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HONDA Shine 100

₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5Expert Score
4.3
2
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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The Honda Shine 100 remains a solid choice in the 100cc commuter bike segment, continuing Honda's legacy of delivering reliable, fuel-efficient, and practical motorcycles. Let's delve into its features, specifications, and the latest pricing details for the 2026 models.

Honda Shine 100 Overview

Launched with the explicit goal of capturing a significant share of the 100cc market, the Shine 100 is tailored for the everyday rider. It's designed to be cost-effective to maintain, easy to handle, and perfect for navigating city traffic or handling daily commutes.

Key Specifications and Performance

The Shine 100 is powered by a refined, OBD-2 compliant 98.98cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It provides a balanced performance suitable for its intended purpose.

  • Displacement: 98.98 cc
  • Max Power: 7.28 - 7.38 bhp at 7500 rpm
  • Max Torque: 8.04 - 8.05 Nm at 5000 rpm
  • Transmission: 4-Speed Manual
  • Fuel System: Fuel Injection
  • Top Speed: Approximately 85 kmph
  • Mileage: Around 55 - 65 kmpl (real-world mileage may vary)

Dimensions and Weight

One of the standout features of the Shine 100 is its lightweight construction and accessible dimensions, making it an excellent choice for a wide range of riders.

MetricMeasurement
Kerb Weight99 kg
Seat Height786 mm
Ground Clearance168 mm
Fuel Capacity9 Litres
Wheelbase1245 mm

The exceptionally low kerb weight (99 kg) and comfortable seat height (786 mm) make the Shine 100 easy to manoeuvre in tight spots and confidence-inspiring for newer riders.

Features and Hardware

The Shine 100 focuses on practicality over flashy features, providing exactly what is needed for a reliable commute.

  • Braking: Drum brakes at both the front (130mm) and rear (110mm) with a Combined Braking System (CBS) for improved safety.
  • Suspension: Telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers.
  • Wheels & Tyres: 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres on the DX variant (tubed on STD).
  • Lighting: Halogen headlamp and bulb tail light/turn signals.
  • Console: An analogue instrument cluster displaying essential information like speed, fuel level, odometer, and check engine light. The DX variant features a digital console.

Variants and Price in India (2026)

The Honda Shine 100 is offered in two main variants: Standard (STD) and the slightly more premium DX variant.

VariantEx-Showroom Price (Delhi)
Honda Shine 100 STD 63,191 - 65,963
Honda Shine 100 DX 70,507 - 71,918

(Note: Ex-showroom prices vary slightly depending on the specific dealership and current offers. Please verify with a local dealer for exact on-road pricing.)

Conclusion

The 2026 Honda Shine 100 is a compelling option for those seeking a straightforward, reliable, and economical commuter motorcycle. Its combination of a refined engine, lightweight chassis, and competitive pricing makes it a strong contender against rivals like the Hero HF Deluxe and TVS Sport.

Honda Shine 100 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    98.98 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    55 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    7.38 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    85 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    8.05 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    99 kg
View All Shine 100 SpecsView specs icon

Honda Shine 100 Videos

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Honda Shine 100 Variants

Honda Shine 100 price starts at ₹ 63,191 .
1 Variant Available
Shine 100 STD
₹63,191*
98.98 cc
85 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Honda Shine 100 Latest Updates

Calendar icon2 Jul 2026
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported a 17% sales growth in Q1 FY27, driven by strong domestic and export performance.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 May 2026
CarTruth's ₹50,000 Moneyback Promise guarantees thorough inspections, covering critical defects in used cars, enhancing buyer confidence in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Apr 2026
Delhi Traffic Police penalized over 11,800 motorists in a three-hour campaign targeting obstructive parking and wrong-side driving.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Mar 2026
Kia India launches Phase II of 'Buckle Up' initiative to enhance road safety for 20,000 students in Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Nov 2025
Stellantis' Bengaluru tech center evolves into a vital hub for software-driven vehicle development, enhancing global engineering capabilities.Read Full Story

Honda Shine 100 Visual Comparison

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Honda Shine 100 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100 image
Rs. 63,191Onwards
4.32
98.98 cc7.38 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes99 kg1995 mmDrumDrumAlloy
Hero HF DeluxeHero HF Deluxe imageRs. 55,992Onwards
4.51205
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg1965 mmDrumDrumAlloyShine 100VSHF Deluxe
Honda Shine 100 DXHonda Shine 100 DX imageRs. 70,507Onwards
4.95
98.98 cc7.38 PS8.04 NmCommuter Bikes103 kg1955 mmDrumDrumAlloyShine 100VSShine 100 DX
Hero HF 100Hero HF 100 imageRs. 59,489Onwards
4.83
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes109 kg1965 mmDrumDrumAlloyShine 100VSHF 100
TVS Star City PlusTVS Star City Plus imageRs. 72,200Onwards
4.4101
109.7 cc8.19 PS8.7 NmCommuter Bikes116 kg1984 mmDiscDrumAlloyShine 100VSStar City Plus
TVS SportTVS Sport imageRs. 55,100Onwards
4.4103
109.7 cc8.19 PS8.7 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg1950 mmDrumDrumAlloyShine 100VSSport
Bajaj Pulsar 125 NeonBajaj Pulsar 125 Neon imageRs. 68,077Onwards
4.92
124.4 cc11.8 PS10.8 NmCommuter Bikes142 kg2042 mmDiscDrumAlloyShine 100VSPulsar 125 Neon

Honda Shine 100 Expert Review

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor

The new Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler giant’s most affordable motorcycle on sale right now. And naturally, so, this is an extremely important product for the company. It marks Honda’s return to the 100 cc segment in over a decade, at least since the brand was Hero Honda and the Japanese giant is taking the fight to erstwhile partner Hero MotoCorp, one of the leaders in the 100 cc segment with the trusted Shine name, an all-new engine and chassis. Can Honda deliver yet another simple and solidly built product like it did before? Let’s find out.

(Also read: TVS iQube S review: Should you buy or wait for the ST?)

The Honda Shine 100 borrows several styling cues from the older Shine 125 bringing a familiar look to the motorcycle
The Honda Shine 100 borrows several styling cues from the older Shine 125 bringing a familiar look to the motorcycle

Honda Shine 100 - Design

Honda is banking upon the trust created by the Shine 125 - its bestselling motorcycle in India - to trickle down to the Shine 100 as well. The styling is all too familiar with the triangular halogen headlamp, slim fuel tank, five-spoke alloy wheels, and slender frame. The body graphics are also reminiscent of the larger Shine 125. The bodywork is simple and not too fancy and it’ll be difficult to tell the Shine apart from some of its rivals. However, as we’ve seen in the past, familiarity goes a long way in creating trust in the commuter segment. There’s a reason why the Hero Splendor or Bajaj Platina haven’t seen major updates over the years. So, keeping things familiar may not be a bad thing at all in the Shine 100’s case either.

The overall build is basic and so are the quality levels. But everything feels sturdy - from the switchgear to the pillion grab rail. The instrument console remains simple with a speedometer, odometer and other essential tell-tale lights. The Shine 100 is also the most affordable ICE motorcycle to get a self-start. The rearview mirrors are wide enough for a good view of what’s behind and the light kerb weight of 99 kg makes managing the Shine 100 very easy to manage on a standstill.

The feature list is basic with a halogen headlamp and taillight, twin-pod instrument cluster, and 5-spoke alloy wheels gracing the Shine 100
The feature list is basic with a halogen headlamp and taillight, twin-pod instrument cluster, and 5-spoke alloy wheels gracing the Shine 100

Honda Shine 100 - Ergonomics

The ergonomics of the Honda Shine 100 are also on point. It gets a wide handlebar with centre-set footpegs that will keep you comfortable even after a day’s worth of riding. The slim fuel tank does take some effort to hold on to. For the pillion, there’s ample space and the same can also double up to carry luggage, which is a common factor with motorcycles in this segment. There are several hook points (not intentionally) as well to fasten a bungee cord on the motorcycle.

