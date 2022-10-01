HT Auto
Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen Virtus is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 11,21,900 in India. It is available in 6 variants, 999.0 cc engine available in 1 colour and 2 transmission option: Manual, Automatic. Volkswagen Virtus mileage is 18.12 to 19.4.
11.22 - 17.92 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Available Colours
Volkswagen Virtus 2022 Key Specs
Engine
999.0 cc
Mileage
18.12 to 19.4 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Both
About Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen Virtus  Expected Release Date:
The new Virtus compact sedan, which makes its global premiere, has been revealed by Volkswagen India. Volkswagen has begun taking pre-orders at its sales outlets across India, with the vehicle's introduction set for May 2022 release. The all-new model is the fourth Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private

Volkswagen Virtus Variants & Price

Volkswagen Virtus price starts at ₹ 11.22 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 17.92 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volkswagen Virtus comes in 6 variants. Volkswagen Virtus top variant price is ₹ 17.92 Lakhs.

Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
11.22 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Highline 1.0 TSI MT
12.98 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Highline 1.0 TSI AT
14.28 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Volkswagen Virtus Specifications and Features
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
873 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Volkswagen Virtus 2022 Mileage

Volkswagen Virtus in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Volkswagen Virtus's petrol variant is 19.4 kmpl. Volkswagen Virtus petrol comes with a 45 litres litre fuel tank.

Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
Fuel TypeTransmissionMileage
Volkswagen Virtus Expert Review

One sedan to rule them all, one sedan to find them. One sedan to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them. The sedan space may have been in the dark in the Indian car market in recent times but the all-new Volkswagen Virtus has long been promising to create a renaissance for the segment here. T...

Read More

