Maruti Suzuki Dzire Images

Basic but reliable

I have the Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXI model, and it’s a good car for daily use. It gives very good mileage, around 19 to 21 km per litre, which helps save money. The car is easy to drive and light on the steering. It’s comfortable and has enough space for 4-5 people. Since it’s the base model, it does not have power windows, music system, or central locking. I added some of these later. The price is affordable, and the maintenance is cheap. If you want a simple, low-cost, and fuel-saving car, the Dzire LXI is a good option.

By: Mohit Jain ( Jul 22, 2025 )