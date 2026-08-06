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HONDA City

₹12 - 20.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The Honda City 2026 maintains its status as an iconic mid-size sedan in India, delivering a balanced combination of executive styling, efficient powertrains, and state-of-the-art safety technology. Positioned as Honda’s flagship mid-size sedan, the vehicle caters to urban families, corporate commuters, and driving enthusiasts alike.

Available with both a naturally aspirated petrol engine and an advanced self-charging hybrid (e:HEV) powertrain, the sedan delivers high fuel efficiency, Level-2 ADAS safety tech, and premium cabin comfort.

Honda City Price List and Variant Overview

The Honda City is offered across 8 primary variants, spanning the base SV trim to the range-topping ZX Plus Hybrid. The ex-showroom price ranges from Rs. 12 Lakhs to Rs. 20.99 Lakhs.

Variant-Wise Ex-Showroom Price Breakdown

VariantPowertrain & TransmissionEx-Showroom Price
City SV Petrol MT1.5L i-VTEC Petrol, 6-Speed ManualRs. 12.00 Lakhs
City V Petrol MT1.5L i-VTEC Petrol, 6-Speed ManualRs. 13.30 Lakhs
City V Petrol CVT1.5L i-VTEC Petrol, Automatic (CVT)Rs. 14.30 Lakhs
City ZX Petrol MT1.5L i-VTEC Petrol, 6-Speed ManualRs. 15.26 Lakhs
City ZX Plus Petrol MT1.5L i-VTEC Petrol, 6-Speed ManualRs. 16.15 Lakhs
City ZX Petrol CVT1.5L i-VTEC Petrol, Automatic (CVT)Rs. 16.26 Lakhs
City ZX Plus Petrol CVT1.5L i-VTEC Petrol, Automatic (CVT)Rs. 17.15 Lakhs
City ZX Plus Hybrid e:HEV1.5L Strong Hybrid, Automatic (e-CVT)Rs. 20.99 Lakhs

(Note: Prices listed are ex-showroom and subject to regional taxes, insurance, and local dealer charges.)

Engine, Performance, and Transmission Options

Buyers can choose between two distinct 1498 cc engine setups depending on their commuting requirements and performance needs.

1. 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC Petrol

  • Displacement: 1498 cc (4-Cylinder Inline)
  • Maximum Power: 119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
  • Maximum Torque: 145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
  • Transmissions: 6-Speed Manual / Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with Paddle Shifters
  • ARAI Mileage: 17.77 kmpl (MT) / 18.40 kmpl (CVT)

2. 1.5L i-MMD Self-Charging Strong Hybrid (e:HEV)

Combines an Atkinson-cycle 1.5-litre petrol engine with a dual-electric motor setup powered by a 172.8V Lithium-Ion battery pack.

  • Displacement: 1498 cc Engine + Electric Motor
  • Combined Power Output: 125 bhp
  • Maximum Motor Torque: 253 Nm (Instant Electric Acceleration)
  • Transmission: e-CVT Automatic
  • ARAI Mileage: 27.26 kmpl
  • Driving Range: Up to 1090 km on a single tank

Key Specifications and Dimensions

The Honda City is engineered to maximise cabin volume while maintaining executive road presence and aerodynamic stability.

ParameterSpecification
Overall Length4594 mm
Overall Width1748 mm
Overall Height1489 mm
Wheelbase2600 mm
Turning Radius5.3 Metres
Seating Capacity5 Passengers
Kerb Weight1294 kg
Boot Capacity506 Litres (306 Litres on Hybrid e:HEV variant)
Tyre Size185/60 R15 (SV/V) / 185/55 R16 Diamond-Cut Alloys (ZX/ZX Plus)

Interior Comfort, Technology, and Convenience

Inside, the sedan offers an ergonomic layout with leatherette upholstery and sophisticated tech interfaces.

