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VOLKSWAGEN Virtus

₹10.5 - 19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5Expert Score
4.4
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Latest Updates on Volkswagen Virtus

The Volkswagen Virtus has made waves in the Indian automotive market since its launch. As of now, the 2024 Volkswagen Virtus is a hot favourite among sedan enthusiasts, showcasing not just style but performance and safety. With impressive sales figures validating its popularity — having breached the 50,000 sales mark within just 28 months of its release — the Virtus has carved out a loyal following. This latest entrant to the mid-size sedan segment aims to reignite interest in a category that has been overshadowed by the rising popularity of SUVs. Prospective buyers can look forward to advanced technology and performance-oriented features as part of Volkswagen's India 2.0 strategy.

Volkswagen Virtus Price

Prospective customers looking to acquire the Volkswagen Virtus can expect a price range between 11.55 Lakhs and 19.39 Lakhs. This competitive pricing makes it a worthy contender against rivals like the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna, all while offering a feature-rich driving experience.

Volkswagen Virtus Launch Date

The Volkswagen Virtus officially launched in India on June 9, 2022. This launch marked the revival of the sedan segment for Volkswagen, as the Virtus replaced the well-known Vento and aimed for a spot among the best mid-size sedans.

Volkswagen Virtus Variants

The Volkswagen Virtus is available in several compelling variants to cater to different customer preferences. It features two major trim options: the Virtus Chrome and the Virtus Sport. Within these, there are several sub-variants offering different features: Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus, Topline, GT Line, GT Plus, and GT Plus Sport. The availability of multiple variants ensures that buyers can choose a model that best suits their needs, whether that be for performance or day-to-day driving efficiencies.

Volkswagen Virtus Design and Exterior

The design of the Volkswagen Virtus stands out amongst its competitors, embodying a sophisticated and striking aesthetic that is true to the brand's identity. It measures 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, and has a height of 1,507 mm, giving it a grounded and sporty presence on the roads. The sleek, streamlined lines not only enhance its modern appeal but also improve aerodynamics. Key exterior features include stylish LED projector headlights, an aggressive front fascia highlighted by a broad air intake, and striking alloy wheels that add to its athletic charm. Prospective buyers can choose from six vibrant colours, including Wild Cherry Red and Rising Blue, further allowing customization to personal tastes.

Volkswagen Virtus Interior

Step inside the Volkswagen Virtus, and you'll immediately notice the premium cabin layout that is both spacious and comfortable. With ample room for four occupants and an exceptional boot space of 521 litres, the Virtus excels in providing a comfortable riding experience, especially for long journeys. The cabin boasts high-quality materials and an abundance of technological features. Among them is a mesmerising 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, providing seamless connectivity. Additional comfort features include ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof, all of which enhance the luxurious feel of the Virtus. Safety is also prioritised in the cabin, with features such as six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and a robust Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) adding peace of mind for all passengers.

Volkswagen Virtus Engine Options  

The Volkswagen Virtus can be had with two engine options. There is the 1.0-litre TSI engine that makes 113 bhp and is available in both manual and automatic gearbox options. This is the unit that is available on most variants of the Virtus apart from GT Plus and GT Plus Sport. Those two variants are treated with the stronger 1.5-litre TSI Evo engine that makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. This unit can be had with the manual gearbox or a DSG. 

Volkswagen Virtus Fuel Efficiency

When it comes to fuel efficiency, the Volkswagen Virtus does not disappoint. The 1.0-litre TSI engine delivers an impressive mileage of approximately 19.4 kmpl with the manual as per ARAI certification. The same unit with the automatic brings a mileage of 18.1 kmpl. The more powerful 1.5-litre TSI Evo engine, equipped with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) for optimising fuel usage, also ensures a commendable ARAI-claimed mileage of 18 kmpl with the manual gearbox and 19.62 kmpl with the DSG. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style. 

Safety Features

Safety is a significant focus for Volkswagen, and the Virtus comes equipped with an array of impressive safety features. It holds a remarkable 5-star GNCAP safety rating due to its robust construction and numerous active safety systems. Standard features across all variants include six airbags, ESC, Hill Hold Assist, and multi-collision braking. Further enhancing its safety credentials are advanced elements such as rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, Traction Control, and a Tire Pressure Deflation Warning system. The Virtus displays high standards in protecting both adult and child occupants alike. 

