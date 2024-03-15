Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG

4 out of 5
View all Images
4 out of 5
9.45 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage31.12 kmpl
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
Dzire VXi CNG Latest Updates

Dzire is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Dzire VXi CNG in Delhi is Rs. 9.45 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi

  • Engine Type: 1.2L DualJet
  • Max Torque: 98.5 Nm @ 4300 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 55 litres
    • Mileage of VXi CNG is 31.12 kmpl....Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG Price

    VXi CNG
    ₹9.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,39,250
    RTO
    63,578
    Insurance
    41,400
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,44,728
    EMI@20,306/mo
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2L DualJet
    Alternate Fuel
    Petrol
    Driving Range
    1711 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    98.5 Nm @ 4300 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    31.12 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    76 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    CNG
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.8 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    165 / 80 R14
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    165 / 80 R14
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    55 litres
    Ground Clearance
    163 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Wheelbase
    2450 mm
    Height
    1515 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Parking Assist
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    40000
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    2 Din
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Digital Display
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    2 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black and Beige
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG EMI
    EMI18,275 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,50,255
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,50,255
    Interest Amount
    2,46,263
    Payable Amount
    10,96,518

