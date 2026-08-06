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VOLKSWAGEN Taigun

₹11 - 19.3 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
4.7
104
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Volkswagen Taigun Price:

Volkswagen Taigun is priced between Rs. 11 - 19.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Volkswagen Taigun?

The Volkswagen Taigun is available in 11 variants - Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual, Highline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual, Highline 1.0L TSI AT 6-Speed Automatic, Highline Plus-1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual, GT Line 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual, Highline Plus 1.0L TSI AT 8-Speed Automatic, GT Line 1.0L TSI AT 8-Speed Automatic, Topline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual, Topline 1.0L TSI AT 8-Speed Automatic, GT Plus Chrome 1.5L TSI 7-Speed DSG Automatic, GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI 7-Speed DSG Automatic.

What are the Volkswagen Taigun colour options?

Volkswagen Taigun comes in nine colour options: Avocado Pearl Effect, Candy White, Carbon Steel, Carbon Steel Matte, Deep Black Pearl, Lava Blue Metallic, Reflex Silver Metallic, Steel Grey, Wild Cherry Red Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Volkswagen Taigun?

Volkswagen Taigun comes in petrol engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 999-1498 cc, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Volkswagen Taigun?

Volkswagen Taigun rivals are MG Hector, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Renault Bigster, Nissan Tekton, Mahindra Thar.

What is the mileage of Volkswagen Taigun?

Volkswagen Taigun gives a mileage in the range 18.85-19.98 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Volkswagen Taigun?

Volkswagen Taigun offers a 5 Person configuration.

Volkswagen Taigun Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    999 - 1498 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18.85-19.98 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    114 - 148 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    385 litres
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    5
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    178 - 250 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1320 kg
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Volkswagen Taigun Videos

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Volkswagen Taigun voice assistance check at 80 km/h
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Volkswagen Taigun voice assistance check at 80 km/h

New Volkswagen Taigun SUV Drive: Udaipur To Jaipur
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New Volkswagen Taigun SUV Drive: Udaipur To Jaipur

What&#39;s new on the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun?
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What&#39;s new on the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun?

New Volkswagen Taigun unveiled!
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New Volkswagen Taigun unveiled!

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Introduction

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Volkswagen Taigun Variants

Volkswagen Taigun price starts at ₹ 11 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volkswagen Taigun comes in 11 variants. Volkswagen Taigun's top variant is GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI 7-Speed DSG Automatic.
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Petrol
Automatic
Manual
11 Variants Available
Taigun Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Taigun Highline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹12.7 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Taigun Highline 1.0L TSI AT 6-Speed Automatic
₹13.8 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Volkswagen Taigun Latest Updates

Calendar icon13 Jul 2026
Volkswagen plans to cut models and reshape manufacturing, focusing on efficiency and core automotive strengths amidst global challenges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Jun 2026
Volkswagen's facelifted Taigun saw a 54% sales increase, with significant feature upgrades and improved performance in early 2026.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 May 2026
Volkswagen launches in Sri Lanka with two models, expanding its presence through a new dealership partnership.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 May 2026
The Volkswagen Taigun offers solid design, performance, and comfort but lacks some modern features. Worth considering in 2026?Read Full Story

Volkswagen Taigun Visual Comparison

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Volkswagen Taigun comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun image
Rs. 11 LakhsOnwards
4.7104
148bhp250NmManual, AutomaticSUV6
5/5
-385 Litres4221 mm1760 mm1612 mm5.05 m
MG HectorMG Hector imageRs. 11.99 LakhsOnwards
4.2726
141 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6--587 litres4699 mm1835 mm1760 mm-TaigunVSHector
Renault DusterRenault Duster imageRs. 10.49 LakhsOnwards
4.579
160 bhp280 NmManual, AutomaticSUV--212 mm1789 L (rear seats folded)4343 mm1815 mm1701 mm-TaigunVSDuster
Skoda KushaqSkoda Kushaq imageRs. 10.69 LakhsOnwards
4.797
148 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-188 mm491 litres4225 mm1760 mm1612 mm5.3 metresTaigunVSKushaq
Nissan TektonNissan Tekton imageRs. 10.49 LakhsOnwards
54
161 bhp280 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-212 mm700 L4349 mm1815 mm1674 mm-TaigunVSTekton
Mahindra TharMahindra Thar imageRs. 9.99 LakhsOnwards
4.3504
130 bhp300 NmManual, AutomaticSUV2--600 litres3985 mm1820 mm1844 mm-TaigunVSThar

Volkswagen Taigun Expert Review

By: Ayush Arya
By: Ayush Arya
4.5
Performance
4.5
Safety
4
Design
3.5
Feature
4
Comfort

Pros

Handsome European StylingPowerful EnginesWell-Balanced Ride Quality

Cons

No ADAS FunctionalityNo 360-Degree CameraComparatively Smaller Boot

Should you buy the Volkswagen Taigun in 2026? Does it still make sense today? That’s the question I had in mind when Volkswagen invited us to experience the new Taigun a few weeks ago.

