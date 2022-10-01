Volkswagen Virtus Expected Release Date:

The new Virtus compact sedan, which makes its global premiere, has been revealed by Volkswagen India. Volkswagen has begun taking pre-orders at its sales outlets across India, with the vehicle's introduction set for May 2022 release. The all-new model is the fourth Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited vehicle to be manufactured on the MQB A0 IN platform. The new Volkswagen Virtus will be available with three engine options and three gearbox options, with the more powerful variants sporting the GT badge.

Volkswagen Virtus Price:

The Volkswagen Virtus is likely to cost between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 12 lakh.

Volkswagen Virtus Features :

The Volkswagen Virtus has an angular and edgy appearance. It has a broad grille with a chrome outline that blends in with Virtus' standard LED headlamps. The front bumper features a huge central air intake with vertically stacked fog lamps and chrome accents. Wraparound LED taillights with a distinctive pattern, as well as chrome bumper inserts, are featured at the back. The Virtus is equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels as standard. The basic model has chrome-plated alloys, while the Performance line has black-plated alloys for a sportier look. The cabin, like the rest of the car, has a modern and contemporary feel to it. As far as the other features are concerned digital instrument dashboard, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, My Volkswagen Connect, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, ventilated front leather seats, cruise control, and wireless charging feature in the cabin.

Volkswagen Virtus Performance:

The 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine produces 113 horsepower and 175 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed torque converter. A 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine will power the GT Line, producing 148 horsepower and 250 Nm of peak torque. This engine will be available with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG transmission. Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) will be included in the 1.5-litre TSI EVO, which disables two cylinders to enhance fuel economy and pollution.

Volkswagen Virtus Capacity:

Volkswagen Virtus has a boot size of 521 litres and a fuel tank capacity of 45 litres.

Volkswagen Virtus Rivals :

After its launch, the Volkswagen Virtus will compete with Honda City and Hyundai Verna.