Volkswagen Virtus Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    999 - 1498 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18.7 - 19.62 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    114 - 148 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    5
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    178 - 250 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1260 kg
View All Virtus SpecsView specs icon

Volkswagen Virtus Videos

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Volkswagen Virtus Variants

Volkswagen Virtus price starts at ₹ 10.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volkswagen Virtus comes in 12 variants. Volkswagen Virtus's top variant is Anniversary Edition.
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Petrol
Automatic
Manual
12 Variants Available
Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.71 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI MT
₹13.51 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Virtus Highline Plus 1.0 TSI MT
₹13.91 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Volkswagen Virtus Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Aug 2026
Volkswagen India launches Virtus Anniversary Edition with cosmetic updates, retaining existing features and mechanical elements.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Jul 2026
Volkswagen plans strategic changes to boost competitiveness, reducing models and reshaping manufacturing to meet market demands efficiently.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
Volkswagen is offering up to Rs 2 lakh in benefits for the Tiguan R-Line and Virtus in June 2026.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 May 2026
Volkswagen has entered the Sri Lankan market, launching models and inaugurating a dealership with Continental Cars.Read Full Story
Calendar icon26 May 2026
Honda launched the 2026 City facelift, competing against the Volkswagen Virtus with updated features but unchanged powertrain.Read Full Story

Volkswagen Virtus Visual Comparison

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Volkswagen Virtus comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Volkswagen Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus image
Rs. 10.5 LakhsOnwards
4.4104
148 bhp250 NmManual, Automatic6
5/5
179 mm521 litres4561 mm1752 mm1507 mm5.05 metres
Skoda SlaviaSkoda Slavia imageRs. 10 LakhsOnwards
4.85
148 bhp250 NmManual, Automatic6
5/5
-521 litres4541 mm1752 mm1507 mm-VirtusVSSlavia
Hyundai VernaHyundai Verna imageRs. 10.98 LakhsOnwards
4.76
157 bhp253 NmManual7---4565 mm1765 mm1475 mm-VirtusVSVerna
Tata Tigor EVTata Tigor EV imageRs. 12.49 LakhsOnwards
4.75
74 bhp170 Nm-2
4/5
172 mm316 litres3993 mm1677 mm1532 mm5.1 metresVirtusVSTigor EV

Volkswagen Virtus Expert Review

Pros

Capable engine optionsSuperb DSG unitPlenty of featuresGT Line looks very sportySpacious cabin

Cons

Hard plasticsTacky inserts on dashboard

One sedan to rule them all, one sedan to find them. One sedan to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them. The sedan space may have been in the dark in the Indian car market in recent times but the all-new Volkswagen Virtus has long been promising to create a renaissance for the segment here. The challenge being thrown is as much to the existing crop of mid-size sedans already available as it is to a near frenzied craze for SUVs of all shapes, sizes and at varying price points. But for any sedan to not just lead in its own segment but fend off rivals in other segments, it needs to strike that perfect balance between styling, features, comfort and capable drive traits - all at a price point that doesn't put off the sentiments.

(Update: Volkswagen Virtus launched at 11.21 lakh)

But you don't have to go anywhere and definitely don't need to hope one way or another because we recently landed in Amritsar to test drive the Volkswagen Virtus. The stretch running parallel to the India-Pakistan border near Attari evoked emotions of various kinds but it is the Virtus that sought to wage the biggest war Volkswagen may have ever had to wage in the country.

(Also See: Full image gallery of Volkswagen Virtus first drive review)

Here's the first-drive, road-test review of the all-new Volkswagen Virtus:

Volkswagen Virtus - sporty sedans scream style

The Virtus is one of the better looking sedans one would find in the market at present. With ample amounts of Jetta cues on the exterior styling, the car manages to strike a perfect balance between traditional Volkswagen aesthetics and youthful curvature. So while the straight lines on the grille and bonnet are trademark VW, the sleek L-shaped LED DRLs and head light units are massively appealing. So while the single slat grille is something we have seen in past models, the tactful use of chrome surrounds and a wide air dam with fog lamps on the bumper lend it a strong face.

In fact the large size of the bumper at the front goes a long way in lending the vehicle a more pronounced look. This is more appealing on the GT Line - officially called Performance Line - than on the Dynamic Line, and yes, there are two broad trims that each have their unique bits.

Volkswagen Virtus is taller, longer and wider than any of its rivals, barring cousin Skoda Slavia with which it shares its dimensions.
Volkswagen Virtus is taller, longer and wider than any of its rivals, barring cousin Skoda Slavia with which it shares its dimensions.

The Virtus in GT Line stands on 16-inch blackened alloy wheels, has a ‘GT Line’ badge on the front fender, chrome inserts on the door handles, chrome underline all across the window stretch and a dual-tone roof treatment in black. To further enhance the sportier appeal, the headlights have black masking, gets a lip spoiler at the rear and red brake calipers.

The Dynamic Line is slightly more sober but only in comparison. Chrome is still used as much as it is on the GT Line, and as tastefully as on the GT Line. The blackened LED rear lights are also common.

The Virtus Dynamic Line gets conventional alloy wheel colour and design.
The Virtus Dynamic Line gets conventional alloy wheel colour and design.

