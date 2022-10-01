



The core strength that has attracted India wide dealership and customer trust is the quality of the product Honda offers. Durability, Engine efficiency, Body type and Ride quality influence the decision of the rider, for which Honda has a well-structured R&D segment.



After ending its 26 years old partnership with Heroin year 2011 with a row over exports, Honda has been able to pull in double-digit growth much because of its earlier investments in the R&D segment. Still, in terms of volume, Hero is the leader in the bike segment. In the 110 CC bike segment, the Deluxe and Splendor range of Hero remains unbeatable.



Honda, unlike Hero, is also focusing on the upper-middle class with its CBR range. It's also trying to compete with brands like Royal Enfield with the launch of Honda Hness CB350 (ex-showroom 1.95 lac) and Honda Hness CB350RS.



Honda Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India Honda Bike Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Honda Activa 6G ₹ 65,573 - 78,146 Honda CB350RS ₹ 1.9 - 1.98 Lakhs Honda Hness CB350 ₹ 1.86 - 1.96 Lakhs Honda Hornet 2.0 ₹ 1.27 - 1.39 Lakhs Honda CBR150R ₹ 1.7 Lakhs Honda CBR500R ₹ 4.99 Lakhs Honda CBR650R ₹ 7.7 - 8.89 Lakhs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin ₹ 15.96 - 17.5 Lakhs Honda Grazia ₹ 60,539 - 90,234 Honda Livo ₹ 68,989 - 80,843

Venturing into India in 1984, a joint partnership with Hero Cycles was going to be a boon for the Japanese company Honda Motorcycles (HMSI). With its vibrant catalogue, Honda, presently with 4 manufacturing units, has single-handedly transformed the two-wheeler segment in India.Honda Activa and Dream Yuga segments actually crushed the competition