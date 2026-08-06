The Honda Amaze 2026 stands as a premier offering in the Indian sub-compact sedan market, delivering a refined driving experience, contemporary design, and advanced safety technology. As the most accessible sedan in Honda's Indian lineup, the Amaze combines reliable performance with high fuel economy, making it a well-rounded option for both urban commuters and family highway travel.

Honda Amaze 2026 Price and Variant Breakdown

The Honda Amaze is offered across multiple primary trim levels, including the V, VX, and top-tier ZX trims, with manual and automatic (CVT) options.

The ex-showroom prices for the 2026 Honda Amaze range from ₹7.48 Lakhs to ₹10.00 Lakhs, depending on the chosen variant and transmission.

Variant-Wise Ex-Showroom Price List

Variant Engine & Transmission Ex-Showroom Price Amaze V 1.2 Petrol MT 1.2L Petrol, 5-Speed Manual ₹7.48 Lakhs Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol MT 1.2L Petrol, 5-Speed Manual ₹8.42 Lakhs Amaze VX 1.2 Petrol MT 1.2L Petrol, 5-Speed Manual ₹8.48 Lakhs Amaze V 1.2 Petrol CVT 1.2L Petrol, Automatic (CVT) ₹8.62 Lakhs Amaze ZX 1.2 Petrol MT 1.2L Petrol, 5-Speed Manual ₹9.22 Lakhs Amaze VX 1.2 Petrol CVT 1.2L Petrol, Automatic (CVT) ₹9.22 Lakhs Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol CVT 1.2L Petrol, Automatic (CVT) ₹9.28 Lakhs Amaze ZX 1.2 Petrol CVT 1.2L Petrol, Automatic (CVT) ₹10.00 Lakhs

Engine, Performance, and Fuel Efficiency

Under the hood, the Honda Amaze is powered by a reliable 1.2-litre i-VTEC 4-cylinder petrol engine engineered for smooth power delivery and optimal fuel economy.

Specification Details Engine Type 1.2L i-VTEC Petrol (1199 cc) Max Power 89 bhp (90 PS) @ 6000 rpm Max Torque 110 Nm @ 4800 rpm Transmission Options 5-Speed Manual / 7-Step CVT Automatic Drive Type Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Fuel Tank Capacity 35 Litres ARAI Mileage (Manual) 18.65 kmpl ARAI Mileage (CVT) 19.46 kmpl

The 7-step CVT automatic transmission, coupled with steering-mounted paddle shifters on select trims, offers a stress-free and responsive drive, particularly during heavy city traffic.

Key Dimensions and Practicality

The Amaze features optimised dimensions that deliver a strong road presence while maintaining agile manoeuvrability in crowded city spaces.

Length: 3995 mm

3995 mm Width: 1733 mm

1733 mm Height: 1500 mm

1500 mm Wheelbase: 2470 mm

2470 mm Ground Clearance: 172 mm

172 mm Boot Capacity: 416 Litres

416 Litres Seating Capacity: 5 Passengers

The 416-litre boot space is one of the largest in its segment, comfortably accommodating large family luggage for weekend journeys.

Technology and Interior Features

The cabin of the 2026 Honda Amaze incorporates modern display surfaces and ergonomic design elements for enhanced occupant comfort.

Infotainment: An 8-inch Advanced HD Touchscreen system complete with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

An 8-inch Advanced HD Touchscreen system complete with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Driver Technology: Semi-digital instrument display, automatic climate control, and steering-mounted audio controls.

Semi-digital instrument display, automatic climate control, and steering-mounted audio controls. Convenience: Wireless smartphone charger, smart key with remote engine start, and rear AC vents.

Wireless smartphone charger, smart key with remote engine start, and rear AC vents. Exterior Highlights: LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, signature chequered flag pattern front grille, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Advanced Safety Features and Honda SENSING

Safety remains a central pillar of the Honda Amaze design structure, featuring both active and passive safety measures.

Honda SENSING (Advanced Driver Assistance System - ADAS)

Higher trims come equipped with the Honda SENSING camera-based ADAS suite, offering:

Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS): Warns the driver and applies brakes automatically when a potential front collision is detected.

Warns the driver and applies brakes automatically when a potential front collision is detected. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC): Maintains a safe distance from the vehicle ahead during highway cruising.

Maintains a safe distance from the vehicle ahead during highway cruising. Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS): Provides subtle steering adjustments to keep the vehicle centred in its lane.

Provides subtle steering adjustments to keep the vehicle centred in its lane. Road Departure Mitigation System: Delivers alerts and steering support if the vehicle drifts off the road.

Delivers alerts and steering support if the vehicle drifts off the road. Auto High-Beam: Automatically toggles between high and low beams based on oncoming traffic.

Automatically toggles between high and low beams based on oncoming traffic. Lead Car Departure Notification System: Alerts the driver when the vehicle ahead begins moving.

Standard and Secondary Safety Highlights

Up to 6 Airbags (Front, Side, and Curtain)

Honda LaneWatch Camera: Displays blind-spot camera feeds on the main touchscreen display when indicating left.

Displays blind-spot camera feeds on the main touchscreen display when indicating left. Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)

Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) and Hill Start Assist

ISOFIX child seat anchor points and rear parking sensors with guidelines

Honda Amaze Colour Options

The Honda Amaze is offered in a choice of sophisticated exterior shades:

Radiant Red Metallic

Platinum White Pearl

Golden Brown Metallic

Meteoroid Grey Metallic

Lunar Silver Metallic

Obsidian Blue Pearl

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Smooth and highly efficient CVT automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Segment-leading Honda SENSING ADAS suite and LaneWatch blind-spot camera.

Spacious cabin with a generous 416-litre boot capacity.

Refined 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine with high reliability.

Cons:

No diesel engine option available.

Suspension is tuned soft, requiring care over high-speed breakers when fully loaded.

Key Segment Competitors

The Honda Amaze competes in the sub-4-metre compact sedan segment against rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor. With its combination of advanced ADAS technology, refined CVT transmission, and spacious interior, the Amaze presents a highly compelling choice for modern sedan buyers.