While we keep highlighting how looks of any car model can be very subjective, the Virtus is a good example of how to march on with the times while still holding firm to inherent styling dynamics that have long defined VW models.

Volkswagen Virtus - cabin clicks class considerations

Step inside the Virtus and here's where things get a bit tricky to explain. Much like what we saw on the Taigun, the Virtus GT Line also makes use of insert colours on the dashboard that is the same as the body colour on the outside. Personally, it continues to look extremely tacky even if the continuation means it is something that's working for VW. The same Cherry Wine Red colour on the outside that gives Virtus so much character looks oh so wannabe when used on the inserts. Thank the heavens that the Dynamic Line has a far more sober shade of grey-ish silver on the panel inserts here.

While the driver-focused dashboard layout is great, the inserts may not be to the liking of everyone.
While the driver-focused dashboard layout is great, the inserts may not be to the liking of everyone.

The use of hard plastics on the dashboard and on the doors, however, is common to both, and frankly, take away a substantial chunk from the otherwise premium appeal of the cabin. I mean you have a splendid piano black finish on the dash and the center console, a well-appointed touch panel for controlling the air conditioning, a flat-bottomed control-mounted steering wheel and two vivid screens - why not go easy with the plastics?

This aside, and as mentioned, the cabin of the Virtus attempts to put on quite a premium guise. The 10.1-inch main infotainment screen has a sharp resolution and is extremely responsive to touch inputs. There is wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with seamless connection. The driver display is also all digital with confident use of colours for a vivid output that can be customized by the person behind the wheel.

The center console is once again well appointed and while the piano black finish means you'll have to swipe a microfiber cloth over it often, it looks smart for most parts. A large storage space for wireless phone charging, Type-C charging points, controls for front seat cooling and a button for auto start-stop are all housed here. In all, there are eight speakers around the cabin.

The seats, with red stitching on the GT Line, are mostly comfortable even if I found them to be a bit too firm for my personal liking. This is also true for the rear seats but the fact that Virtus offers miles of space means that the firmness of the seats are soon forgotten. The Virtus has a longer wheelbase than any of its rivals, except for Skoda Slavia which is its cousin anyway. Ample amounts of leg room, knee room and head room make the rear seats perfectly suited for long journeys. The center console doesn't eat into the feet space for the middle-row passenger and there are charging points here as well. The effectiveness of the air-conditioning for the people at the back, however, wasn't on point exactly. That or Amritsar was just too blazing hot at temperatures at well over 42 degree C. Shut down that sunroof! Yes, there's one.

Volkswagen Virtus - delivering on the drive dynamics

The Virtus will be offered in two trims - the GT or Performance Line which has a 1.5-litre petrol motor at its heart and a seven-speed DSG transmission. This unit produces 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque which is identical to that of the more capable Slavia. Then there is a turbo 1.0-litre petrol motor as well and this is on the Dynamic Line which gets either a manual transmission or a six speed AT, depending on what you choose.

Safety highlights of the Volkswagen Virtus includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, electronic differential lock system, traction control system, and tyre pressure monitoring system.
Safety highlights of the Volkswagen Virtus includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, electronic differential lock system, traction control system, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

We started early in the morning with the more appealing GT Line and boy, did things get hot fast. Here I mean the car and not the weather because the thunderous four-cylinder TSI is every bit as capable as it is touted to be, sans the audible grunt and groan. Capable of hitting 100 kmph in under 10 seconds, the GT Line is fast off the line with the DSG unit ticking off numbers with superb precision. The acceleration is eager, the car is steady and regardless of speeds, the Virtus stays true to the solid build that Volkswagen is famed for. The Koreans have nothing on the Germans in terms of sheer drive capabilities and the Japanese aren't exactly up there either. Not yet anyway.

The suspension too is well tuned and it is only when the Virtus is hurled into extremely tight corners at high speeds that there is a trickle of body roll. But for most other parts, the more capable Virtus is also far more eager and more mature than most of its rivals.

But if it is a mile muncher that you want, it is the turbo 1.0-litre that plays the balancing act better. Our test unit by afternoon was one with the six-speed AT and while this is no DSG, it is no slugger either. Speed builds in a more linear fashion and the Virtus picks pace more at leisure. But in its own right, the AT manages to slot in the numbers fairly well and throttle responses, for most parts at least, aren't left wanting for some actual responsive action. There is very little doubt that in a cost-to-benefit ratio, it is the Virtus Dynamic Line with its AT that is most likely to take the crown.

Virtus with its 1.0-litre motor will be more frugal than its more powerful twin although Volkswagen hasn't shared official mileage figures yet.
Virtus with its 1.0-litre motor will be more frugal than its more powerful twin although Volkswagen hasn't shared official mileage figures yet.

