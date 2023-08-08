HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Videos 2023 Honda Sp160: First Look

2023 Honda SP160: First Look

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to launch the 2023 version of the SP160 motorcycle. Based on the SP125, the SP160 comes with several features including digital instrument cluster, single-channel ABS and much more. Here is a quick walk around to check what all the motorcycle will offer.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Aug 2023, 12:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Sp 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Sp 125
₹ 65,467 - 88,112**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Passion Pro (HT Auto photo)
Hero Passion Pro
₹ 65,740 - 75,400**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hop Electric Lyf (HT Auto photo)
Hop Electric Lyf
₹ 66,535 - 81,345**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75
₹ 66,700 - 89,600**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Destini 125 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Destini 125
₹ 66,700 - 78,900**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Suzuki Access 125 (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Access 125
₹ 67,503 - 87,696**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 08 Aug 2023, 12:00 PM IST
TAGS: SP160 Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 307 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
Kitchenwell Car Backseat Headrest Hook/Hanger - Universal Organizer for Handbag, Wallets, Grocery Bags - Durable Design - Black Color, (Pack of 4)
Rs. 49
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.