Volkswagen Virtus Expected Release Date:
The new Virtus compact sedan, which makes its global premiere, has been revealed by Volkswagen India. Volkswagen has begun taking pre-orders at its sales outlets across India, with the vehicle's introduction set for May 2022 release. The all-new model is the fourth Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private ...Read More
Volkswagen Virtus price starts at ₹ 11.22 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 17.92 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volkswagen Virtus comes in 6 variants. Volkswagen Virtus top variant price is ₹ 17.92 Lakhs.
Volkswagen Virtus in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Volkswagen Virtus's petrol variant is 19.4 kmpl. Volkswagen Virtus petrol comes with a 45 litres litre fuel tank.
|Fuel Type
|Transmission
|Mileage
|Petrol
|Manual
|19.4 kmpl
One sedan to rule them all, one sedan to find them. One sedan to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them. The sedan space may have been in the dark in the Indian car market in recent times but the all-new Volkswagen Virtus has long been promising to create a renaissance for the segment here. T...Read More