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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Images

Check out the latest images of Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The images showcase the dynamic exterior ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Front Left Side

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
6.26 - 9.36 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Exterior
Interior
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Front Left Side
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Front View
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Grille
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Hands Free Boot Release
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Headlight
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rear Left View
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rear Right Side
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rear View
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Taillight
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Wheel
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Exterior Image
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Front Fog Lamp
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Dashboard
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Steering Wheel
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Steering Controls
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Ac Controls
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Center Console
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Center Tunnel With Attached Smartphone
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Configuration Selector Knob
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Door Controls
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Gear Shifter
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Glovebox
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Ignition Start Stop Button
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Infotainment System Main Menu
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Instrument Cluster
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Open Trunk
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Parking Camera Display
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Reading Lamps
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rear Air Vents
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rear Seats
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rear Seats With Arm Rest
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Seat Headrest
Front Left Side
Front View
Grille
Hands Free Boot Release
Headlight
Rear Left View
Rear Right Side
Rear View
Taillight
Wheel
Exterior Image
Front Fog Lamp
Dashboard
Steering Wheel
Steering Controls
Ac Controls
Center Console
Center Tunnel With Attached Smartphone
Configuration Selector Knob
Door Controls
Gear Shifter
Glovebox
Ignition Start Stop Button
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Open Trunk
Parking Camera Display
Reading Lamps
Rear Air Vents
Rear Seats
Rear Seats With Arm Rest
Seat Headrest

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Alternatives

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Maruti Suzuki Dzire User Reviews & Ratings

3.8
642 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
15
3 & aboverating star
262
4 & aboverating star
213
5 ratingrating star
152
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User Reviews

Dzire: A Complete Package in Compact Sedan Class
If you're considering a compact sedan, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire deserves serious attention. It’s one of the best-looking cars in its segment, easily outshining rivals like the Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura. Inside, it offers more space, better comfort, and great sound quality. Performance-wise, it’s smooth and responsive in both city traffic and highway drives. The mileage is excellent—around 20 km/l in the city and up to 25 km/l on highways. Newer models now come with a Global NCAP safety rating, adding peace of mind. Take a test drive with your family—you’ll probably book it the same day.
By: Ram kumar chugh (Jul 27, 2025)
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Basic but reliable
I have the Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXI model, and it’s a good car for daily use. It gives very good mileage, around 19 to 21 km per litre, which helps save money. The car is easy to drive and light on the steering. It’s comfortable and has enough space for 4-5 people. Since it’s the base model, it does not have power windows, music system, or central locking. I added some of these later. The price is affordable, and the maintenance is cheap. If you want a simple, low-cost, and fuel-saving car, the Dzire LXI is a good option.
By: Mohit Jain (Jul 22, 2025)
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Related News

Planning a move from the Maruti Suzuki Dzire? Check out these feature-rich compact SUV options.
5 compact SUVs I would honestly pick if i was upgrading from Maruti Suzuki Dzire
29 Apr 2026
The Dzire is offered with a petrol and a CNG powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire crosses 3 million sales milestone in India
13 Mar 2026
The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is built with stronger materials as compared to its predecessor.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Bharat NCAP vs Global NCAP crash test results comparison. How are they different?
16 Jun 2025
The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is built with stronger materials as compared to its predecessor.
Check out what makes the Maruti Suzuki Dzire a 5-star Bharat NCAP-rated sedan
12 Jun 2025
Maruti Suzuki Dzire was recently tested by the Bharat NCAP, in which it scored 5 stars.
Auto recap, June 11: Maruti Baleno and Dzire undegoes BNCAP crash test, MG Windsor EV crosses a milestone and more
12 Jun 2025
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 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Related News

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are the only two models which returned with five-star safety ratings while the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback was the biggest disappointment with zero-star safety ratings.
Indian cars at Global NCAP in 2024: Check crash test videos, safety ratings
31 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki's new Dzire sedan has broken into the the list of safest cars in its segment with a five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. We take a look at where does it rank among the safest sedans in India..
Is Maruti Dzire safer than VW Virtus? India’s top 5 safest sedans ranked by Global NCAP
11 Nov 2024
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