The Honda Shine 100's motor feels most refined at speeds up to 60 kmph. The engine is tractable enough and requires minimal gear changes
The Honda Shine 100's motor feels most refined at speeds up to 60 kmph. The engine is tractable enough and requires minimal gear changes

Honda Shine 100 - Performance

The Shine 100 is a classic example of why keeping things simple works out the best. Power comes from the newly-developed 98.98 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine tuned for 7.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm, while paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The motor comes with ESP and fuel injection and is now OBD2-compliant and E20 fuel ready, in line with the latest emission norms. So yes, it’s a modern-day package but the construction is pretty simple and so the cost of maintenance should be low as well.

The engine impresses with its low and mid-range performance, which is where most of the power is concentrated. Keep it under 60 kmph and the bike will feel sublime, ready to tackle almost anything. The long ratio four-speed gearbox makes the engine super tractable allowing for minimal gear changes. The gear shifts feel solid and not too clunky while it uses a heel and toe shifter like other traditional commuters.

Move beyond that and you will see the lack of refinement immediately. Vibrations are most apparent at speeds over 70 kmph and you feel them notably around the footpegs and handlebar. The engine too gets quite vocal at higher speeds and not in a good way. The strain is quite apparent and that does sour your riding experience. The small displacement is also more apparent when climbing gradients. This rider is on the heavier side and I did find it stressful to climb uphill, which will also be the case for an average-sized rider with a pillion. But that’s pretty much the only nitpick I’d like to make from the motor. It does nearly as told and at decent speeds, it should keep the owners comfortable.

The ride quality is impressive and so are the ergonomics of the Shine 100. It is no corner carver though
The ride quality is impressive and so are the ergonomics of the Shine 100. It is no corner carver though

Honda Shine 100 - Handling and Ride Quality

The Shine 100 is not a corner carver by any means and gets a little wobbly around a sharp bend. The slender frame and slim tyres aren’t exactly designed for cornering action but on most curved roads, the bike offers sufficient ability to handle itself with ease. The Shine 100 also impresses with its ride quality. The slim telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear do a fairly good job of keeping you comfortable. The rear feels slightly stiffer while the 677 mm seat is long enough to accommodate the rider and pillion.

The Shine 100 is also pretty accessible with a seat height of 786 mm. That’s inviting for riders of all sizes, without compromising on the ground clearance at 168 mm. We were largely riding on paved roads with the occasional rough road and the bike made its way through most undulations with ease. The ground clearance should be good enough to tackle some nasty bumps as well. Braking performance comes from drum brakes on either end with a combi-braking system as standard. The feedback on the brake lever is average at best and we would’ve liked a sharper bite from the braking setup.

(Also read: TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Review: Still relevant in 2023?)

Honda has not disclosed the official fuel efficiency figures on the Shine 100
Honda has not disclosed the official fuel efficiency figures on the Shine 100

Honda Shine 100 - Fuel Efficiency

Honda Two-Wheelers India has not revealed the fuel efficiency figures on the Shine 100 but claims to be segment-leading. Most commuters in this space offer about 65-70 kmpl and the Shine 100 should be on par with the same. However, we will get a clearer idea of the same once we test the motorcycle in person in real-world conditions.

Honda Shine 100 - Price

The Honda Shine 100 is priced at 64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) for the single fully-loaded variant on sale. This makes it more affordable than the Hero Splendor+ and the HF Deluxe by a good few thousand rupees, while also undercutting the Bajaj Platina 100 in the segment. Honda is offering a three-year warranty as standard on the motorcycle with the option to extend the same by an additional three years.