  • Infotainment & Audio: A 10.1-inch HD touchscreen system with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, and an 8-speaker surround sound system.
  • Driver Tech: A 7-inch semi-digital HD instrument cluster, smart key push-button start, ambient lighting, and steering-mounted controls.
  • Cabin Comfort: Single-pane electrically adjustable sunroof, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a wireless smartphone charger.
  • Connected Vehicle Features: Honda Connect offering remote engine start, remote AC control, geo-fencing, vehicle tracking, and smartwatch integration.

Safety Features and Honda Sensing ADAS

Safety is a core strength of the Honda City lineup, highlighted by standard core safety tech and an advanced driver assistance package.

Level-2 Honda Sensing (ADAS) Suite

  • Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS): Automatically applies emergency braking upon detecting potential frontal impacts.
  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC): Automatically adjusts speed to maintain a safe distance from preceding vehicles.
  • Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS): Provides active steering assist to keep the sedan centred within lane markings.
  • Road Departure Mitigation (RDM): Alerts and assists the driver if the car strays off its detected lane.
  • Auto High-Beam Assist: Toggles headlight illumination automatically based on oncoming traffic conditions.
  • Lead Car Departure Notification System: Warns the driver when the vehicle ahead resumes movement from a stop.

Standard Safety Features

  • 6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Side, and Curtain) as standard across variants
  • Honda LaneWatch Camera for real-time blind-spot monitoring on the display
  • Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) and Traction Control System (TCS)
  • Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors

Exterior Colour Options

The sedan is available in six distinct paint shades:

  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Meteoroid Grey Metallic
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl

Pros and Cons

Pros:

  • Class-leading 27.26 kmpl fuel efficiency on the e:HEV Hybrid variant.
  • Comprehensive Level-2 Honda Sensing ADAS suite and 6 standard airbags.
  • Spacious rear seat legroom and a generous 506-litre boot capacity.
  • Smooth CVT transmission ideal for city stop-and-go driving.

Cons:

  • Reduced boot space in the Strong Hybrid variant due to battery placement.
  • Firm low-speed ride quality over sharp road imperfections.

Key Segment Competitors

The Honda City competes in the mid-size sedan market against prominent contenders including the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the base price of the Honda City in 2026?

The Honda City lineup starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 12.00 Lakhs for the base SV Petrol Manual variant.

What is the fuel economy of the Honda City Hybrid?

The Honda City ZX Plus Hybrid e:HEV delivers an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 27.26 kmpl, giving it a total driving range of up to 1090 km on a single tank of fuel.

Does the Honda City come with a sunroof?

Yes, electric single-pane sunroofs are available on the V, ZX, ZX Plus, and ZX Plus Hybrid variants.

Is Level-2 ADAS standard on the Honda City?

Honda Sensing ADAS technology is available across the V, ZX, ZX Plus, and ZX Plus Hybrid variants.

Honda City Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1498 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    17.77-27.26 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    119 - 125 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol /Hybrid
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    506 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    145 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All City SpecsView specs icon

Honda City Videos

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3 things about the new Honda City facelift that no one will tell you!
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3 things about the new Honda City facelift that no one will tell you!

New Honda City Facelift Launched In India #automobile
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New Honda City Facelift Launched In India #automobile

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Conclusion

Honda City Variants

Honda City price starts at ₹ 12 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 20.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda City comes in 8 variants. Honda City's top variant is ZX Plus e:HEV.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Manual
8 Variants Available
City SV Petrol Manual
₹12 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
City V Petrol Manual
₹13.3 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
City V CVT Petrol Automatic
₹14.3 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Honda City Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Aug 2026
Honda partners with Tata Technologies to develop a new car platform, marking a major automotive industry collaboration.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Jul 2026
Honda Cars India secures certification for its Wind Tunnel Facility, advancing WLTP testing and compliance efforts for India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Jun 2026
Honda City's facelift features new styling, upgraded interiors, and advanced features, with options between base SV and premium ZX+ variants.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jun 2026
The updated Honda City offers refined styling, advanced technology, safety upgrades, and two powertrain options, retaining competitive pricing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 May 2026
The 2026 Honda City facelift includes sharper design, improved features, and a refined hybrid powertrain, maintaining its sedan appeal.Read Full Story

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Honda City Expert Review

By: Ayush Arya
By: Ayush Arya
4
Performance
4.5
Safety
4
Design
3.5
Feature
4
Comfort

Pros

Handsome DesignSpacious CabinImpressive Ride QualitySmooth Hybrid Powertrain

Cons

Below Average 360 Degree Camera FeedInfotainment Unit Prone To Sunlight GlareNo Powered Driver's Seat

The Honda City has received a major update for 2026. While this is not an all-new generation model, Honda has made enough changes to keep the sedan fresh and more appealing in today’s market. We recently drove the updated City in Bangalore to see what has changed and whether it still makes sense against the growing popularity of compact SUVs.

A new black exterior shade has also been introduced. Along with that, Honda has removed most of the chrome elements from the car.
A new black exterior shade has also been introduced. Along with that, Honda has removed most of the chrome elements from the car.

Design: Sharper And More Sporty

The biggest changes are at the front. The new Honda City now gets redesigned headlights along with a full-width LED light bar. Thankfully, Honda has kept the design clean, and the lighting setup actually makes the sedan look more premium and modern.

The bumper and grille have also been updated, giving the car a sportier appearance than before. From the side, not much has changed, but there is a new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels, now finished in black.

At the rear, the updates are more subtle. The tail-lamps now get a clear lens effect, and there is a small spoiler on the boot lid.
At the rear, the updates are more subtle. The tail-lamps now get a clear lens effect, and there is a small spoiler on the boot lid.

At the rear, the updates are more subtle. The tail-lamps now get a clear lens effect, and there is a small spoiler on the boot lid. Honda has also revised the rear bumper styling to match the front, making the overall design look sharper and more balanced.

A new black exterior shade has also been introduced. Along with that, Honda has removed most of the chrome elements from the car. While many may like the blacked-out look, the darker colour does hide some of the City’s design details. Shades like grey, white or red still suit the car better in my opinion.

The biggest update inside is the new 10.1-inch infotainment screen. It is now a floating-style unit and looks much more modern than before.
The biggest update inside is the new 10.1-inch infotainment screen. It is now a floating-style unit and looks much more modern than before.

Cabin: Familiar But Improved

Inside, the layout remains mostly the same, which is not a bad thing. The dashboard design is simple and easy to use, and the part-digital instrument cluster still feels well designed and easy to read. The steering wheel is also unchanged, and that is perfectly fine because it still feels great to hold and uses good-quality materials. In fact, it remains one of the nicest steering wheels in the segment in terms of driving position and comfort.

The biggest update inside is the new 10.1-inch infotainment screen. It is now a floating-style unit and looks much more modern than before. Honda has also finally added ventilated front seats and a proper built-in wireless charging pad. Earlier, the wireless charger used to be offered as an accessory, and it never felt properly integrated into the cabin.

The screen quality itself is decent, but the angle at which it is positioned creates a lot of glare during the day.
The screen quality itself is decent, but the angle at which it is positioned creates a lot of glare during the day.

That said, I am not fully convinced by the new infotainment setup. The screen quality itself is decent, but the angle at which it is positioned creates a lot of glare during the day. At times, especially in the afternoon, it becomes difficult to read properly.

The new 360-degree camera system is another weak point. The camera quality feels average, and combined with the screen glare, visibility is not always great in daytime conditions. Since Honda specifically updated this system as part of the facelift, I honestly expected better. The visibility does improve in lower-light conditions, but overall, this is one area where the City could have done much better.

The rear seat experience continues to be one of the City’s strongest points.
The rear seat experience continues to be one of the City’s strongest points.

Rear Seat Comfort Still Excellent

The rear seat experience continues to be one of the City’s strongest points. For 2026, Honda has updated the cabin upholstery with a new ivory shade. Yes, keeping lighter interiors clean can become a headache, but there is no denying that it makes the cabin feel far more airy and premium.

