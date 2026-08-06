Honda City Key Specs
- Engine1498 cc
- Mileage17.77-27.26 kmpl
- Power119 - 125 bhp
- FuelPetrol /Hybrid
- Boot Space506 litres
- Max Torque145 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The Honda City 2026 maintains its status as an iconic mid-size sedan in India, delivering a balanced combination of executive styling, efficient powertrains, and state-of-the-art safety technology. Positioned as Honda’s flagship mid-size sedan, the vehicle caters to urban families, corporate commuters, and driving enthusiasts alike.
Available with both a naturally aspirated petrol engine and an advanced self-charging hybrid (e:HEV) powertrain, the sedan delivers high fuel efficiency, Level-2 ADAS safety tech, and premium cabin comfort.
The Honda City is offered across 8 primary variants, spanning the base SV trim to the range-topping ZX Plus Hybrid. The ex-showroom price ranges from Rs. 12 Lakhs to Rs. 20.99 Lakhs.
Variant Powertrain & Transmission Ex-Showroom Price City SV Petrol MT 1.5L i-VTEC Petrol, 6-Speed Manual Rs. 12.00 Lakhs City V Petrol MT 1.5L i-VTEC Petrol, 6-Speed Manual Rs. 13.30 Lakhs City V Petrol CVT 1.5L i-VTEC Petrol, Automatic (CVT) Rs. 14.30 Lakhs City ZX Petrol MT 1.5L i-VTEC Petrol, 6-Speed Manual Rs. 15.26 Lakhs City ZX Plus Petrol MT 1.5L i-VTEC Petrol, 6-Speed Manual Rs. 16.15 Lakhs City ZX Petrol CVT 1.5L i-VTEC Petrol, Automatic (CVT) Rs. 16.26 Lakhs City ZX Plus Petrol CVT 1.5L i-VTEC Petrol, Automatic (CVT) Rs. 17.15 Lakhs City ZX Plus Hybrid e:HEV 1.5L Strong Hybrid, Automatic (e-CVT) Rs. 20.99 Lakhs
(Note: Prices listed are ex-showroom and subject to regional taxes, insurance, and local dealer charges.)
Buyers can choose between two distinct 1498 cc engine setups depending on their commuting requirements and performance needs.
Combines an Atkinson-cycle 1.5-litre petrol engine with a dual-electric motor setup powered by a 172.8V Lithium-Ion battery pack.
The Honda City is engineered to maximise cabin volume while maintaining executive road presence and aerodynamic stability.
|Parameter
|Specification
|Overall Length
|4594 mm
|Overall Width
|1748 mm
|Overall Height
|1489 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Turning Radius
|5.3 Metres
|Seating Capacity
|5 Passengers
|Kerb Weight
|1294 kg
|Boot Capacity
|506 Litres (306 Litres on Hybrid e:HEV variant)
|Tyre Size
|185/60 R15 (SV/V) / 185/55 R16 Diamond-Cut Alloys (ZX/ZX Plus)
Inside, the sedan offers an ergonomic layout with leatherette upholstery and sophisticated tech interfaces.
Safety is a core strength of the Honda City lineup, highlighted by standard core safety tech and an advanced driver assistance package.
The sedan is available in six distinct paint shades:
Pros:
Cons:
The Honda City competes in the mid-size sedan market against prominent contenders including the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia.
The Honda City lineup starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 12.00 Lakhs for the base SV Petrol Manual variant.
The Honda City ZX Plus Hybrid e:HEV delivers an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 27.26 kmpl, giving it a total driving range of up to 1090 km on a single tank of fuel.
Yes, electric single-pane sunroofs are available on the V, ZX, ZX Plus, and ZX Plus Hybrid variants.
Honda Sensing ADAS technology is available across the V, ZX, ZX Plus, and ZX Plus Hybrid variants.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Honda City
|Rs. 12 LakhsOnwards
|125 bhp (Combined Engine & Motor), 99 bhp
|131 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|506 L
|4594 mm
|1748 mm
|1489 mm
|5.3 metres
|MG Hector
|Rs. 11.99 LakhsOnwards
|141 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|587 litres
|4699 mm
|1835 mm
|1760 mm
|-
|CityVSHector
|Honda Elevate
|Rs. 11.6 LakhsOnwards
|119 bhp
|145 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|458 litres
|4312 mm
|1790 mm
|1650 mm
|5.2 metres
|CityVSElevate
|MG Astor
|Rs. 9.79 LakhsOnwards
|108 bhp
|144 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|488 L
|4323 mm
|1809 mm
|1650 mm
|5.6 metres
|CityVSAstor
|Mahindra Thar
|Rs. 9.99 LakhsOnwards
|130 bhp
|300 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|2
|-
|-
|600 litres
|3985 mm
|1820 mm
|1844 mm
|-
|CityVSThar
|Skoda Kushaq
|Rs. 10.69 LakhsOnwards
|148 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|188 mm
|491 litres
|4225 mm
|1760 mm
|1612 mm
|5.3 metres
|CityVSKushaq
The Honda City has received a major update for 2026. While this is not an all-new generation model, Honda has made enough changes to keep the sedan fresh and more appealing in today’s market. We recently drove the updated City in Bangalore to see what has changed and whether it still makes sense against the growing popularity of compact SUVs.
