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BAJAJ Platina 100

₹65,407*
*Ex-showroom price
3.9
202
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Introduction

The Bajaj Platina 100 is a significant contender in the Indian commuter bike segment, recognised for its affordability and efficient performance. Launched as a practical choice for daily commuting, the Bajaj Platina 100 showcases the brand's commitment to quality and innovation. This model, designed with user comfort and functionality in mind, continues to serve as a reliable option for the average motorcycle user.

Bajaj Platina 100 Price:

The current price of the Bajaj Platina 100 is 68,690 (ex-showroom). The pricing reflects its position in the economy segment, making it an attractive option for those seeking a balance of affordability and features in a motorcycle.

When was the Bajaj Platina 100 launched?

The Bajaj Platina 100 was first introduced in India several years ago, establishing itself as a benchmark in the commuter motorcycle segment. Its latest version, with updated features and specifications, continues to appeal to a broad audience. The ongoing popularity of the Platina is a testament to its successful integration of functionality, style, and reliability, catering to the needs of everyday riders.

How many variants and colour options of the Bajaj Platina 100 are available?

The Bajaj Platina 100 is available in one variant priced at 68,690 (ex-showroom). It offers a choice between four dual-tone colour schemes, which are Black and Red, Black and Gold, Black and Blue, and Black and Silver.   

What features are available in the Bajaj Platina 100?

The Bajaj Platina 100 comes well-equipped with features intended to enhance user experience. The bike includes a 4-speed gearbox for smooth gear transitions, ensuring a comfortable ride in urban settings and on highways. The suspension system has been crafted for optimum performance, with features that contribute to stability and comfort. Furthermore, the Platina 100 is designed with safety in mind. The Combi Brake System (CBS) enhances braking efficiency, ensuring that riders can halt safely in various conditions. The motorcycle also features a stylish halogen headlight for improved visibility during night rides and a tinted visor, which further enriches its aesthetic appeal.

What are the engine and specifications of the Bajaj Platina 100?

At the heart of the Bajaj Platina 100 is its robust 102 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This power plant is known for generating a peak power of 7.9 hp and a maximum torque of 8.3 Nm. This specification is commendable within the commuter segment, providing ample power for city commuting and occasional highway journeys. The engine is mated to a 4-speed manual transmission, ensuring that riders can easily navigate various terrains.

What is the Bajaj Platina 100's mileage?

The Bajaj Platina 100 embodies efficiency, boasting a mileage that appeals to daily commuters. The bike reportedly offers an impressive fuel economy of around 70 to 75 km/l under standard riding conditions. Such fuel efficiency makes it a cost-effective choice for individuals looking to minimise fuel expenses while navigating through city traffic.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Bajaj Platina 100?

The Bajaj Platina 100 features a ground clearance of 200 mm, which allows for better handling over uneven surfaces. Its kerb weight is around 119 kg, a factor contributing to its agility and manoeuvrability, while the seat height is approximately 807 mm, catering to a wide range of riders and ensuring accessibility for many.

What does the Bajaj Platina 100 rival in its segment?

In the highly competitive commuter segment in India, the Bajaj Platina 100 faces rivalry from several notable contenders, including Hero HF Deluxe, Hero Splendor Plus, TVS Sport, and Honda Shine 100. 

Bajaj Platina 100 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    102 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    70 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    7.9 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    8.3 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    117 kg
View All Platina 100 SpecsView specs icon

Bajaj Platina 100 Variants

Bajaj Platina 100 price starts at ₹ 65,407 .
1 Variant Available
Platina 100 STD
₹65,407*
102 cc
90 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Bajaj Platina 100 Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
Bajaj Auto's sales surged in July 2026, driven by strong export growth in two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Jul 2026
The Indian government plans to maintain the ethanol mix in petrol at 20%, addressing concerns over vehicle performance and fuel efficiency, while conducting further studies before any increase.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 May 2026
Bajaj Auto's April 2026 sales surged 40.4%, driven by strong growth in exports and an updated motorcycle pricing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 May 2026
India's growing electric vehicle market offers global auto parts suppliers significant opportunities for business expansion.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Mar 2026
India's auto sector faces fuel uncertainty, prompting shifts in production and material use amid ongoing global conflicts.Read Full Story