The upholstery itself is leatherette rather than real leather, but the quality feels nice to touch and seems like something that should also be fairly easy to maintain over time.

The hybrid version we drove offers 308 litres of boot space because the battery pack is placed behind the rear seats and eats into the luggage area.
The hybrid version we drove offers 308 litres of boot space because the battery pack is placed behind the rear seats and eats into the luggage area.

Boot Space And Practicality

Since this is a facelift and not a completely new model, the dimensions remain unchanged. That also means there is no change to boot capacity.

The hybrid version we drove offers 308 litres of boot space because the battery pack is placed behind the rear seats and eats into the luggage area. The regular petrol version, meanwhile, offers a much larger 518 litres of boot space.

One good thing worth pointing out is that both versions continue to offer a spare wheel, even if it is a 15-inch space saver. That is still far more practical than getting only a puncture repair kit.

The hybrid system works very smoothly. The car automatically switches between EV drive, hybrid mode, and engine drive depending on the situation, and the transitions are almost impossible to notice.
The hybrid system works very smoothly. The car automatically switches between EV drive, hybrid mode, and engine drive depending on the situation, and the transitions are almost impossible to notice.

Hybrid Powertrain: Smooth And Easy To Drive

During our drive, we tested the City e:HEV hybrid version. It uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with two electric motors and an eCVT gearbox. Power output stands at 124 hp and 253 Nm.

In terms of driving experience, this powertrain feels genuinely impressive. The hybrid system works very smoothly. The car automatically switches between EV drive, hybrid mode, and engine drive depending on the situation, and the transitions are almost impossible to notice.

Acceleration feels quick thanks to the instant response from the electric motor, but unlike a full EV, the power delivery feels smooth and progressive rather than aggressive.

The suspension feels properly sorted, especially on highways. The car stays stable at speed and does not feel overly soft or bouncy like some older Honda models.
The suspension feels properly sorted, especially on highways. The car stays stable at speed and does not feel overly soft or bouncy like some older Honda models.

Ride And Handling

The moment you sit inside the City, it immediately feels familiar and comfortable. Everything from the seating position to the steering wheel placement feels natural and easy to get used to.

Ride quality is another big highlight. The suspension feels properly sorted, especially on highways. The car stays stable at speed and does not feel overly soft or bouncy like some older Honda models. Cabin insulation has also improved. Road and tyre noise are much better controlled now compared to older generations of the City.

During our drive, the system worked very well and felt properly calibrated for Indian driving conditions.
During our drive, the system worked very well and felt properly calibrated for Indian driving conditions.

ADAS Works Well

The City continues to offer Honda Sensing, which is Honda’s ADAS package. Features include lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, and more.

During our drive, the system worked very well and felt properly calibrated for Indian driving conditions. In fact, it remains one of the better ADAS systems currently available in this segment.

The sharper design, improved features list, refined hybrid setup, and sorted ride quality all help the City remain one of the strongest options in the mid-size sedan segment.
The sharper design, improved features list, refined hybrid setup, and sorted ride quality all help the City remain one of the strongest options in the mid-size sedan segment.

Verdict

So, should you buy the 2026 Honda City? Honestly, most of the updates Honda has made feel meaningful and justified, apart from the 360-degree camera system. The sharper design, improved features list, refined hybrid setup, and sorted ride quality all help the City remain one of the strongest options in the mid-size sedan segment.

And if you are someone confused between buying a compact SUV and a sedan like this, my suggestion would actually be to consider the regular petrol version instead of the hybrid. The hybrid setup sacrifices a sizable amount of boot space, and practicality is one of the biggest reasons why many eventually choose SUVs in the first place.

