McLaren GT Key Specs
- Engine3994 cc
- Mileage7 kmpl
- Power612 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space420 litres
- Max Torque630 Nm
- Kerb Weight1530 kg
McLaren GT is priced at Rs. 3.72 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).
The McLaren GT is available in 1 variant - Coupe.
McLaren GT comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3994 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.
McLaren GT rivals are Aston Martin Vantage, Ferrari F8 Tributo, Maserati MC20, Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica.
McLaren GT comes with a mileage of 7 kmpl (Company claimed).
McLaren GT offers a 2 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|McLaren GT
|Rs. 3.72 CrOnwards
|-
|612 bhp
|630 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|-
|420
|4683
|2045
|3286
|6.05
|Aston Martin Vantage
|Rs. 3.99 CrOnwards
|656 bhp
|800 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|94 mm
|-
|4495 mm
|1980 mm
|1275 mm
|6 metres
|GTVSVantage
|Ferrari F8 Tributo
|Rs. 4.02 CrOnwards
|711 bhp
|770 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|-
|200
|4611
|1979
|1206
|-
|GTVSF8 Tributo
|Maserati MC20
|Rs. 3.69 CrOnwards
|-
|630 bhp
|730 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|-
|150 litres
|4669 mm
|2178 mm
|1224 mm
|-
|GTVSMC20
|Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
|Rs. 4.04 CrOnwards
|-
|859 bhp
|565 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|150 litres
|4567 mm
|1933 mm
|1165 mm
|5.75 metres
|GTVSHuracan Tecnica
|Max Power
|612 bhp
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|630 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|7 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|3994 cc
|Max Speed
|326 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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