Volkswagen Taigun GT Line & Taigun GT Line launched. Check what’s new

Volkswagen India has introduced the Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport under the new 'Sport' line structure, featuring a black sport-themed design. The Taigun GT Line with the 1.0L TSI engine is priced at ₹14.08 lakh, while the Taigun GT Plus Sport is priced at ₹18.53 lakh.

Unveiled at the Volkswagen Annual Brand Conference 2024 in March, these models are part of the newly created 'Sport' line structure, offering a visually distinct identity for the Taigun. The exterior changes include smoked LED headlamps, a Carbon Steel Grey roof, red-finished GT badge and brake callipers, and dark chrome door handles. The SUV rides on new 17-inch alloy wheels and features black-finished elements.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Volkswagen Virtus 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.56 - 19.41 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volkswagen Taigun 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.70 - 20 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volkswagen Polo 2024 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Volkswagen Tiguan 2025 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 37 Lakhs View Details Volkswagen Tiguan 1984.0 cc 1984.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 32.79 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volkswagen ID.7 77 kWh 77 kWh 621 Km 621 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs View Details

Inside, the Volskwagen Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport come with black leatherette upholstery with red stitching, a gloss black dashboard, aluminium pedals, a black headliner, and GT badging on the front headrests. The Sport steering wheel features red stitching, complemented by blacked-out grab handles, roof lamp housing, and sun visors.

Also Read : Eye on EVs, heart with ICE: How Volkswagen plans to further tap the India pulse

The Taigun GT Plus Sport is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine producing 148 bhp and 250 Nm, while the Taigun GT Line is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI engine with 113 bhp and 178 Nm. Both engines are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, with an automatic transmission available (6-speed torque converter for 1.0 TSI, 7-speed DSG unit for 1.5 EVO).

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, believes that the new variants' aesthetic treatment will offer a differentiated value proposition, enhancing the Taigun's sportier and more robust appeal.

In addition to the Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus, Volkswagen showcased the GT Plus version of the Virtus at its brand conference. However, the Virtus GT Plus is currently at a concept stage, and its launch is expected later this year.

Volkswagen also announced plans to strengthen its network. In 2023, the brand had 193 sales dealerships, which they aim to increase to 230 in 2024. Service touchpoints will also increase from 142 to 150, with the brand expanding its presence to 25 more cities by the end of 2024, totaling 170 cities.

First Published Date: