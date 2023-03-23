HT Auto
Honda Shine 100 vs Bajaj Platina 100: Price and specs comparison

Honda Shine 100 is the latest entrant in the Indian two-wheeler market's high-in-demand 100 cc commuter motorcycle segment. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer aims to grab a sizeable chunk in this category where Hero MotoCorp already sells models like Splendor Plus and HF Dexlue. Bajaj Auto also sells its Platina 100 in the same space. Clearly, it's not easy for the Honda Shine 100 to make its space in the segment.

Updated on: 23 Mar 2023, 13:01 PM
Honda Shine competes with rivals like Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Deluxe and Bajaj Platina 100 in India's highly in-demand 100 cc commuter motorcycle segment.
The Bajaj Platina may be on the higher side of the segment as it comes a bit premium compared to the newly introduced Honda Shine 100, but the Platina's brand value is well established. It is to be seen how Honda Shine 100 competes with the Bajaj Platina 100.

Here is a price and spec-sheet-based comparison between the Honda Shine 100 and Bajaj Platina 100.

Honda Shine 100
Bajaj Ct100
Pure Ev Etrance
Velev Motors Vio
Stella Automobili Sa 2000
Bgauss A2
Honda Shine 100 vs Bajaj Platina 100: Price

Honda Shine 100 is priced at 64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai), while the Bajaj Platina 100 comes priced slightly higher than it at 67,475 (ex-showroom).

Honda Shine 100Bajaj Platina 100
64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) 67,475 (ex-showroom, Mumbai)

Honda Shine 100 vs Bajaj Platina 100: Specification

Powering the Honda Shine 100 is an all-new 99.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that churns out 7.6 hp and 8.05 Nm. This 99.7 cc engine comes as OBD-II and E20 fuel-compliant. This power mill is claimed to feature a fuel pump on the outside of the fuel tank, making repair work easier. Also, it gets an auto-choke function, which ensures the motorcycle starts irrespective of the ambient temperature. Honda hasn’t specified a mileage number yet, but it says the Shine 100 comes with best-in-class fuel efficiency.

 Honda Shine 100Bajaj Platina 100
Engine99.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled102 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled
Transmission4-speed4-speed
Power7.6 hp7.9 hp
Torque8.05 Nm8.3 Nm

The Bajaj Platina 100 has the largest displacement engine in the segment at 102 cc, which is bigger than the Hero Splendor Plus and Hero HF Deluxe. This single-cylinder and air-cooled engine churns out 7.9 hp of peak power and 8.3 Nm of maximum torque. It is evidently more powerful than the Honda Shine 100 and generates higher torque as well. The Honda Shine 100 and Bajaj Platina 100 motorcycles have a four-speed manual transmission.

