Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)

₹ 6.09 to 9.95 Lakhs*

Add to compare
Ex showroom price
Mileage 14.5 to 27.4 kmpl
Engine 1,199 to 1,498 cc
Transmission Manual and Automatic
Fuel type Petrol and Diesel

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
E Petrol (Petrol) BS VI, 1199 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 6.09 Lakhs

S Petrol (Petrol) BS VI, 1199 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 6.81 Lakhs

V Petrol (Petrol) BS VI, 1199 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 7.44 Lakhs

E Diesel (Diesel) BS VI, 1498 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 7.55 Lakhs

S CVT Petrol (Petrol) BS VI, 1199 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 7.71 Lakhs

VX Petrol (Petrol) BS VI, 1199 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 7.92 Lakhs

S Diesel (Diesel) BS VI, 1498 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 8.11 Lakhs

V CVT Petrol (Petrol) BS VI, 1199 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 8.34 Lakhs

V Diesel (Diesel) BS VI, 1498 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 8.74 Lakhs

VX CVT Petrol (Petrol) BS VI, 1199 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 8.75 Lakhs

S CVT Diesel (Diesel) BS VI, 1498 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 8.91 Lakhs

VX Diesel (Diesel) BS VI, 1498 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 9.22 Lakhs

V CVT Diesel (Diesel) BS VI, 1498 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 9.54 Lakhs

VX CVT Diesel (Diesel) BS VI, 1498 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 9.95 Lakhs

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue