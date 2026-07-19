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HONDA Livo

₹81,651 - 85,651*
*Ex-showroom price
4.6
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Honda Livo Latest Update

The Honda Livo has firmly established itself as a popular choice among commuters looking for a stylish and reliable motorcycle. Known for its comfortable ride, great mileage, and aesthetics, the Honda Livo is designed to cater to the needs of daily commuters. Following its successful predecessors, the latest update continues to build on Honda's legacy, introducing several key enhancements while maintaining affordability. The 2025 Honda Livo was launched with OBD-2B compliance, solidifying its position as a top contender in the commuter segment. It is priced from 83,080 (ex-showroom) and is available in two variants with three colour options.

Honda Livo Price

The price of the Honda Livo varies based on the variant and location. As of now, the starting price for the 2025 model is around 83,080 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the base drum brake variant, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers seeking quality and style in their ride. The disc brake model is offered at 85,878 (ex-showroom). Honda offers the Livo in three colour options, giving consumers the flexibility to choose between Pearl Igneous Black with Orange Stripes, Pearl Igneous Black with Blue Stripes, and Pearl Siren Blue.

Honda Livo Launch Date

The 2025 Honda Livo was officially launched in January 2025, with OBD-2B compliance. This latest iteration aims to strengthen its market presence, particularly in urban environments where reliable, efficient transportation is essential.

Honda Livo Variants

The Honda Livo is available in two main variants. The drum brake model is priced from 83,080, ex-showroom with 130 mm drum units on both ends. The disc brake variant, priced at 85,878, ex-showroom, gets a 240 mm front disc. 

Honda Livo Design and Exterior

The Honda Livo boasts a modern and sporty design that sets it apart in the crowded commuter segment. Its aggressive styling includes sharp body lines, a compact headlamp design, and strikingly crafted side panels. The motorcycle sports a well-integrated, aerodynamic tail that not only contributes to its stunning look but also aids in fuel efficiency. The attention to detail is evident in features like the LED tail lamp and stylish alloy wheels, all of which enhance its contemporary appeal. The motorcycle is available in vibrant colour options ensuring that riders can choose a look that suits their style. The updated graphics are more aligned with modern trends, while the chrome accents offer an upmarket look.

Honda Livo Features

Moving into the interior, the Honda Livo is designed for comfort and convenience. The seat is spacious and well-cushioned, providing ample support during long rides. The handlebar is positioned at an ideal height, ensuring an upright and relaxed riding posture which is crucial for city commuting. In terms of instrumentation, the Livo comes with a fully digital cluster that offers clear visibility to essential information such as speed, fuel level, and trip meters. The layout is user-friendly, making it easy for riders to access critical information at a glance.

Honda Livo Engine and specs

The 2025 Honda Livo is powered by a 109.51 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is mated to a four-speed gearbox with a multi-plate wet clutch. This unit is now OBD-2B compliant, continuing to churn out 8.6 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 9.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. 

The Livo is underpinned by a diamond-type frame. It features telescopic front forks and hydraulic twin shocks at the rear. 

Honda Livo Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Honda Livo is its impressive fuel efficiency. The motorcycle is powered by a 109.51 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that delivers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 70 kmpl. This means less frequent trips to the fuel station, an essential factor for daily commuters. Additionally, the company claims that the updated engine offers reduced friction, which contributes to better mileage figures while ensuring a smooth ride. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style. 

Safety Features

Safety has always been a priority for Honda, and the Livo is no exception. The motorcycle is equipped with a robust CBS (Combi Brake System), which ensures optimal braking performance, especially in emergency situations. The sturdy build quality and reliable suspension setup (telescopic front forks and dual rear shocks) also contribute to a secure riding experience. Although the bike lacks advanced safety features, its foundational elements offer peace of mind for daily users.

Honda Livo Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    109.51 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    70 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    8.79 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    85 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    9.3 Nm
View All Livo SpecsView specs icon

Honda Livo Variants

Honda Livo price starts at ₹ 81,651 and goes up to ₹ 85,651 (Ex-showroom). Honda Livo comes in 2 variants. Honda Livo's top variant is Disc.
2 Variants Available
Livo Drum
₹81,651*
109.51 cc
85 kmph
Livo Disc
₹85,651*
109.51 cc
85 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Honda Livo Latest Updates

Calendar icon19 Jul 2026
The Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel, priced at ₹72,792, is a budget-friendly E85-compatible motorcycle in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 May 2026
India plans to offer various ethanol-blended petrol options, improving consumer choice and addressing vehicle compatibility concerns.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Mar 2026
VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd. announces leadership changes, appointing B Srinivas as Managing Director, with Vinod Aggarwal becoming Chairman.Read Full Story

Honda Livo Visual Comparison

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Honda Livo comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Honda Livo
Honda Livo image
Rs. 81,651Onwards
4.65
109.51 cc8.79 PS9.30 NmCommuter Bikes--DrumDrumAlloy
Honda SP 125Honda SP 125 imageRs. 89,748Onwards
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123.94 cc10.87 PS10.9 NmCommuter Bikes117 kg2027 mmDrumDrumAlloyLivoVSSP 125
Hero Glamour XTECHero Glamour XTEC imageRs. 90,498Onwards
4.5106
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Hero Super Splendor XTECHero Super Splendor XTEC imageRs. 84,448Onwards
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124.7 cc10.84 PS10.6 NmCommuter Bikes121 kg2034 mm--AlloyLivoVSSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Splendor PlusHero Splendor Plus imageRs. 77,557Onwards
3.41481
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg2000 mmDrumDrumAlloyLivoVSSplendor Plus
Hero Passion PlusHero Passion Plus imageRs. 80,328Onwards
4.4105
97.2 cc5.9 kW8.05 NmCommuter Bikes116 kg1982 mmDiscDrumAlloyLivoVSPassion Plus
Bajaj CT110Bajaj CT110 imageRs. 67,284Onwards
4.75
115.45 cc9.5 PS9.9 NmCommuter Bikes118 kg1998 mmDrumDrumAlloyLivoVSCT110

Honda Livo Images

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Honda Livo User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.2Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
4.2Comfort
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Honda Livo User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the bike's stylish design, excellent mileage, and everyday comfort, making it a top choice for daily commuting and long rides. However, some mention its stiff suspension and lack of fifth gear.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconGood performance for daily commuters
  • check circle iconBest mileage (60-65 km/l)
  • check circle iconStylish and sporty design
  • check circle iconComfortable for long rides
  • check circle iconGreat value for money

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconSlightly stiff suspension
  • warning iconLacks fifth gear
  • warning iconAverage safety features
  • warning iconFeatures could be improved
  • warning iconEngine could use more output

User Reviews

Value for money
It is stylish with an awesome design. The engine is quite durable, safety is just okay, and the features are not very impressive.
By: Tekchand thakre (Jul 22, 2025)
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Honda Livo – Style Meets Efficiency
Stylish design, great mileage (~60–65 km/l), smooth engine, and Honda reliability make it a perfect city commuter. Slightly stiff suspension and no 5th gear limit highway comfort. Overall: A smart, fuel-efficient, and dependable bike for daily rides!
By: Satyam Bajpai (Jul 21, 2025)
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I Like & Comfortable
Very comfortable with a smooth, silent engine. I really like it ? it has a sporty look and looks great
By: Arman khan (Jan 25, 2025)
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Perfect for Comfort, Features, and Long Rides
This bike is amazing for its price range, offering a sporty look and good features. It is perfect for long rides and daily use, thanks to its comfort and calm sound. The service is also good.
By: Murali khatri (Jan 8, 2025)
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Super livo
Good performance used by daily commuters, best mileage, nice looking, best value money for buying.. overall gud bikes in this segment
By: Jaikumar (May 26, 2024)
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Honda Livo Related News

The 2025 Honda Livo meets the latest emission norms and also gets new features keeping up with the manufacturer's rest of the range
2025 Honda Livo launched with OBD-2B compliance, new features. Prices start at 83,080
21 Jan 2025
2025 Honda Livo will not get any mechanical changes.
2025 Honda Livo with new instrument cluster to launch soon in India
15 Jan 2025
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 Honda Livo Related News

Honda Livo Specifications and Features

Max Power8.79 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque9.30 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage70 kmpl
Engine109.51 cc
Max Speed85 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Livo specs and features

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