Honda City Images

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Honda City Colours

Honda City is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Obsidian Blue Pearl
Radiant Red Metallic
Meteoroid Grey Metallic
Lunar Silver Metallic
Crystal Black Pearl
Platinum White Pearl
Obsidian blue pearl

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Honda City User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.8Safety
4.5Design
4.5Value For Money
4.8Comfort
Write a Review

User Reviews

Elegant by look and rugged by performance
This car truly lives up to its name. I got mine 2 years ago, and honestly, it felt like one of the best decisons by me. The first thing that caught my eye was the design like it’s sleek, modern, and carries a strange confidence. The headlamps, clean, flowing lines give it a classy and slightly sporty feel. It’s the kind of car that makes people look twice. The interior is just as impressive nice comfortable seats, a spacious cabin which stores everything easily, and a dashboard that looks really premium and its pretty practical as well..Driving it has been a pleasure. It handles city traffic smoothly . The fuel efficiency is decent for its class, and the engine is super responsive. What I love most is how comfortable the ride feels, especially on longer trips it makes us reach the destination feeling energized...It has only a few flaws like. The ground clearance isn’t the best—speed breakers and rough roads can be a bit tricky. Also, while the infotainment system is functional, it could use a more modern UI. Still, despite the minor flaws, the Honda City feels like a car with personality. It's elegant effortlessly, and every time I drive it, I feel glad I made the choice.
By: Ritu Arora (Jul 23, 2025)
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A perfect blend of style , Comfort and efficiency
Honda City is impressive with its attractive aerodynamic styling, it has LED lights, bolted front grille, refined grille which gives it a premium look. Performance-wise it is a smooth and responsive drive, powered by 1.5 and IVTC petrol engines or an effective diesel with other manual or CBT turn mission. Perfect quality refinement for city and highway driving, well tuned suspension, experienced room plus interior and advanced features like touch screen and connected contact in 4 statement system. My leges with the petrol variant is commendable. Overall the style, comfort and performance of Honda City is balanced, making it popular among families and driving enthusiasts.
By: Aman kumar (Jul 23, 2025)
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A Decade of Reliability, Efficiency & Comfort "
I've been using the Honda City for the past 10 years, and it has proven to be a reliable and efficient vehicle. The car's fuel efficiency is impressive, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting. Over the years, the Honda City has required minimal maintenance, with the engine and major components holding up well. The interior remains comfortable and spacious, with features that still feel modern and user-friendly. The driving experience is smooth, with good handling and a responsive engine. Overall, the Honda City has been a dependable and enduring investment.
By: DINESH (Jun 20, 2024)
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Best Sadan in this range
I am driving city from last 4 year and found value of money and very comfortable while drive with 0 engine noise
By: Rachit Dhawan (Mar 29, 2024)
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Honda City Related News

The minimum price difference between the petrol-MT combinations of both SV and ZX+ variants is more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 lakh, while the top-end trim's maximum price comes with a gap of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9 lakh compared to the base variant.
Honda City SV vs ZX+: Base vs top variants compared - Which offers better value for money
16 Jun 2026
Honda Cars India began deliveries of the 2026 City hybrid in Bengaluru, with senior leadership present at the first handover.
Honda City hybrid deliveries begin as top leadership hands over first unit
3 Jun 2026
Honda posted a positive sales performance in May 2026 despite the fuel price shocks.
Amaze, City, and Elevate help Honda post 31% sales growth in May 2026
2 Jun 2026
The 2026 Honda City facelift launched in India just a few days back, revising its competition with rivals like Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Hyundai Verna.
2026 Honda City facelift vs Volkswagen Virtus: Base variants' price and specifications compared
26 May 2026
The 2026 Honda City lineup now offers ADAS at a lower price.
2026 Honda City variants explained: Which variant is the best value for money?
25 May 2026
View all
 Honda City Related News

Honda City Specifications and Features

Max Power119-125 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque145 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage27.26 kmpl
Engine1498 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
SunroofYes
View all City specs and features

Honda City Mileage

Honda City in India is available in Petrol & Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) variant. Average mileage of Honda City's petrol variant is 27.26 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Honda City ZX Plus e:HEV comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
ZX Plus e:HEV
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
27.26 kmpl

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