The biggest changes are at the front. The new Honda City now gets redesigned headlights along with a full-width LED light bar. Thankfully, Honda has kept the design clean, and the lighting setup actually makes the sedan look more premium and modern.
The bumper and grille have also been updated, giving the car a sportier appearance than before. From the side, not much has changed, but there is a new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels, now finished in black.
At the rear, the updates are more subtle. The tail-lamps now get a clear lens effect, and there is a small spoiler on the boot lid. Honda has also revised the rear bumper styling to match the front, making the overall design look sharper and more balanced.
A new black exterior shade has also been introduced. Along with that, Honda has removed most of the chrome elements from the car. While many may like the blacked-out look, the darker colour does hide some of the City’s design details. Shades like grey, white or red still suit the car better in my opinion.
Inside, the layout remains mostly the same, which is not a bad thing. The dashboard design is simple and easy to use, and the part-digital instrument cluster still feels well designed and easy to read. The steering wheel is also unchanged, and that is perfectly fine because it still feels great to hold and uses good-quality materials. In fact, it remains one of the nicest steering wheels in the segment in terms of driving position and comfort.
The biggest update inside is the new 10.1-inch infotainment screen. It is now a floating-style unit and looks much more modern than before. Honda has also finally added ventilated front seats and a proper built-in wireless charging pad. Earlier, the wireless charger used to be offered as an accessory, and it never felt properly integrated into the cabin.
That said, I am not fully convinced by the new infotainment setup. The screen quality itself is decent, but the angle at which it is positioned creates a lot of glare during the day. At times, especially in the afternoon, it becomes difficult to read properly.
The new 360-degree camera system is another weak point. The camera quality feels average, and combined with the screen glare, visibility is not always great in daytime conditions. Since Honda specifically updated this system as part of the facelift, I honestly expected better. The visibility does improve in lower-light conditions, but overall, this is one area where the City could have done much better.
The rear seat experience continues to be one of the City’s strongest points. For 2026, Honda has updated the cabin upholstery with a new ivory shade. Yes, keeping lighter interiors clean can become a headache, but there is no denying that it makes the cabin feel far more airy and premium.
The upholstery itself is leatherette rather than real leather, but the quality feels nice to touch and seems like something that should also be fairly easy to maintain over time.
Since this is a facelift and not a completely new model, the dimensions remain unchanged. That also means there is no change to boot capacity.
The hybrid version we drove offers 308 litres of boot space because the battery pack is placed behind the rear seats and eats into the luggage area. The regular petrol version, meanwhile, offers a much larger 518 litres of boot space.
One good thing worth pointing out is that both versions continue to offer a spare wheel, even if it is a 15-inch space saver. That is still far more practical than getting only a puncture repair kit.
During our drive, we tested the City e:HEV hybrid version. It uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with two electric motors and an eCVT gearbox. Power output stands at 124 hp and 253 Nm.
In terms of driving experience, this powertrain feels genuinely impressive. The hybrid system works very smoothly. The car automatically switches between EV drive, hybrid mode, and engine drive depending on the situation, and the transitions are almost impossible to notice.
Acceleration feels quick thanks to the instant response from the electric motor, but unlike a full EV, the power delivery feels smooth and progressive rather than aggressive.
The moment you sit inside the City, it immediately feels familiar and comfortable. Everything from the seating position to the steering wheel placement feels natural and easy to get used to.
Ride quality is another big highlight. The suspension feels properly sorted, especially on highways. The car stays stable at speed and does not feel overly soft or bouncy like some older Honda models. Cabin insulation has also improved. Road and tyre noise are much better controlled now compared to older generations of the City.
The City continues to offer Honda Sensing, which is Honda’s ADAS package. Features include lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, and more.
During our drive, the system worked very well and felt properly calibrated for Indian driving conditions. In fact, it remains one of the better ADAS systems currently available in this segment.
So, should you buy the 2026 Honda City? Honestly, most of the updates Honda has made feel meaningful and justified, apart from the 360-degree camera system. The sharper design, improved features list, refined hybrid setup, and sorted ride quality all help the City remain one of the strongest options in the mid-size sedan segment.
And if you are someone confused between buying a compact SUV and a sedan like this, my suggestion would actually be to consider the regular petrol version instead of the hybrid. The hybrid setup sacrifices a sizable amount of boot space, and practicality is one of the biggest reasons why many eventually choose SUVs in the first place.
Honda City is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|119-125 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|145 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Mileage
|27.26 kmpl
|Engine
|1498 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Sunroof
|Yes
Honda City in India is available in Petrol & Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) variant. Average mileage of Honda City's petrol variant is 27.26 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Honda City ZX Plus e:HEV comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.
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