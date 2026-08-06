Honda Amaze Key Specs
- Engine1199 cc
- Mileage18.6-19.4 kmpl
- Power89 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space416 litres
- Max Torque110 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The Honda Amaze 2026 stands as a premier offering in the Indian sub-compact sedan market, delivering a refined driving experience, contemporary design, and advanced safety technology. As the most accessible sedan in Honda's Indian lineup, the Amaze combines reliable performance with high fuel economy, making it a well-rounded option for both urban commuters and family highway travel.
The Honda Amaze is offered across multiple primary trim levels, including the V, VX, and top-tier ZX trims, with manual and automatic (CVT) options.
The ex-showroom prices for the 2026 Honda Amaze range from ₹7.48 Lakhs to ₹10.00 Lakhs, depending on the chosen variant and transmission.
Variant Engine & Transmission Ex-Showroom Price Amaze V 1.2 Petrol MT 1.2L Petrol, 5-Speed Manual ₹7.48 Lakhs Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol MT 1.2L Petrol, 5-Speed Manual ₹8.42 Lakhs Amaze VX 1.2 Petrol MT 1.2L Petrol, 5-Speed Manual ₹8.48 Lakhs Amaze V 1.2 Petrol CVT 1.2L Petrol, Automatic (CVT) ₹8.62 Lakhs Amaze ZX 1.2 Petrol MT 1.2L Petrol, 5-Speed Manual ₹9.22 Lakhs Amaze VX 1.2 Petrol CVT 1.2L Petrol, Automatic (CVT) ₹9.22 Lakhs Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol CVT 1.2L Petrol, Automatic (CVT) ₹9.28 Lakhs Amaze ZX 1.2 Petrol CVT 1.2L Petrol, Automatic (CVT) ₹10.00 Lakhs
Under the hood, the Honda Amaze is powered by a reliable 1.2-litre i-VTEC 4-cylinder petrol engine engineered for smooth power delivery and optimal fuel economy.
|Specification
|Details
|Engine Type
|1.2L i-VTEC Petrol (1199 cc)
|Max Power
|89 bhp (90 PS) @ 6000 rpm
|Max Torque
|110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
|Transmission Options
|5-Speed Manual / 7-Step CVT Automatic
|Drive Type
|Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 Litres
|ARAI Mileage (Manual)
|18.65 kmpl
|ARAI Mileage (CVT)
|19.46 kmpl
The 7-step CVT automatic transmission, coupled with steering-mounted paddle shifters on select trims, offers a stress-free and responsive drive, particularly during heavy city traffic.
The Amaze features optimised dimensions that deliver a strong road presence while maintaining agile manoeuvrability in crowded city spaces.
The 416-litre boot space is one of the largest in its segment, comfortably accommodating large family luggage for weekend journeys.
The cabin of the 2026 Honda Amaze incorporates modern display surfaces and ergonomic design elements for enhanced occupant comfort.
Safety remains a central pillar of the Honda Amaze design structure, featuring both active and passive safety measures.
Higher trims come equipped with the Honda SENSING camera-based ADAS suite, offering:
The Honda Amaze is offered in a choice of sophisticated exterior shades:
Pros:
Cons:
The Honda Amaze competes in the sub-4-metre compact sedan segment against rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor. With its combination of advanced ADAS technology, refined CVT transmission, and spacious interior, the Amaze presents a highly compelling choice for modern sedan buyers.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Honda Amaze
|Rs. 7.48 LakhsOnwards
|89 bhp
|110 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|172 mm
|416 litres
|3995 mm
|1733 mm
|1500 mm
|4.9 metres
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|Rs. 6.26 LakhsOnwards
|80 bhp
|111.7 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|163 mm
|382 litres
|3995 mm
|1735 mm
|1525 mm
|4.8 metres
|AmazeVSDzire
|Hyundai Aura
|Rs. 6 LakhsOnwards
|68 bhp
|95 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|-
|402 litres
|3995 mm
|1680 mm
|1520 mm
|-
|AmazeVSAura
|Tata Tigor
|Rs. 5.55 LakhsOnwards
|72 bhp
|95 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|-
|-
|3993 mm
|1677 mm
|1532 mm
|-
|AmazeVSTigor
Honda Amaze is available in the 6 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Honda Amaze V for its stylish design, advanced safety features, comfortable interiors, smooth driving experience, and excellent value for money, though some note engine strain under heavy load and slower AC cooling.
|Max Power
|89 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Max Torque
|110 Nm
|Mileage
|18.6 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Honda Amaze in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Honda Amaze's petrol variant is 18.65 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Honda Amaze V 1.2 Petrol MT comes with a 35 litres fuel tank.
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