Volkswagen Virtus verdict

The name Virtus finds its origins in Latin and means valor, courage, manliness, character, excellence and worth. Let's not get into the gender debate about its perceived machismo but this sedan has valor and courage in great amount. It also has a fair bit of character, whether standing still or in motion. As for worth, well that would really depend on how well folks at Volkswagen price the model.

The Virtus is the second model from Volkswagen under the INDIA 2.0 project, after Taigun and is a confident expression of interest. It is also based on the MQB-A0-IN of the Volkswagen Group which also underpinds the Slavia. The Slavia starts at 10.69 lakh for the 1.0L TSI and 16.19 lakh for the 1.5L motor (ex showroom prices). Going by recent trends, Volkswagen Virtus is likely to be priced just above these figures and while that may mean that the GT Line is a tad too expensive, it should make the Dynamic Line a very, very worthy contender to not just revive but to possibly lead the mid-size sedan space. On that note, please allow me to indulge in one final Gandalf quote - The board is set, the pieces are moving. We come to it at last, the great battle of our time. Will the battle of sedans and for sedans have a virtuous leader? Time and you, the customer, will tell.

 

Volkswagen Virtus Images

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Volkswagen Virtus Colours

Volkswagen Virtus is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Lava Blue
Curcuma Yellow
Carbon Steel Grey
Deep Black Pearl
Reflex Silver
Candy White
Wild Cherry Red
Rising Blue Metallic
Lava blue

Volkswagen Virtus Alternatives

Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

10 - 18.19 Lakhs
VirtusvsSlavia
Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna

10.98 - 18.4 Lakhs
VirtusvsVerna
Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor EV

12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs
VirtusvsTigor EV

Volkswagen Virtus Safety Ratings

The Volkswagen Virtus has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Volkswagen Virtus User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.2Features
5Safety
4.5Design
4.5Value For Money
4.2Comfort
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Volkswagen Virtus User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users celebrate the Virtus for its impressive performance, stylish design, modern features, and strong safety ratings, though some mention minor rear seat space issues and variability in mileage.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconLuxury at a low budget
  • check circle iconStunning design and paint finish
  • check circle iconPunchy engine performance
  • check circle iconVery good insulation from noise
  • check circle iconPacked with modern features

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconRear seat comfort could improve
  • warning iconAC performance less impressive than competitors
  • warning iconPaint quality issues
  • warning iconMileage depends on driving style
  • warning iconSome engine noise at high revs

User Reviews

Perfect for long route
This car is very comfortable, reliable, and well-suited for long drives. It performs smoothly without any major issues, allowing you to travel anywhere with confidence. Overall, it is a dependable and enjoyable car to drive.
By: Amritpal singh (Jun 9, 2026)
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Punchy Turbo
The turbo kicks in early and gives a nice push. It's very fun to drive in the city. The engine is also quite fuel efficient if driven properly.
By: Ekambaram Iyer (Apr 15, 2026)
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Modern Features
The car is packed with modern features. The infotainment system is very slick and the wireless connectivity is a great convenience.
By: Damodaran Nair (Apr 15, 2026)
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Great Ground Clearance
The 179mm clearance is a life saver on our roads. It handles speed breakers and potholes with ease. Very practical for everyday use.
By: Chidambaram Pillai (Apr 15, 2026)
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Reliable Performance
The engine performance is very consistent. It doesn't struggle even with full load. The 1.5 TSI is a gem of an engine. Very happy owner.
By: Yellappa Reddy (Apr 15, 2026)
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Volkswagen Virtus Related News

Volkswagen has officially entered the Sri Lankan passenger vehicle market through SAVWIPL’s partnership with Continental Cars and Commercials Ltd, launching the India-made Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan.
Volkswagen launches made-in-India Taigun and Virtus in Sri Lanka
29 May 2026
The 2026 Honda City facelift launched in India just a few days back, revising its competition with rivals like Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Hyundai Verna.
2026 Honda City facelift vs Volkswagen Virtus: Base variants' price and specifications compared
26 May 2026
The Virtus and Taigun duo have been supporting sales numbers for Volkswagen in India.
Volkswagen Virtus posts record October sales, 1.6 lakh units crossed together with Taigun
5 Nov 2025
Volkswagen Virtus GT Edge in Carbon Steel Grey Matte
Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus & Tiguan R-Line get GST benefits by up to 3.27 lakh
10 Sept 2025
The Volkswagen Virtus has become the best-selling premium sedan in India to date.
Virtus becomes the best-selling premium sedan in India to date
2 Sept 2025
View all
 Volkswagen Virtus Related News

Volkswagen Virtus Specifications and Features

Max Power114-148 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque178-250 Nm
Mileage18.70 - 19.62 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine999-1498 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofYes
View all Virtus specs and features

Volkswagen Virtus Mileage

Volkswagen Virtus in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Volkswagen Virtus's petrol variant is 20.19 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Volkswagen Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
20.19 kmpl

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