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MCLAREN GT

₹3.72 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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McLaren GT Price:

McLaren GT is priced at Rs. 3.72 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for McLaren GT?

The McLaren GT is available in 1 variant - Coupe.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of McLaren GT?

McLaren GT comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3994 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of McLaren GT?

McLaren GT rivals are Aston Martin Vantage, Ferrari F8 Tributo, Maserati MC20, Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica.

What is the mileage of McLaren GT?

McLaren GT comes with a mileage of 7 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of McLaren GT?

McLaren GT offers a 2 Seater configuration.

McLaren GT Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    3994 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    7 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    612 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    420 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    630 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1530 kg
View All GT SpecsView specs icon

McLaren GT Variants

McLaren GT price starts at ₹ 3.72 Cr .
1 Variant Available
GT Coupe
₹3.72 Cr*
3994 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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McLaren GT Visual Comparison

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McLaren GT comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
McLaren GT
McLaren GT image
Rs. 3.72 CrOnwards-612 bhp630 NmAutomaticCoupe4-4204683204532866.05
Aston Martin VantageAston Martin Vantage imageRs. 3.99 CrOnwards
51
656 bhp800 NmAutomaticCoupe494 mm-4495 mm1980 mm1275 mm6 metresGTVSVantage
Ferrari F8 TributoFerrari F8 Tributo imageRs. 4.02 CrOnwards
51
711 bhp770 NmAutomaticCoupe4-200461119791206-GTVSF8 Tributo
Maserati MC20Maserati MC20 imageRs. 3.69 CrOnwards-630 bhp730 NmAutomaticCoupe4-150 litres4669 mm2178 mm1224 mm-GTVSMC20
Lamborghini Huracan TecnicaLamborghini Huracan Tecnica imageRs. 4.04 CrOnwards-859 bhp565 NmAutomaticCoupe6-150 litres4567 mm1933 mm1165 mm5.75 metresGTVSHuracan Tecnica

McLaren GT Images

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McLaren GT Image 2
McLaren GT Image 3
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McLaren GT Image 6

McLaren GT Alternatives

Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

3.99 Cr
GTvsVantage
Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari F8 Tributo

4.02 Cr
GTvsF8 Tributo
Maserati MC20

Maserati MC20

3.69 Cr
GTvsMC20
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

4.04 Cr
GTvsHuracan Tecnica

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McLaren GT Specifications and Features

Max Power612 bhp
Body TypeCoupe
AirbagsYes
Max Torque630 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage7 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine3994 cc
Max Speed326 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all GT specs and features

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