The Honda Shine 100 ticks all the right boxes of a no-nonsense commuter motorcycle. It now needs to win the trust of its customer
The Honda Shine 100 ticks all the right boxes of a no-nonsense commuter motorcycle. It now needs to win the trust of its customer

Honda Shine 100 - Verdict

The Shine 100 brings a lot of familiarity with itself in the quest of appealing to a conservative buyer. The Shine name, familiar design language and a simple motor are all things we appreciate about the bike and so will the customer. The motorcycle keeps the template simple and that allows customers to utilise it as they please. The Shine 100 checks all the right boxes when it comes to a no-nonsense commuter motorcycle that’s reliable and efficient. The pricing too is on point and that will play a big role in helping buyers make their decision. However, we now eagerly wait to see if the Shine 100 can win the customer’s trust, which will make all the difference.

Honda Shine 100 Images

Honda Shine 100 Image 1
Honda Shine 100 Image 2
Honda Shine 100 Image 3
Honda Shine 100 Image 4
Honda Shine 100 Image 5
Honda Shine 100 Image 6

Honda Shine 100 Colours

Honda Shine 100 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Black With Blue Stripes
Black With Gold Stripes
Black With Green Stripes
Black With Grey Stripes
Black With Red Stripes
Black with blue stripes

Honda Shine 100 Alternatives

Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

55,992 - 66,382
Shine 100vsHF Deluxe
Honda Shine 100 DX

Honda Shine 100 DX

70,507
Shine 100vsShine 100 DX
Hero HF 100

Hero HF 100

59,489
Shine 100vsHF 100
TVS Star City Plus

TVS Star City Plus

72,200 - 74,900
Shine 100vsStar City Plus
TVS Sport

TVS Sport

55,100 - 57,100
Shine 100vsSport
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

55,100 - 77,900
Shine 100vsRadeon

Honda Shine 100 User Reviews & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4Safety
4Design
5Value For Money
4Comfort
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Honda Shine 100 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Honda Shine 100 for its excellent mileage and smooth ride, making it a comfortable and reliable choice for daily commuting.

What Got Better?

  • check circle icon70+ mileage in the city
  • check circle iconComfortable ride
  • check circle iconSmooth on-road experience
  • check circle iconDependable performance
  • check circle iconGreat for daily commuting

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited power for highway use
  • warning iconBasic design
  • warning iconAverage acceleration
  • warning iconLimited features
  • warning iconAvailability issues in some areas
Perfect ride bike
Honda shine deliver impressive mileage and a smooth on-road experience. They are exceptionally comfortable to ride, making every journey enjoyable. Truly, one of the best and most dependable vehicles on the road!
By: Ravi daswani (Apr 15, 2025)
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Best commuter bike
I have seen Honda shine 100 gives 70+mileage in city . This could be the best bike in this section .
By: Prabhu (Sept 11, 2024)
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Honda Shine 100 Related News

On first glance, both motorcycles sport the same fundamental silhouette and commuter-oriented proportions. The DX variant, however, receives a few updates to take its visual presentation up a notch.
Honda Shine 100 DX vs Honda Shine 100: Is the extra 6,000 worth it?
4 Aug 2025
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the Honda Shine 100 DX and the CB125 Hornet in India, aiming to strengthen its presence in the 100cc and 125cc motorcycle market.
Honda CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX launched, prices start at 74,959
1 Aug 2025
With the new Honda Shine 100 DX and the CB125 Hornet, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is aiming to deepening its presence in the 100cc and the 125cc motorcycle market. (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)
Shine 100 DX and CB125 Hornet fuel Honda’s renewed focus on mass motorcycle market
24 Jul 2025
Honda Shine 100 DX is offered in four colours.
Honda Shine 100 DX unveiled, bookings open from August 1
23 Jul 2025
The Honda Shine 100 comes with an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,767, while the Hero Splendor Plus starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>91,701, ex-showroom
Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Which commuter motorcycle is right for you
19 Mar 2025
View all
 Honda Shine 100 Related News

Honda Shine 100 Specifications and Features

Max Power7.38 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque8.05 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage55 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightHalogen
Engine98.98 cc
Max Speed85 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Shine 100 specs and features

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