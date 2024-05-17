Fourth-Generation Bentley Continental GT to be revealed in June

The new-generation Bentley Continental GT is due to arrive this year and the British marquee has now confirmed that its luxurious grand tourer will be unveiled in June. The 2025 Bentley Continental GT will be the British automaker’s first offering to use the new ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ powertrain, which will be pack a whopping 772 bhp and 1,000 Nm of peak torque from its V8 heart.

Bentley dropped the first image of the new-generation Continental GT along with the announcement. The camouflaged offering reveals little on the new design detailing but does promise plenty of changes to the two-door, four-seater grand tourer. However, the new Contintental GT appears to be instantly recognisable with that sloping roofline, massive bonnet, and the massive grille upfront.

The Bentley Continental GT will use a hybrid engine bringing a small electric motor with the V8 engine. The automaker promises a electric-only range of 80 km, while the model will have a CO2 figure of less than 50 g/km, making it the cleanest Bentley of all. In fact, the carmaker says that the new CGT will be the most powerful and sustainable model from the automaker, while also being dynamically capable.

Also Read : Bentley teases another handbuild creation: this time convertible. Check details

Apart from the new powertrain, the new-generation Continental GT will get the latest generation in chassis technology including active all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, four-wheel steering, an electronic Limited Slip Differential, a 48-volt electric active anti-roll control and new advanced dual-valve dampers, the automaker revealed.

Bentley Continental GT will be going against Ferrari Roma, Aston Martin DB12, and Porsche 911 Turbo.

The Continental GT holds special importance for Bentley and is single-handedly capable of reviving the brand in its post-2000s era. The first generation arrived in 2002 and was massively successful catapulting sales from 1,000 units a year to 10,000 units a year for Bentley within four years of launch. Over the years, the Continental GT continues to command massive sales and is the second most-selling model for Bentley after the Bentayga SUV.

The new-generation Bentley Continental GT will also make its way to the Indian market after the global debut. The Grand Tourer will be competing against the Ferrari Roma, Aston Martin DB12, Porsche 911 Turbo, and more.

First Published Date: