54 Lakhs.
The Dzire VXi CNG has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, 12V Power Outlets, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty, Speed Sensing Door Lock and Turn Indicators on ORVM.