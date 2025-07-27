Maruti Suzuki Dzire Images

Dzire: A Complete Package in Compact Sedan ClassIf you're considering a compact sedan, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire deserves serious attention. It’s one of the best-looking cars in its segment, easily outshining rivals like the Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura. Inside, it offers more space, better comfort, and great sound quality. Performance-wise, it’s smooth and responsive in both city traffic and highway drives. The mileage is excellent—around 20 km/l in the city and up to 25 km/l on highways. Newer models now come with a Global NCAP safety rating, adding peace of mind. Take a test drive with your family—you’ll probably book it the same day.
By: Ram kumar chugh (Jul 27, 2025)