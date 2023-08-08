2023 Honda SP160: First Look

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to launch the 2023 version of the SP160 motorcycle. Based on the SP125, the SP160 comes with several features including digital instrument cluster, single-channel ABS and much more. Here is a quick walk around to check what all the motorcycle will offer.

