Best Honda Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Honda SP 125 ₹ 89,748 - 97,335 Honda Hornet 2.0 ₹ 1.45 Lakhs Honda CB350RS ₹ 1.97 - 2 Lakhs Honda NX200 ₹ 1.56 Lakhs Honda CB350 ₹ 1.97 - 2 Lakhs

In India, there are 33 Honda Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Honda SP 125, Honda Hornet 2.0, Honda CB350RS, Honda NX200, Honda CB350. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 89,748. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.