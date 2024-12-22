Best Honda Bikes

In India, there are 33 Honda Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Honda SP 125, Honda Hornet 2.0, Honda CB350RS, Honda NX200, Honda CB350. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 89,748. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Honda Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Honda SP 125 ₹ 89,748 - 97,335
Honda Hornet 2.0 ₹ 1.45 Lakhs
Honda CB350RS ₹ 1.97 - 2 Lakhs
Honda NX200 ₹ 1.56 Lakhs
Honda CB350 ₹ 1.97 - 2 Lakhs

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33 New Honda Bikes found

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Honda SP 125 Front Left View
1/22
FEATURED

Honda SP 125

4.3
1046
₹89,748 - 97,335
Engine
123.94 cc
Speed
100 kmph
Mileage
63 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda Hornet 2.0 Front Right View
1/14
FEATURED

Honda Hornet 2.0

4.1
23
₹1.45 Lakhs
Engine
184.40 cc
Speed
130 kmph
Mileage
57.35 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda CB350RS Front Right Side
1/28
FEATURED

Honda CB350RS

4.1
94
₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs
Engine
348.36 cc
Speed
150 kmph
Mileage
35 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda NX200 Right View
1/15
FEATURED

Honda NX200

4.0
60
₹1.56 Lakhs
Engine
184.4 cc
Speed
136 kmph
Mileage
35 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda CB350 Front Left View
1/20
FEATURED

Honda CB350

4.2
403
₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs
Engine
348.36 cc
Speed
125 kmph
Mileage
42.17 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda Activa 125 Front Left View
1/17

Honda Activa 125

4.2
31
₹88,339 - 91,983
Engine
123.92 cc
Speed
90 kmph
Mileage
47 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda Activa 6G Left View
1/17

Honda Activa 6G

4.1
1535
₹74,369 - 87,693
Engine
109.51 cc
Speed
85 kmph
Mileage
59.5 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda Shine Front Left View
1/18

Honda Shine

3.9
1229
₹80,852 - 86,211
Engine
123.94 cc
Speed
90 kmph
Mileage
55 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda Hness CB350 Front Right View
1/25

Honda Hness CB350

4.8
4
₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs
Engine
348.0 cc
Speed
125 kmph
Mileage
45.8 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda Dio Front Right View
1/16

Honda Dio

4.3
704
₹68,846 - 79,973
Engine
109.51 cc
Speed
83 kmph
Mileage
50 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda Shine 100 Right Side View
1/8

Honda Shine 100

4.0
2
₹63,191
Engine
98.98 cc
Speed
85 kmph
Mileage
55 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda SP160 Front Left View
1/15

Honda SP160

4.0
102
₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs
Engine
162.71 cc
Speed
110 Kmph
Mileage
50 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda CB300F Front Right View
1/25

Honda CB300F

4.1
104
₹1.55 Lakhs
Engine
293.52 cc
Speed
160 kmph
Mileage
30 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda Dio 125 Front Right View
1/13

Honda Dio 125

4.5
2
₹86,733 - 91,683
Engine
123.92 cc
Speed
95 kmph
Mileage
48 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda CB300R Right Side View
1/11

Honda CB300R

3.9
95
₹2.19 Lakhs
Engine
286 cc
Speed
160 kmph
Mileage
30 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda CBR650R Right View
1/5

Honda CBR650R

4.3
193
₹11.16 Lakhs
Engine
649 cc
Speed
240 kmph
Mileage
25 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda Gold Wing Honda Goldwing

Honda Gold Wing

3.9
100
₹39.9 - 44.3 Lakhs
Engine
1833 cc
Speed
230 kmph
Mileage
14 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda CB650R Right View
1/7

Honda CB650R

4.4
101
₹10.3 Lakhs
Engine
649 cc
Speed
225 kmph
Mileage
20.4 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda Activa E Front Left View
1/18

Honda Activa E

4.0
5
₹1.17 - 1.52 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Speed
80 kmph
Range
102 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda CB200X Front Right View
1/11

Honda CB200X

₹1.47 Lakhs
Engine
184.4 cc
Speed
130 kmph
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda Livo Front Right View
1/20

Honda Livo

4.4
5
₹81,651 - 85,651
Engine
109.51 cc
Speed
85 kmph
Mileage
70 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda NX500 Front Right View
1/12

Honda NX500

4.0
1
₹6.33 Lakhs
Engine
471 cc
Mileage
26.5 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda X-ADV Front Right View
1/11

Honda X-ADV

4.0
1
₹13.51 Lakhs
Engine
745 cc
Speed
168 kmph
Mileage
27.8 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda Rebel 500 Front Right View
1/14

Honda Rebel 500

₹5.49 Lakhs
Engine
471 cc
Speed
153 kmph
Mileage
27 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Honda QC1 Front Left View
1/19

Honda QC1

4.0
1
₹90,000
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh
Speed
50 kmph
Range
80 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

18 Upcoming Honda Bikes

Honda Activa 7G Front Image
UPCOMING

Honda Activa 7G

4.5
32
Expected Launch on 20th Oct 2026
₹79,000 Onwards
Expected price
Speed
85 Kmph
Mileage
55 kmpl
Check Details
Honda CBR150R Front Right View
1/16
UPCOMING

Honda CBR150R

4.7
6
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
149.0 cc
Speed
130 Kmph
Mileage
37.0 kmpl
Check Details
Honda PCX160 Right Side View
1/15
UPCOMING

Honda PCX160

4.5
2
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.2 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
156.0 cc
Speed
119 Kmph
Mileage
40.0 kmpl
Check Details
Honda CBR500R Front View
1/18
UPCOMING

Honda CBR500R

3.0
1
Expected Launch on 30th Dec 2026
₹4.99 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
471.0 cc
Speed
185 Kmph
Mileage
25.0 kmpl
Check Details
Honda Forza350 Right Side View
1/12
UPCOMING

Honda Forza350

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹3 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
330.0 cc
Speed
137 Kmph
Mileage
30.0 kmpl
Check Details
Honda PCX Electric Front Right View
UPCOMING

Honda PCX Electric

4.3
3
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.45 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Battery Capacity
20.8 Ah
Speed
60 kmph
Check Details
Honda Rebel 300
1/7
UPCOMING

Honda Rebel 300

4.6
8
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.3 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
286 cc
Check Details
Honda CB500F Right Side View
1/15
UPCOMING

Honda CB500F

Expected Launch on 15th Oct 2026
₹4.79 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
471.0 cc
Speed
180 Kmph
Mileage
28.6 kmpl
Check Details
Honda CB350 Cruiser Right View
UPCOMING

Honda CB350 Cruiser

5.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.3 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
350 cc
Check Details
Honda Vario 160 Front Right View
UPCOMING

Honda Vario 160

4.4
12
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.3 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
156.9 cc
Mileage
46.9 kmpl
Check Details
Honda NT1100 Front Right View
1/4
UPCOMING

Honda NT1100

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
1084 cc
Check Details
Honda ADV 350 Front Righ
UPCOMING

Honda ADV 350

4.7
7
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.99 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
330.0 cc
Mileage
29.4 kmpl
Check Details
Honda CB1000R Fornt Right View
1/11
UPCOMING

Honda CB1000R

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹14.46 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
998 cc
Mileage
17.1 kmpl
Check Details
Honda PCX 125 Right View
UPCOMING

Honda PCX 125

4.7
3
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹85,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
125 cc
Check Details
Honda CL500 Scrambler Front Right View
1/5
UPCOMING

Honda CL500 Scrambler

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹6 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
471 cc
Mileage
26.5 kmpl
Check Details
Honda CRF300L Right View
1/7
UPCOMING

Honda CRF300L

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹3.3 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
286 cc
Check Details
Honda CBR300R Right Side
1/8
UPCOMING

Honda CBR300R

5.0
2
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
286.0 cc
Speed
98 Kmph
Mileage
25.0 kmpl
Check Details
Honda Rebel 1100 Front View
1/22
UPCOMING

Honda Rebel 1100

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹12 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
1084.0 cc
Speed
205 Kmph
Mileage
35.0 kmpl
Check Details

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