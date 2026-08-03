Bajaj Platina 100 Key Specs
- Engine102 cc
- Mileage70 kmpl
- Power7.9 ps
- Speed90 kmph
- Max Torque8.3 Nm
- Kerb Weight117 kg
The Bajaj Platina 100 is a significant contender in the Indian commuter bike segment, recognised for its affordability and efficient performance. Launched as a practical choice for daily commuting, the Bajaj Platina 100 showcases the brand's commitment to quality and innovation. This model, designed with user comfort and functionality in mind, continues to serve as a reliable option for the average motorcycle user.
The current price of the Bajaj Platina 100 is ₹68,690 (ex-showroom). The pricing reflects its position in the economy segment, making it an attractive option for those seeking a balance of affordability and features in a motorcycle.
The Bajaj Platina 100 was first introduced in India several years ago, establishing itself as a benchmark in the commuter motorcycle segment. Its latest version, with updated features and specifications, continues to appeal to a broad audience. The ongoing popularity of the Platina is a testament to its successful integration of functionality, style, and reliability, catering to the needs of everyday riders.
The Bajaj Platina 100 is available in one variant priced at ₹68,690 (ex-showroom). It offers a choice between four dual-tone colour schemes, which are Black and Red, Black and Gold, Black and Blue, and Black and Silver.
The Bajaj Platina 100 comes well-equipped with features intended to enhance user experience. The bike includes a 4-speed gearbox for smooth gear transitions, ensuring a comfortable ride in urban settings and on highways. The suspension system has been crafted for optimum performance, with features that contribute to stability and comfort. Furthermore, the Platina 100 is designed with safety in mind. The Combi Brake System (CBS) enhances braking efficiency, ensuring that riders can halt safely in various conditions. The motorcycle also features a stylish halogen headlight for improved visibility during night rides and a tinted visor, which further enriches its aesthetic appeal.
At the heart of the Bajaj Platina 100 is its robust 102 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This power plant is known for generating a peak power of 7.9 hp and a maximum torque of 8.3 Nm. This specification is commendable within the commuter segment, providing ample power for city commuting and occasional highway journeys. The engine is mated to a 4-speed manual transmission, ensuring that riders can easily navigate various terrains.
The Bajaj Platina 100 embodies efficiency, boasting a mileage that appeals to daily commuters. The bike reportedly offers an impressive fuel economy of around 70 to 75 km/l under standard riding conditions. Such fuel efficiency makes it a cost-effective choice for individuals looking to minimise fuel expenses while navigating through city traffic.
The Bajaj Platina 100 features a ground clearance of 200 mm, which allows for better handling over uneven surfaces. Its kerb weight is around 119 kg, a factor contributing to its agility and manoeuvrability, while the seat height is approximately 807 mm, catering to a wide range of riders and ensuring accessibility for many.
In the highly competitive commuter segment in India, the Bajaj Platina 100 faces rivalry from several notable contenders, including Hero HF Deluxe, Hero Splendor Plus, TVS Sport, and Honda Shine 100.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Bajaj Platina 100
|Rs. 65,407Onwards
|102 cc
|7.9 PS
|8.3 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|117 kg
|2006 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero HF Deluxe
|Rs. 55,992Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|1965 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Platina 100VSHF Deluxe
|Honda Shine 100 DX
|Rs. 70,507Onwards
|98.98 cc
|7.38 PS
|8.04 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|103 kg
|1955 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Platina 100VSShine 100 DX
|Honda Shine 100
|Rs. 63,191Onwards
|98.98 cc
|7.38 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|99 kg
|1995 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Platina 100VSShine 100
|Hero HF 100
|Rs. 59,489Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|109 kg
|1965 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Platina 100VSHF 100
|TVS Star City Plus
|Rs. 72,200Onwards
|109.7 cc
|8.19 PS
|8.7 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|116 kg
|1984 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Platina 100VSStar City Plus
|Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
|Rs. 68,077Onwards
|124.4 cc
|11.8 PS
|10.8 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|142 kg
|2042 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Platina 100VSPulsar 125 Neon
Bajaj Platina 100 is available in the 4 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users highlight the Bajaj Platina 100's excellent mileage and comfort but criticize its weak performance under load, unreliable braking, and outdated technology.
|Max Power
|7.9 PS
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Max Torque
|8.3 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|102 cc
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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