Honda City SV Petrol MT

4 out of 5
1/28
2/28
3/28
4/28
5/28
6/28
4 out of 5
13.33 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda City Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all City specs and features

City SV Petrol MT Latest Updates

City is a 5 seater Sedan which has 7 variants. The price of City SV Petrol MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 13.33 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
  • Max Torque: 145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 litres
  • BootSpace: 506 litres
    • ...Read More

    Honda City SV Petrol MT Price

    SV Petrol MT
    ₹13.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,49,000
    RTO
    1,26,900
    Insurance
    56,309
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    13,32,709
    EMI@28,645/mo
    Honda City SV Petrol MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    185 / 60 R15
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    185 / 60 R15
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Length
    4549 mm
    Wheelbase
    2600 mm
    Height
    1489 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1107 kg
    Width
    1748 mm
    Bootspace
    506 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    40 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    3
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    Halogen on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    4
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    8 inch
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    High-beam Assist
    No
    ADAS
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Interior Colours
    Beige & Black
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Honda City SV Petrol MT EMI
    EMI25,781 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    11,99,438
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    11,99,438
    Interest Amount
    3,47,398
    Payable Amount
    15,46,836

    Honda City other Variants

    V Petrol MT
    ₹14.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    12,37,000
    RTO
    1,35,700
    Insurance
    59,548
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    14,32,748
    EMI@30,795/mo
    VX Petrol MT
    ₹15.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    V CVT
    ₹15.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ZX Petrol MT
    ₹17.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    VX CVT
    ₹17.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ZX CVT
    ₹18.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