We got to experience both engine options, the 1.5-litre TSI with the 7-speed DSG and the 1.0-litre with the new 8-speed automatic, on a route from Udaipur to Jaipur. That’s over 400 kilometres. It gave me enough time to properly understand what this car is all about.

So now, after spending real time with it, the big question is, does it still make sense to buy the Taigun in 2026? Especially when there are more powerful, more feature-loaded, and flashier options in the market?

The facelift has sharpened things nicely, especially at the front with the updated headlights and that connected LED strip.
The facelift has sharpened things nicely, especially at the front with the updated headlights and that connected LED strip.

Design

In this segment, design plays a huge role. And let’s be honest, we all know compact SUVs aren’t really SUVs. They’re crossovers that are styled to look like one. The capabilities are still very close to a sedan, just with a bit more ground clearance.

And in that sense, the Taigun doesn’t try too hard to fake it. It doesn’t have that upright, boxy stance that you see in something like the Creta, Seltos, Elevate, or even the new Duster. Instead, it leans more towards a clean, well-proportioned crossover design.

If you’re buying an SUV purely for that big, butch road presence, this might not be the one for you.
If you’re buying an SUV purely for that big, butch road presence, this might not be the one for you.

So if you’re buying an SUV purely for that big, butch road presence, this might not be the one for you. But if you look at it for what it is, the Taigun is actually a very handsome car. The facelift has sharpened things nicely, especially at the front with the updated headlights and that connected LED strip. The side profile remains crisp, and the rear looks neat. Overall, it still carries that understated European character, and that’s something I personally quite like.

You get a large digital instrument cluster, a nicely sized infotainment screen, wireless connectivity, ventilated seats, powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and all the essentials you would expect in this price range.
You get a large digital instrument cluster, a nicely sized infotainment screen, wireless connectivity, ventilated seats, powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and all the essentials you would expect in this price range.

Features And Practicality

Because buyers in this segment usually want everything, they want a car that feels fully loaded the moment you step inside. And to be fair, the Taigun does offer a good amount of equipment. You get a large digital instrument cluster, a nicely sized infotainment screen, wireless connectivity, ventilated seats, powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and all the essentials you would expect in this price range.

Safety is also well covered, with over 40 features including six airbags and stability control, which is reassuring. But at the same time, it does miss out on a few things that are becoming quite common in 2026. There’s no ADAS, so you don’t get features like lane keep assist or adaptive cruise control. There’s also no 360-degree camera or electronic parking brake, and those are things buyers will definitely notice.

At the rear, the space is decent. There’s enough legroom and knee room for most passengers, and even taller occupants should be reasonably comfortable over longer journeys.
At the rear, the space is decent. There’s enough legroom and knee room for most passengers, and even taller occupants should be reasonably comfortable over longer journeys.

Moving on to practicality, this is an area where the Taigun does quite well. The front seats are supportive and slightly on the firmer side, which actually works in its favour on long drives. After spending hours behind the wheel, I can comfortably say they hold you well without causing fatigue. Finding a good driving position is also easy, thanks to the powered seats.

At the rear, the space is decent. There’s enough legroom and knee room for most passengers, and even taller occupants should be reasonably comfortable over longer journeys.

Storage spaces are also well thought out, with large door pockets, usable cupholders, and a practical glovebox. The only slight drawback here is the boot space. At 385 litres, it’s not the biggest in the segment, and there are rivals that offer more room.

The new 8-speed automatic is also quite smooth, especially at highway speeds, although it can feel a bit slow to respond when you suddenly ask for more power.
The new 8-speed automatic is also quite smooth, especially at highway speeds, although it can feel a bit slow to respond when you suddenly ask for more power.

Engine And Performance

I spent most of my time with the 1.0-litre engine paired with the new 8-speed automatic, but I did get some time in the 1.5-litre DSG as well.

Both engines feel smooth and refined, and the 1.0-litre, despite being a 3-cylinder, is surprisingly polished. The new 8-speed automatic is also quite smooth, especially at highway speeds, although it can feel a bit slow to respond when you suddenly ask for more power.

The DSG behaves similarly in automatic mode, but both gearboxes feel much more responsive when you use the paddle shifters.

One thing I did notice with the 8-speed automatic is a slight lurch when you move off from a standstill, so you do need to be a bit gentle with your inputs. But once you’re on the move, it settles down nicely.

The steering is exactly what you’d expect from a Volkswagen. It’s light and easy in the city, but as speeds increase, it weighs up nicely and feels quite direct.

When it comes to handling, this continues to be a driver’s car. It feels composed through corners, holds its line well, and is genuinely enjoyable if you like driving.
When it comes to handling, this continues to be a driver’s car. It feels composed through corners, holds its line well, and is genuinely enjoyable if you like driving.

Ride quality is another strong point. At high speeds, the car feels planted and stable, and even over rough patches, it absorbs bumps well. You tend to hear the imperfections more than you actually feel them.

And when it comes to handling, this continues to be a driver’s car. It feels composed through corners, holds its line well, and is genuinely enjoyable if you like driving.

