No plans to discontinue the Ciaz, sedans still popular: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki has no plans to discontinue the Ciaz compact sedan from its portfolio despite the dismal sales numbers. The offering was launched in 2014 and while it was a popular choice against the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and several other offerings, the Ciaz does not command the same kind of attention or volumes anymore. Nevertheless, Maruti Suzuki has no plans to discontinue the brand in India.

Responding to a query by HT Auto during the recent media interaction, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales - Maruti Suzuki India, clarified that the people still love the brand [Ciaz] and there is a loyal customer base for the model. While sales have dropped to triple-digit numbers, Banerjee said that sedans are still a popular choice and the Ciaz and Dzire continue to command a loyal following among the masses.

The Volkswagen Virtus and Hyundai Verna are the top sellers in the compact sedan segment at the moment, followed by the Skoda Slavia and Honda City

While the sedan segment itself has shrunk to under 10 per cent in recent years, the compact sedan space has seen a rejuvenation of sorts with models such as the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and the new generation Hyundai Verna. In the last six months, the Virtus and Verna averaged a little over 1,700 units every month, while Skoda sold a little over 1,500 units of the Slavia. The Honda City averaged about 1,200 units every month in the last six months.

During the same period, Maruti Suzuki sold an average of less than 500 units of the Ciaz. Sales in April 2024 looked optimistic with 867 units sold, albeit a nearly 15 per cent drop in volumes over 1,107 units sold during the same month last year.

It’s noteworthy to mention that while numbers have been saturated for the compact sedan segment, the Ciaz has been particularly dull given it's the oldest offering in the space. The model received its last major facelift in 2018. That said, Maruti has been updating the model timely giving it the safety and engine upgrades over the years to comply with the latest regulations.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire continues to be a top seller for the automaker with strong volumes month-on-month in domestic and export markets

Banerjee also cited the Dzire as a sedan that continues to be a top seller for the brand. The company sold 15,826 units, registering a 52 per cent growth year-on-year for the subcompact sedan. It also commands a stronger demand for the CNG variant and was the highest exported model in April this year.

While sales in India may be restricted, the Ciaz finds a customer base in several markets overseas. It is re-badged as the Toyota Belta, under the Suzuki-Toyota alliance, and shipped to South Africa, Egypt and several other countries.

Banerjee did not confirm if a comprehensive update for the Ciaz is in the works. That said, the automaker is gearing up to introduce the new generation Swift on May 9, arguably one of the most important models for the automaker in India. The new Swift will also make way for a new generation Dzire, which is expected to arrive towards the end of the year. That said, we’d really like to see the Ciaz get a fighting chance among the newer players in the compact sedan space.

