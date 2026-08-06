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HONDA Amaze

₹7.48 - 10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.6
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The Honda Amaze 2026 stands as a premier offering in the Indian sub-compact sedan market, delivering a refined driving experience, contemporary design, and advanced safety technology. As the most accessible sedan in Honda's Indian lineup, the Amaze combines reliable performance with high fuel economy, making it a well-rounded option for both urban commuters and family highway travel.

Honda Amaze 2026 Price and Variant Breakdown

The Honda Amaze is offered across multiple primary trim levels, including the V, VX, and top-tier ZX trims, with manual and automatic (CVT) options.

The ex-showroom prices for the 2026 Honda Amaze range from 7.48 Lakhs to 10.00 Lakhs, depending on the chosen variant and transmission.

Variant-Wise Ex-Showroom Price List

VariantEngine & TransmissionEx-Showroom Price
Amaze V 1.2 Petrol MT1.2L Petrol, 5-Speed Manual 7.48 Lakhs
Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol MT1.2L Petrol, 5-Speed Manual 8.42 Lakhs
Amaze VX 1.2 Petrol MT1.2L Petrol, 5-Speed Manual 8.48 Lakhs
Amaze V 1.2 Petrol CVT1.2L Petrol, Automatic (CVT) 8.62 Lakhs
Amaze ZX 1.2 Petrol MT1.2L Petrol, 5-Speed Manual 9.22 Lakhs
Amaze VX 1.2 Petrol CVT1.2L Petrol, Automatic (CVT) 9.22 Lakhs
Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol CVT1.2L Petrol, Automatic (CVT) 9.28 Lakhs
Amaze ZX 1.2 Petrol CVT1.2L Petrol, Automatic (CVT) 10.00 Lakhs

Engine, Performance, and Fuel Efficiency

Under the hood, the Honda Amaze is powered by a reliable 1.2-litre i-VTEC 4-cylinder petrol engine engineered for smooth power delivery and optimal fuel economy.

SpecificationDetails
Engine Type1.2L i-VTEC Petrol (1199 cc)
Max Power89 bhp (90 PS) @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
Transmission Options5-Speed Manual / 7-Step CVT Automatic
Drive TypeFront-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Fuel Tank Capacity35 Litres
ARAI Mileage (Manual)18.65 kmpl
ARAI Mileage (CVT)19.46 kmpl

The 7-step CVT automatic transmission, coupled with steering-mounted paddle shifters on select trims, offers a stress-free and responsive drive, particularly during heavy city traffic.

Key Dimensions and Practicality

The Amaze features optimised dimensions that deliver a strong road presence while maintaining agile manoeuvrability in crowded city spaces.

  • Length: 3995 mm
  • Width: 1733 mm
  • Height: 1500 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2470 mm
  • Ground Clearance: 172 mm
  • Boot Capacity: 416 Litres
  • Seating Capacity: 5 Passengers

The 416-litre boot space is one of the largest in its segment, comfortably accommodating large family luggage for weekend journeys.

Technology and Interior Features

The cabin of the 2026 Honda Amaze incorporates modern display surfaces and ergonomic design elements for enhanced occupant comfort.

  • Infotainment: An 8-inch Advanced HD Touchscreen system complete with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
  • Driver Technology: Semi-digital instrument display, automatic climate control, and steering-mounted audio controls.
  • Convenience: Wireless smartphone charger, smart key with remote engine start, and rear AC vents.
  • Exterior Highlights: LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, signature chequered flag pattern front grille, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Advanced Safety Features and Honda SENSING

Safety remains a central pillar of the Honda Amaze design structure, featuring both active and passive safety measures.

Honda SENSING (Advanced Driver Assistance System - ADAS)

Higher trims come equipped with the Honda SENSING camera-based ADAS suite, offering:

  • Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS): Warns the driver and applies brakes automatically when a potential front collision is detected.
  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC): Maintains a safe distance from the vehicle ahead during highway cruising.
  • Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS): Provides subtle steering adjustments to keep the vehicle centred in its lane.
  • Road Departure Mitigation System: Delivers alerts and steering support if the vehicle drifts off the road.
  • Auto High-Beam: Automatically toggles between high and low beams based on oncoming traffic.
  • Lead Car Departure Notification System: Alerts the driver when the vehicle ahead begins moving.

Standard and Secondary Safety Highlights

  • Up to 6 Airbags (Front, Side, and Curtain)
  • Honda LaneWatch Camera: Displays blind-spot camera feeds on the main touchscreen display when indicating left.
  • Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
  • Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) and Hill Start Assist
  • ISOFIX child seat anchor points and rear parking sensors with guidelines

Honda Amaze Colour Options

The Honda Amaze is offered in a choice of sophisticated exterior shades:

  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Golden Brown Metallic
  • Meteoroid Grey Metallic
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl

Pros and Cons

Pros:

  • Smooth and highly efficient CVT automatic transmission with paddle shifters.
  • Segment-leading Honda SENSING ADAS suite and LaneWatch blind-spot camera.
  • Spacious cabin with a generous 416-litre boot capacity.
  • Refined 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine with high reliability.

Cons:

  • No diesel engine option available.
  • Suspension is tuned soft, requiring care over high-speed breakers when fully loaded.

Key Segment Competitors

The Honda Amaze competes in the sub-4-metre compact sedan segment against rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor. With its combination of advanced ADAS technology, refined CVT transmission, and spacious interior, the Amaze presents a highly compelling choice for modern sedan buyers.

