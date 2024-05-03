Hero MotoCorp sells 5.33 lakh units in April, registers growth of 34.7%

Hero MotoCorp has announced that they have started the new fiscal year with over 5,33,585 units sold in April 2024. This translates into a 34.7 per cent growth over the corresponding month (April 2023), when the manufacturer had sold 3.96 lakh units and a sequential growth of 9 per cent over the previous month’s (March 2024) sales of 4,90,415 units.

The motorcycle sales of the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer stood at 4,96,542 units in April'24 and 3,68,830 units in April'23. The sales of scooters stood at 37,043 units in April'24 and 27,277 units in April'23. Total domestic sales were 5,13,296 units and 3,86,184 units for April'24 and April'23. Then there are exports which did see a huge increase from 9,923 units in April'23 to 20,289 units in April'24.

Hero MotoCorp recently started customer deliveries of their flagship motorcycle, Mavrick 440. Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp handed over the bikes to lucky customers at the Hero Premia outlet and a specially-curated event in Gurugram. The Mavrick 440 is only being sold through Premia dealerships of Hero MotoCorp.

Hero Mavrick 440 is offered in three variants - Base, Mid and Top. These are priced at ₹1.99 lakh, ₹2.14 lakh and ₹2.24 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Before the Mavrick, Hero launched the Xtreme 125R. It is a commuter motorcycle but with a design that makes it look like a bigger motorcycle. Hero is using a 124.7 cc, air-cooled engine that is tuned to produce 11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Hero Xtreme 125R is offered in two variants - ABS and IBS. They are priced at ₹99,500 and ₹95,000. Both prices are ex-showroom. It will be going against the Bajaj Pulsar 125, Bajaj Pulsar NS125, Honda SP 125 and TVS Raider 125.