Performance is more than adequate, too. Both engines can get you up to speed quickly, and highway cruising is effortless. Braking performance is strong, although the initial bite could have been sharper.

Cabin insulation is decent as well. There’s some road noise, but wind noise is well controlled, which helps overall comfort. Even from the rear seat, the ride remains stable and composed, without any unnecessary bounce.

While the Taigun does miss out on a few things, it gets the fundamentals spot on.
While the Taigun does miss out on a few things, it gets the fundamentals spot on.

Verdict

So after driving the Taigun for over 400 kilometres, what’s the final verdict. Well, it’s a bit of a mixed answer. If you’re looking for something that feels big, bold, and packed with every possible feature, then this might not be the most obvious choice.

But if you value clean design, solid build, good safety, and most importantly, a genuinely enjoyable driving experience, then the Taigun absolutely deserves to be on your shortlist. Because while it does miss out on a few things, it gets the fundamentals spot on.

Volkswagen Taigun Images

Volkswagen Taigun Image 1
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Volkswagen Taigun Image 4

Volkswagen Taigun Colours

Volkswagen Taigun is available in the 9 Colours in India.

Avocado Pearl Effect
Candy White
Carbon Steel
Carbon Steel Matte
Deep Black Pearl
Lava Blue Metallic
Reflex Silver Metallic
Steel Grey
Wild Cherry Red Metallic
Avocado pearl effect

Volkswagen Taigun Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
TaigunvsHector
Renault Duster

Renault Duster

10.49 - 18.71 Lakhs
TaigunvsDuster
Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq

10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs
TaigunvsKushaq
UPCOMING
Renault Bigster

Renault Bigster

13 - 18 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Nissan Tekton

Nissan Tekton

10.49 - 18.59 Lakhs
TaigunvsTekton
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 17.7 Lakhs
TaigunvsThar

Volkswagen Taigun Safety Ratings

The Volkswagen Taigun has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Volkswagen Taigun User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.5Features
5Safety
4.8Design
4.6Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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Volkswagen Taigun User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Taigun for its safety, performance, and refined driving experience, though concerns remain regarding rear seating comfort and minor issues like touchscreen lag and squeaky brakes.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExcellent safety ratings with 6 airbags
  • check circle iconPunchy engine performance and smooth handling
  • check circle iconPremium build quality and stylish design
  • check circle iconWell-thought-out interior with ample storage
  • check circle iconRefined driving experience with smooth gear shifts

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconRear seating uncomfortable for three adults
  • warning iconAC takes time to cool down
  • warning iconService issues with long wait times
  • warning iconTouchscreen lag with wireless CarPlay
  • warning iconSqueaking brakes reported in stop-go traffic

User Reviews

Good Best and better to other
Very impressive car. It feels smooth and comfortable while driving. The engine performance and mileage are good, and there is plenty of space inside the car. Overall, it is a very good car.
By: Aadesh Bhagat (Jun 18, 2026)
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Infotainment Lag
Sometimes the touchscreen hangs when using wireless CarPlay. Very irritating when you are using maps. VW needs to send a software update soon.
By: Himmat Mor (May 1, 2026)
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Brakes Squeaking
There is a constant squeaking noise from the brakes in stop-go traffic. Service center says it's normal but it's very annoying for a new car.
By: Jagdish Ahlawat (May 1, 2026)
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Driving Dynamics
Car is amazing to drive but the rear middle seat is literally useless. The hump on the floor makes it very uncomfortable for the 5th person.
By: Gulshan Deswal (May 1, 2026)
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Best in Segment
I tested all the SUVs and Taigun felt the most "complete". It doesn't compromise on the basics like safety and engine quality.
By: Fateh Phogat (May 1, 2026)
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Volkswagen Taigun Related News

Volkswagen has officially entered the Sri Lankan passenger vehicle market through SAVWIPL’s partnership with Continental Cars and Commercials Ltd, launching the India-made Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan.
Volkswagen launches made-in-India Taigun and Virtus in Sri Lanka
29 May 2026
The compact SUV segment sees renewed competition with the updated Volkswagen Taigun. Here’s how it compares to the Hyundai Creta and Tata Sierra on powertrain-wise pricing and specifications.
New Volkswagen Taigun Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Sierra: Price Comparison
14 Apr 2026
The Volkswagen Taigun facelift continues to be powered by the same engine options.
Volkswagen Taigun facelift launched at 10.99 lakh, assured buyback program introduced
14 Apr 2026
The Skoda Kushaq base variant offers several features that are not available on the Volkswagen Taigun entry-level trim.
5 features differences between the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun base trims
13 Apr 2026
Volkswagen Taigun facelift, with its updated styling and features, locks horns with the segment's strongest contender and one of the bestselling cars in India, the Hyundai Creta.
Volkswagen Taigun facelift vs Hyundai Creta: How they stand against each other
13 Apr 2026
View all
 Volkswagen Taigun Related News
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Volkswagen Taigun Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power114-148 bhp
Airbags6 Airbags
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque178-250 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage18.85-19.98 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine999-1498 cc
SunroofPanoramic
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Taigun specs and features

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