HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News After Vadodara And Kanpur, Lucknow Police Also Gets Ac Helmets To Beat The Heat

After Vadodara and Kanpur, Lucknow Police also gets AC helmets to beat the heat

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The AC helmets, developed by students from IIM Vadodara, are currently being used on a trial basis.These AC helmets could prove to be a relief for tra
...
Lucknow Police AC helmets
Lucknow Traffic Police personnel wearing AC helmets during a trial run conducted at Hazratganj in Lucknow on April 22. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo) (HT_PRINT)
Lucknow Police AC helmets
Lucknow Traffic Police personnel wearing AC helmets during a trial run conducted at Hazratganj in Lucknow on April 22. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

AC helmets developed by students from IIM Vadodara are being put to trial by traffic police departments in an effort to provide relief to cops standing under the sun for long hours. After Vadodara Traffic Police, these helmets are now being used by Lucknow Traffic Police too. The AC helmets could prove to be a boon for the traffic cops helping them to get much-needed cooling as outside temperatures reach 40-45 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country.

Lucknow Traffic Police officials said that the AC helmets are currently being used on a trial basis. Traffic police personnel deployed at the Hazratganj area in Lucknow, capital of Uttar Pradesh, were provided with these helmets. More such helmets will be provided to its personnel in coming days.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Maruthisan Beat (HT Auto photo)
Maruthisan Beat
Range Icon130 Km
₹ 1.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
BatteryCapacity Icon4 kWh Range Icon195 km
₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Simple Energy One (HT Auto photo)
Simple Energy One
BatteryCapacity Icon5 kwh Range Icon212 km/charge
₹ 1.45 - 1.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Electric Ae-3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon100 Km
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
View Details
Odysse Electric Evoqis (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Evoqis
BatteryCapacity Icon4.32 kWh Range Icon140 km/charge
₹ 1.50 - 1.57 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kabira Mobility Km 4000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility KM 4000
BatteryCapacity Icon4.4 kWh Range Icon150 Km
₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Compare

The helmets helps to offer relief from beating sun. These AC helmets are powered by battery and can work up to eight hours without the need to recharge them. The helmets are connected to battery which are wrapped around the personnel's waist. It weighs around 500 gms, around the same weight of a regular helmet. The AC helmets come with vents that help circulate air. It also has a visor that works as sunshades for the eyes.

Also Read : Vadodara Traffic Police officials get AC helmets to beat the heat this summer

Earlier, traffic cops in Vadodara and Kanpur have also put these AC helmets on trial. According to Ajay Kumar, Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) Lucknow, these helmets will be given to traffic officials across the state if they prove to be successful. "The helmet operates by a battery that is carried at the waist and requires recharging approximately every eight hours," said Kumar.

Reacting to the trial run, traffic cops in Lucknow who used the AC helmets said that they could work better in the sun. They also said the AC helmets are comfortable to wear.

First Published Date: 23 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM IST
TAGS: Lucknow Traffic Police AC helmets IIM Vadodara

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.