Bajaj Platina 100 Visual Comparison

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Bajaj Platina 100 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Bajaj Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100 image
Rs. 65,407Onwards
3.9202
102 cc7.9 PS8.3 NmCommuter Bikes117 kg2006 mmDrumDrumAlloy
Hero HF DeluxeHero HF Deluxe imageRs. 55,992Onwards
4.51205
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg1965 mmDrumDrumAlloyPlatina 100VSHF Deluxe
Honda Shine 100 DXHonda Shine 100 DX imageRs. 70,507Onwards
4.95
98.98 cc7.38 PS8.04 NmCommuter Bikes103 kg1955 mmDrumDrumAlloyPlatina 100VSShine 100 DX
Honda Shine 100Honda Shine 100 imageRs. 63,191Onwards
4.32
98.98 cc7.38 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes99 kg1995 mmDrumDrumAlloyPlatina 100VSShine 100
Hero HF 100Hero HF 100 imageRs. 59,489Onwards
4.83
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes109 kg1965 mmDrumDrumAlloyPlatina 100VSHF 100
TVS Star City PlusTVS Star City Plus imageRs. 72,200Onwards
4.4101
109.7 cc8.19 PS8.7 NmCommuter Bikes116 kg1984 mmDiscDrumAlloyPlatina 100VSStar City Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 125 NeonBajaj Pulsar 125 Neon imageRs. 68,077Onwards
4.92
124.4 cc11.8 PS10.8 NmCommuter Bikes142 kg2042 mmDiscDrumAlloyPlatina 100VSPulsar 125 Neon

Bajaj Platina 100 Images

Bajaj Platina 100 Image 1
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Bajaj Platina 100 Image 3
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Bajaj Platina 100 Image 6

Bajaj Platina 100 Colours

Bajaj Platina 100 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Black And Blue
Black And Gold
Black And Red
Black And Silver
Black & blue

Bajaj Platina 100 Alternatives

Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

55,992 - 66,382
Platina 100vsHF Deluxe
Honda Shine 100 DX

Honda Shine 100 DX

70,507
Platina 100vsShine 100 DX
Honda Shine 100

Honda Shine 100

63,191
Platina 100vsShine 100
Hero HF 100

Hero HF 100

59,489
Platina 100vsHF 100
TVS Star City Plus

TVS Star City Plus

72,200 - 74,900
Platina 100vsStar City Plus
TVS Sport

TVS Sport

55,100 - 57,100
Platina 100vsSport

Bajaj Platina 100 User Reviews & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
3.3Features
3.8Safety
3.9Design
4.7Value For Money
4.1Comfort
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Bajaj Platina 100 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users highlight the Bajaj Platina 100's excellent mileage and comfort but criticize its weak performance under load, unreliable braking, and outdated technology.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExcellent mileage (up to 72 km/l)
  • check circle iconComfortable ride with plush seating
  • check circle iconHighly durable with a rigid chassis
  • check circle iconSmooth engine power delivery
  • check circle iconGenerous fuel tank capacity

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconEngine vibrations above 60 km/h
  • warning iconUnderpowered for heavy loads and dual riding
  • warning iconSpongy drum brakes lack confidence
  • warning iconFrequent issues with false neutrals and gear shifts
  • warning iconOutdated analog dashboard with no modern features

User Reviews

Poor low end engine response with dual riders
The 102cc engine power feels heavily inadequate when riding with a heavy adult passenger at the back. Throttle response becomes sluggish on bajaj platina 100, needing constant downshifting to maintain forward momentum on small city flyovers. Only suitable for solo lightweight riders moving at slow pace.
By: Kartik Tyagi (Jun 2, 2026)
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Annoying engine vibrations and highway instability
I experience heavy structural vibrations on my bajaj platina 100 whenever speed needle goes above 55 kmph. Handlebars shake noticeably and view in rearview mirrors gets totally blurred out. The lightweight frame makes it feel quite unsafe on wide state highways when fast multi axle trucks overtake you.
By: Sandeep Warrier (Jun 2, 2026)
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Basic chassis plastic panels feel ordinary
This bajaj platina 100 is highly affordable choice for middle class. Side cover plastic feels slightly flimsy and paint quality is standard. Mileage figures give full satisfaction.
By: Varun Aaron (Jun 2, 2026)
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Hard gear shifts and annoying cold start issues
My bajaj platina 100 is showing frequent false neutral issues from past few weeks. Gear shifts get jammed up between first and second gear positions inside heavy traffic. Also, the electric self starter button struggles to crank up engine on cold mornings, forcing me to rely on multiple heavy manual kicks.
By: Siddarth Kaul (Jun 2, 2026)
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Spongy drum brake feedback and long stopping path
The standard drum braking mechanism on bajaj platina 100 does not inspire any riding confidence. Levers feel spongy and bike covers a long distance before coming to a halt during unexpected emergency events in rush hour. Lack of a front disc variant option is a major safety downside for daily city commuting.
By: Shahbaz Nadeem (Jun 2, 2026)
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Bajaj Platina 100 Related News

The Bajaj Platina 100 is one of the most accessible commuter motorcycles on sale and takes on some highly competitive rivals
Considering the Bajaj Platina 100? Check out the alternatives first
13 Nov 2024
Honda Shine competes with rivals like Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Deluxe and Bajaj Platina 100 in India's highly in-demand 100 cc commuter motorcycle segment.
Honda Shine 100 vs Bajaj Platina 100: Price and specs comparison
23 Mar 2023
Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
View all
 Bajaj Platina 100 Related News

Bajaj Platina 100 Specifications and Features

Max Power7.9 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque8.3 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage70 kmpl
HeadlightHalogen
Engine102 cc
Max Speed90 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Platina 100 specs and features

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