Honda Amaze Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1199 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18.6-19.4 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    89 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    416 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    110 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Amaze SpecsView specs icon

Honda Amaze Videos

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Day 2 of #HondaDriveToDiscover13: Athirapally to Munnar in the 3rd-gen Honda Amaze 🚗🌿
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Day 2 of #HondaDriveToDiscover13: Athirapally to Munnar in the 3rd-gen Honda Amaze 🚗🌿

Honda Amaze Variants

Honda Amaze price starts at ₹ 7.48 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 10 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda Amaze comes in 8 variants. Honda Amaze's top variant is ZX 1.2 Petrol CVT.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Petrol
Automatic
Manual
8 Variants Available
Amaze V 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.48 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Amaze Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol MT
₹8.42 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Amaze VX 1.2 Petrol MT
₹8.48 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Honda Amaze Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Aug 2026
Honda partners with Tata Technologies to develop a new car platform, marking a significant industry collaboration.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Jul 2026
Honda Cars India secures certification for its advanced Wind Tunnel Facility in Japan to support WLTP compliance for India-specific vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Jul 2026
India's passenger vehicle sales grew by 29% in June 2026, driven by a surge in alternative fuel-powered vehicles amid rising fuel prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Jun 2026
Honda Cars India achieved 31% YoY sales growth in May 2026, driven by strong demand for its car models.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 May 2026
Honda plans to launch two new SUVs in India by 2028, targeting growing consumer demand in the market.Read Full Story

Honda Amaze Visual Comparison

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Honda Amaze comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze image
Rs. 7.48 LakhsOnwards
4.6108
89 bhp110 NmManual, Automatic6-172 mm416 litres3995 mm1733 mm1500 mm4.9 metres
Maruti Suzuki DzireMaruti Suzuki Dzire imageRs. 6.26 LakhsOnwards
4.1642
80 bhp111.7 NmManual, Automatic6
5/5
163 mm382 litres3995 mm1735 mm1525 mm4.8 metresAmazeVSDzire
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura imageRs. 6 LakhsOnwards
4.1331
68 bhp95 NmManual, Automatic6--402 litres3995 mm1680 mm1520 mm-AmazeVSAura
Tata TigorTata Tigor imageRs. 5.55 LakhsOnwards
4.63
72 bhp95 NmManual, Automatic2
4/5
--3993 mm1677 mm1532 mm-AmazeVSTigor

Honda Amaze Images

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Honda Amaze Image 2
Honda Amaze Image 3
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Honda Amaze Image 5
Honda Amaze Image 6

Honda Amaze Colours

Honda Amaze is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Golden Brown Metallic
Lunar Silver Metallic
Meteoroid Grey Metallic
Radiant Red Metallic
Platinum White Pearl
Obsidian Blue Pearl
Golden brown metallic

Honda Amaze Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

6.26 - 9.36 Lakhs
AmazevsDzire
Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

6 - 8.54 Lakhs
AmazevsAura
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

5.55 - 8.84 Lakhs
AmazevsTigor

Honda Amaze User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.6Features
4.8Safety
4.7Design
4.5Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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Honda Amaze User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Honda Amaze V for its stylish design, advanced safety features, comfortable interiors, smooth driving experience, and excellent value for money, though some note engine strain under heavy load and slower AC cooling.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and premium design
  • check circle iconSpacious and comfortable interiors
  • check circle iconImpressive fuel efficiency of 17-18 km/l
  • check circle iconAdvanced ADAS features
  • check circle iconWell-engineered with high reliability

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLacks variant without ADAS
  • warning iconEngine lacks mid-range power under heavy load
  • warning iconAC takes time to cool in high heat
  • warning iconHigher ground clearance desired
  • warning iconCVT exhibits rubberband effect during quick overtakes

User Reviews

Perfect for all rides
An excellent car and one of the best I've ever driven. It delivers amazing performance, requires minimal maintenance, and offers impressive fuel efficiency.
By: Suryargha Pal (Jul 7, 2026)
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Lovely Family Car
We take it for long trips frequently. It's very comfortable and the AC works brilliantly even in May.
By: Shivam Pandit (Apr 30, 2026)
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Efficient CVT
The automatic is very well tuned. It delivers good mileage and a stress-free drive in Mumbai traffic.
By: Sanjay Yadav (Apr 30, 2026)
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Premium Feel
The fit and finish of the dashboard is excellent. Honda has improved the plastic quality in this model.
By: Mohit Kapoor (Apr 30, 2026)
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Slightly Low Clearance
Ground clearance is 172mm, but with 5 adults, the belly scrapes on large unscientific speed breakers.
By: Nikhil Arora (Apr 30, 2026)
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Honda Amaze Related News

Honda posted a positive sales performance in May 2026 despite the fuel price shocks.
Amaze, City, and Elevate help Honda post 31% sales growth in May 2026
2 Jun 2026
The Honda Amaze 3rd gen has scored a 5-star rating in BNCAP's crash testing.
New Honda Amaze Secures 5-Star Adult Safety Rating in Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
28 Nov 2025
Honda City, Elevate and Amaze attract discounts of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh this Diwali.
Honda Elevate, City, Amaze attract discounts of up to 1.51 lakh. Check details
13 Oct 2025
The Honda Amaze gets the biggest price cut of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.20 lakh
Honda Amaze to Hyundai Verna: Here are top 5 compact and sub compact sedans with biggest price cut post GST 2.0
29 Sept 2025
The Honda Amaze lineup now starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.97 lakh, while the Elevate and the City range start at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.95 lakh, respectively
Honda Cars India slashes price across lineup: Amaze starts at 6.97 lakh, Elevate at 10.99 lakh
23 Sept 2025
View all
 Honda Amaze Related News

Honda Amaze Specifications and Features

Max Power89 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque110 Nm
Mileage18.6 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Amaze specs and features

Honda Amaze Mileage

Honda Amaze in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Honda Amaze's petrol variant is 18.65 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Honda Amaze V 1.2 Petrol MT comes with a 35 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
V 1.2 Petrol MT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
18.65 kmpl

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